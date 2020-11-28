The best travel deals you can get this Black Friday 2020

Atlantis Paradise is offering great Black Friday savings on future vacations.

It goes without saying that traveling to fun, exotic spots or taking a glorious vacation is unlikely in the short term. Per regulations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nonessential travel is largely discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic—yet, after a tiring and stressful year, we understand why you may be eager to start planning something to look forward to in the future, once the curve settles. Enter: The tons of travel deals currently being offered for Black Friday 2020.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we've done the research to help folks with a taste for travel save big on future getaways and remain optimistic for the coming brighter days ahead. With these travel deals, you'll majorly save on tons of trips, ranging from gorgeous resorts in the Bahamas to handy discounts you can use on Amtrak trains. Many promotions allow you to book far in advance, while others are maintaining a close relationship with state or country officials to enforce the safety of everyone involved (there are even steps you can take to stay safe on your own). We’ve even read through all of the fine print to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible, with the ability to cancel or change your reservation need be.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to peruse the some of the best travel deals available this Black Friday 2020.

Travel via train for less.

Regardless of whether you’re traveling near or far, Amtrak is a great, scenic mode of transportation. This Black Friday, those looking to board one of the company’s 300 trains can shop the Amtrak Track Friday Sale, which is offering discounts of up to 50% on select nationwide travel. Folks in New York can catch a coach ride to Washington, D.C. from $35, while trains from Los Angeles to Chicago are currently priced from as low as $92. While this sale runs from Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30, this discount can be applied on tickets booked for travel from Tuesday, December 8 until Friday, April 30. Additionally, Amtrak is keeping on top of COVID-19 restrictions: All travelers are required to wear a facial covering and enforcing social distancing on-board, while employees are following industry standards by cleaning and sanitizing trains as often as possible.

Shop Amtrak Tickets

When it comes to travel accommodations, Booking.com is a top spot to do your research, find flights, book a rental car or even find fun attractions to visit. As part of the company’s Black Friday sale, you can save 30% through Tuesday, December 1 on reservations made all the way up until December 2021. There are tons of destinations to choose from, including hotel rooms in San Francisco from $55 (down $10 from $65), or deluxe suites in Las Vegas for $49—that's a 40% markdown from the usual $82. The site also has an in-depth section outlining COVID-19 travel restrictions with tons of frequently asked questions and advisories organized by country.

Shop Booking.com Reservations

Through Tuesday, December 1, folks looking to sightsee in Europe via river cruise can save a ton on 2021 voyages. You’ll have to call the Riviera River Cruises customer service line to make a reservation (1-888-838-8820), but for $1,999 per person, you can snag a luxury cabin for seven nights and explore Amsterdam, Vienna, Paris or Switzerland. You’ll receive guided tours every day, live classical music on-board the cruise, all meals on-board and so much more with your trip.

Shop Riviera River Cruises

Nab limited-time discounts on Radisson hotel rooms this Cyber Weekend.

Radisson hotels are regarded as some of the most popular options for stays and are best known for luxury hospitality and a wide variety of destinations. Luckily, travelers can book a 2021 reservation through Wednesday, December 2 and save 25% on their stay in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. Radisson Reward members can even save an extra 5% at participating hotels, which include the Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson RED and Radisson Blu (if you’re not a member, you can join here for free). What’s more, to keep with proper cleaning procedures, the company’s hotels have developed an entirely new sanitation protocol for each of its properties, and note that the company requires everyone to wear a facial covering in any indoor public space in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Shop Radisson Hotel reservations

Warm, sunny days in the Bahamas have never been so attainable thanks to the site’s Black Friday deals. Right now, there are tons of discounts available on 2021 stays, ranging from available hotel rooms (starting from $202.10) to a 21% markdown on your 4-night stay. Regardless of how you decide to save, most sales extend to vacations taken through November 30, 2021. There are also several options that allow you to hold now and pay later, just in case you change your mind or reservation at a later date.

Shop Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas reservations

If you’ve never heard of 57Hours, check it out: The site specializes in adventurous, athletic getaways such as skiing, hiking, surfing and so much more. And, if you’re looking for a quick weekend away out in nature, 57Hours might be the answer to your prayers! This Black Friday weekend, you can save $57 on your reservation, or you can add $57 to a gift card using promo code ADD57 at checkout. Whether you’re itching to snowkit near Salt Lake City or rock climb in Red Rock Canyon, the company has got you covered with tons of unique and fun adventures.

Shop 57Hours Getaways

The thing about 2020 is that nearly everyone has been itching to get away—and thanks to Marriott Bonvoy's Black Friday deals, you can plan to do just that. Right now, you can save up to 25% on the site's hotels and resorts located throughout the United States, Central America and Caribbean and South America. The hotel chain is even offering flexible cancelation policies, while rooms and public spaces are constantly being sanitized thanks to its new-and-approved commitment to cleanliness. If you're looking for a more comforting, homey stay, you can peruse the site's discounts of up to 15% on Marriott International homes and villas through Sunday, November 29.

Shop Marriott Bonvoy reservations

Use these limited-time promo codes to save big on JetBlue vacations.

JetBlue isn't just known for its fabulous flights—the company can also help you book your next vacation for less. From Friday, November 27 through Tuesday, December 1, folks can save up to $400 on their next vacation booked through September 2021. Here's how the price drops break down: You can use promo code FRIDAY50 to save $50 on a $250 package, FRIDAY100 to save $100 on a $1,500 package, FRIDAY200 to save $200 on a $2,500 package or FRIDAY400 to save on a $4,000 package. Note that there's a minimum of two people to a room to qualify for the markdowns.

Shop JetBlue Vacations

If you're veering on the more inexpensive side of the getaway spectrum, you can still nab a deal with RedRoof Inn's Cyber Week sale, where you'll save up to 40% on select hotels. RediRewards members, meanwhile, can save up to 25% on participating locations (you can sign up for free here). The company has hotels and inns located all throughout the country: For instance, stays at the Chicago-Downers Grove spot are 15% off, while Detroit-Troy is up to 25% off, no promo code needed.

Shop RedRoof Inn reservations

This Black Friday, Sun RV Resorts is offering its biggest sale of the year! With savings of up to 40% on stays in the United States and Canada, you can book an RV site or vacation rental property at any of the family-friendly locations. You can use promo code 2BFSAVE40 at checkout to save through Monday, November 30.

Shop Sun RV Resorts

Airline deals

You can get Black Friday deals at major airlines for future flights.

Looking to just get away? Many major airlines have sales going on throughout this weekend. Your savings will, of course, depend on your travel itineraries and flexibility, but you can save big at a number of major airlines if you plan ahead. Note that some sites may have black-out dates and different rules about refunding your ticket, so make sure you read the fine print before purchasing.

