A TikToker traveled to 12 countries and wore these comfy sneakers every single day

Going on a European trip or a long vacation this summer? If yes, then you’ll need a pair of great walking shoes.

From buzzing around new cities to visiting history-filled ruins and tackling plenty of staircases, your shoes need to keep up with you. Luckily, one TikToker has done the hard work for us and says that Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Lace Up sneakers are the “best travel shoes ever.”

TikTok creator @meghan.pruitt shared: “I just studied abroad and visited 12 different countries and I wore them every single day. They went with all my outfits and my feet rarely hurt even though I was walking a ton.”

If you aren’t familiar with Dr. Scholl’s, the brand has been making comfort-first shoes since 1924, so you know you’re in good hands. The Time Off Lace Up sneakers are a platform style that’ll give you a little lift. Complete with a cap-toe, anti-odor insole and anatomical cushioning, these shoes are as stylish as they are comfortable. And since they have a simple design, they can be dressed up or down. If you like to pack light and only travel with a carry-on, these sneakers may be the only shoes you need!

Another highlight of the shoe is that they’re easy to clean. TikToker @meghan.pruitt said her pair was “like brand new again” after washing them with a homemade bleach and water solution.

Available in six neutral colors, the $70 shoes have been flying off the shelves on Dr. Scholl’s website, where they’re currently available for pre-order. But luckily, Amazon and Famous Footwear have the style in stock in various shades. Keep scrolling to snag your favorite color — your feet will thank you after a long day of exploring!

