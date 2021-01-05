Best treadmills 2021: Folding, manual and the best UK bargain

Jessica Reynodls and Kelly Marks
·6 min read

A treadmill is an excellent — and maybe the best — machine for cardio exercise. Having a treadmill at home is one of the easiest ways to get those extra steps in regardless of the weather, traffic or any other excuse you might come up with at 7pm on a Tuesday.

While getting to the gym is truly far more difficult than actually being there, one of the most satisfying benefits of a home treadmill is cutting out that commute.

It can be there when you need it and if you opt for a folding treadmill you can tuck it away when you don't. It's that simple.

Sports brands are constantly pushing innovation and your options don’t have to be restricted to LISS (Low Intensity Steady State Cardio) or endless long runs. If you’re looking to seriously advance your training and experience the same intensity and fun as you would in say a Barry’s Bootcamp class, these are the most sought after treadmills on the market that will help push you into that athlete mind-set.

Or at the very least keep you moving as you binge watch Netflix — whatever the method just keep moving.

See below for our roundup of the best at-home treadmills to help get you back on track for 2021.

Life Fitness F1 Smart Folding Treadmill

If you are looking to take up running seriously and wish to advance your technique and push your fitness to the next level, this treadmill is a worthy investment.

It's a modern machine with savvy features like the Energy saver button that lowers energy by 90 per cent when the machine is on but not in use.

It’s an impressive build too, the FlexDeck shock-absorption system helps to reduce joint impact, a massive bonus if you haven’t been running for years; the sudden impact through your foot can have painful repercussions and hinder your progress and this machine takes that into account for novices and pros alike.

The LCD screen is easy to navigate and the control pad is placed lower which feels much more intuitive.

The added iPod dock allows you to listen to your music while keeping it on charge at the same time — after all there’s nothing worse than a playlist cutting out mid stride and having to run to the sound of your own, panting breath.

This one gets a big green flag.

£1,995 | Best Gym Equipment

Technogym Skillmill Connect

If you're looking to replicate professional sports training in a safe, engaging and effective way at home this is the (albeit very expensive) machine for you.

The Skilmill is a non-motorised curved treadmill and is entirely powered by the user.

"The curved belt and self propelling nature engages more of your posterior chain allowing your glutes and hamstrings to work harder than they would on a traditional run of the mill treadmill.” says Tom Bliss, London’s leading Technogym trainer. Combining stamina, speed and agility training — many fans of the machine claim to feel double the burn. If you're looking for a new way to challenge yourself on a treadmill it doesn't get better than this.

£9,680.00 | Techno Gym

Opti Non-Motorised Folding Treadmill

Argos
Argos

No excuses here, this machine is designed for budding runners who aren’t looking to withstand the elements as well as for those who may lack the space for a traditional treadmill. Opti is on hand with this folding indoor device. Not your classic iteration, you power the machine with your movement instead of a motor so that it gets going as you begin to walk or run. There’s an incline of six per cent to mimic walking or running on the pavement and you’ll get all the feedback you need in terms of your speed, time, distance and calories lost. After your workout, fold it up and store it relatively compactly.

£99.99 | Argos

Matrix Fitness Commercial T1X Treadmill

John Lewis
John Lewis

If you are looking to create a professional at-home gym space, Matrix is on hand with commercial studio-ready equipment to power you through your fitness goals. The T1X will take you to speeds of 12mph adapting to whether you are a casual jogger, speedy sprinter or slow and steady marathon runner. There’s an adjustable incline of up to 15 per cent, a cushioned surface that will absorb the shock and put less pressure on your joints and a range of pre-set programmes to give your workout variety and a little spice.

£5,994 | John Lewis

DKN Treadmills

DKN
DKN

DKN has a reputation for creating great at home equipment that is incredibly smooth and quite. The EzRun Treadmill offers bang for your buck with a 1.75 horsepower and speeds of 12.4mph. There’s an incline range of 0 to 12 per cent and an almost limitless range of built-in programmes - 15 of which have been certified by a personal trainer as well as live action videos and the possibility to connect it to the app for your full stats.

The EnduRun Folding Treadmill is the more premium machine with top speeds of 13.7mph with a 0 to 15 per cent incline so no matter whether you are sprinting or hiking, there’s an option for you. There are more programmes and bluetooth module to allow it to be paired with a phone or tablet.

From £799.00 | Sweatband

Reebok GT40 S Treadmill

With Adidas and Reebok falling under the same mother umbrella, both renowned for enhancing and empowering runners worldwide with their innovative products, it seems a fitting buy to invest in a Reebok brand at-home treadmill. The design is not only extremely savvy and efficient with its own fold up feature, but it is also equipped with ONE series cushioning.

This particular feature divides up your running cycles into three different zones, all built into the running deck. They help to mimic one’s natural movement of the foot, not only improving efficiency and comfort but also preventing high-impact injury, which, if you’re looking to take up running for the long run is not something you want to battle with.

At just £300 it's a great baragin/sale offer and the best choice if you're not sure how much you will actually use the treadmill and don't want to over-invest.

£549.99 | Sports Direct

Also available at Very

Horizon T7.1 Folding Treadmill

John Lewis
John Lewis

Whether you are a passionate runner or on your way from coach to 5k, Horizon’s all-rounder model has got you covered to make achieving your fitness goals as seamless and easy as possible.

The sturdy machine is crafted from a heavy-gauge steel frame and is powered on through a motion sensor on the tread. The latter is composed of an innovative three part cushioning to give your muscles the support that it needs as you start to up your mileage. It is quiet and can be paired through bluetooth to your wireless headphones, heart rate devices or to the ViewFit app so you can monitor track your stats.

£2,899 | John Lewis

Verdict

If you want a gym quality machine at home — and one that will last you many years — the Life Fitness F1 Smart Folding Treadmill is your best all-around option based on the combination excellent quality, user experience and price.

The Reebok GT40 S Treadmill is one of the best bargain options — they might not have the same heft as the Life Fitness F1 but you can find excellent features throughout and they are far better than the flimsy models found on discount websites.

