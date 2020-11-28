The best travel deals you can get this Black Friday 2020

Melissa Lee and Megan McCarthy, Reviewed.com
·8 min read
Atlantis Paradise is offering great Black Friday savings on future vacations.
Atlantis Paradise is offering great Black Friday savings on future vacations.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It goes without saying that traveling to fun, exotic spots or taking a glorious vacation is unlikely in the short term. Per regulations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nonessential travel is largely discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic—yet, after a tiring and stressful year, we understand why you may be eager to start planning something to look forward to in the future, once the curve settles. Enter: The tons of travel deals currently being offered for Black Friday 2020.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we've done the research to help folks with a taste for travel save big on future getaways and remain optimistic for the coming brighter days ahead. With these travel deals, you'll majorly save on tons of trips, ranging from gorgeous resorts in the Bahamas to handy discounts you can use on Amtrak trains. Many promotions allow you to book far in advance, while others are maintaining a close relationship with state or country officials to enforce the safety of everyone involved (there are even steps you can take to stay safe on your own). We’ve even read through all of the fine print to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible, with the ability to cancel or change your reservation need be.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to peruse the some of the best travel deals available this Black Friday 2020.

Amtrak

Travel via train for less.
Travel via train for less.

Regardless of whether you’re traveling near or far, Amtrak is a great, scenic mode of transportation. This Black Friday, those looking to board one of the company’s 300 trains can shop the Amtrak Track Friday Sale, which is offering discounts of up to 50% on select nationwide travel. Folks in New York can catch a coach ride to Washington, D.C. from $35, while trains from Los Angeles to Chicago are currently priced from as low as $92. While this sale runs from Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30, this discount can be applied on tickets booked for travel from Tuesday, December 8 until Friday, April 30. Additionally, Amtrak is keeping on top of COVID-19 restrictions: All travelers are required to wear a facial covering and enforcing social distancing on-board, while employees are following industry standards by cleaning and sanitizing trains as often as possible.

Shop Amtrak Tickets

Booking.com

When it comes to travel accommodations, Booking.com is a top spot to do your research, find flights, book a rental car or even find fun attractions to visit. As part of the company’s Black Friday sale, you can save 30% through Tuesday, December 1 on reservations made all the way up until December 2021. There are tons of destinations to choose from, including hotel rooms in San Francisco from $55 (down $10 from $65), or deluxe suites in Las Vegas for $49—that's a 40% markdown from the usual $82. The site also has an in-depth section outlining COVID-19 travel restrictions with tons of frequently asked questions and advisories organized by country.

Shop Booking.com Reservations

Riviera River Cruises

Through Tuesday, December 1, folks looking to sightsee in Europe via river cruise can save a ton on 2021 voyages. You’ll have to call the Riviera River Cruises customer service line to make a reservation (1-888-838-8820), but for $1,999 per person, you can snag a luxury cabin for seven nights and explore Amsterdam, Vienna, Paris or Switzerland. You’ll receive guided tours every day, live classical music on-board the cruise, all meals on-board and so much more with your trip.

Shop Riviera River Cruises

Radisson hotels

Nab limited-time discounts on Radisson hotel rooms this Cyber Weekend.
Nab limited-time discounts on Radisson hotel rooms this Cyber Weekend.

Radisson hotels are regarded as some of the most popular options for stays and are best known for luxury hospitality and a wide variety of destinations. Luckily, travelers can book a 2021 reservation through Wednesday, December 2 and save 25% on their stay in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. Radisson Reward members can even save an extra 5% at participating hotels, which include the Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson RED and Radisson Blu (if you’re not a member, you can join here for free). What’s more, to keep with proper cleaning procedures, the company’s hotels have developed an entirely new sanitation protocol for each of its properties, and note that the company requires everyone to wear a facial covering in any indoor public space in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Shop Radisson Hotel reservations

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas

Warm, sunny days in the Bahamas have never been so attainable thanks to the site’s Black Friday deals. Right now, there are tons of discounts available on 2021 stays, ranging from available hotel rooms (starting from $202.10) to a 21% markdown on your 4-night stay. Regardless of how you decide to save, most sales extend to vacations taken through November 30, 2021. There are also several options that allow you to hold now and pay later, just in case you change your mind or reservation at a later date.

Shop Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas reservations

57Hours

If you’ve never heard of 57Hours, check it out: The site specializes in adventurous, athletic getaways such as skiing, hiking, surfing and so much more. And, if you’re looking for a quick weekend away out in nature, 57Hours might be the answer to your prayers! This Black Friday weekend, you can save $57 on your reservation, or you can add $57 to a gift card using promo code ADD57 at checkout. Whether you’re itching to snowkit near Salt Lake City or rock climb in Red Rock Canyon, the company has got you covered with tons of unique and fun adventures.

Shop 57Hours Getaways

Marriott Bonvoy

The thing about 2020 is that nearly everyone has been itching to get away—and thanks to Marriott Bonvoy's Black Friday deals, you can plan to do just that. Right now, you can save up to 25% on the site's hotels and resorts located throughout the United States, Central America and Caribbean and South America. The hotel chain is even offering flexible cancelation policies, while rooms and public spaces are constantly being sanitized thanks to its new-and-approved commitment to cleanliness. If you're looking for a more comforting, homey stay, you can peruse the site's discounts of up to 15% on Marriott International homes and villas through Sunday, November 29.

Shop Marriott Bonvoy reservations

JetBlue Vacations

Use these limited-time promo codes to save big on JetBlue vacations.
Use these limited-time promo codes to save big on JetBlue vacations.

JetBlue isn't just known for its fabulous flights—the company can also help you book your next vacation for less. From Friday, November 27 through Tuesday, December 1, folks can save up to $400 on their next vacation booked through September 2021. Here's how the price drops break down: You can use promo code FRIDAY50 to save $50 on a $250 package, FRIDAY100 to save $100 on a $1,500 package, FRIDAY200 to save $200 on a $2,500 package or FRIDAY400 to save on a $4,000 package. Note that there's a minimum of two people to a room to qualify for the markdowns.

Shop JetBlue Vacations

RedRoof Inn

If you're veering on the more inexpensive side of the getaway spectrum, you can still nab a deal with RedRoof Inn's Cyber Week sale, where you'll save up to 40% on select hotels. RediRewards members, meanwhile, can save up to 25% on participating locations (you can sign up for free here). The company has hotels and inns located all throughout the country: For instance, stays at the Chicago-Downers Grove spot are 15% off, while Detroit-Troy is up to 25% off, no promo code needed.

Shop RedRoof Inn reservations

Sun RV Resorts

This Black Friday, Sun RV Resorts is offering its biggest sale of the year! With savings of up to 40% on stays in the United States and Canada, you can book an RV site or vacation rental property at any of the family-friendly locations. You can use promo code 2BFSAVE40 at checkout to save through Monday, November 30.

Shop Sun RV Resorts

Airline deals

You can get Black Friday deals at major airlines for future flights.
You can get Black Friday deals at major airlines for future flights.

Looking to just get away? Many major airlines have sales going on throughout this weekend. Your savings will, of course, depend on your travel itineraries and flexibility, but you can save big at a number of major airlines if you plan ahead. Note that some sites may have black-out dates and different rules about refunding your ticket, so make sure you read the fine print before purchasing.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Save on future vacations with these Cyber Week deals

Latest Stories

  • Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in the Power Five (video)

    Vanderbilt University placekicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday by becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five NCAA football game.

  • Dez Bryant officially joins Ravens 53-man roster ahead of Steelers game

    Dez Bryant said he is "beyond thankful" to join the Ravens' 53-man roster.

  • Colts place Jonathan Taylor on COVID-19/reserve list ahead of crucial game against Titans

    Jonathan Taylor is in quarantine after a close contact reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

  • VanVleet deal could be a discount for the Raptors by the time contract expires

    Yahoo Sports' William Lou believes that the 4-year, $85M contract that Fred VanVleet signed with the Raptors is fair value and wonders whether it will end up being a discount deal if the point guard continues his trajectory to date.

  • The NBA preseason is only two weeks away after league reveals schedule

    Some teams will play only two games before an NBA season with a record-short offseason turnaround.

  • Phil Mickelson gifted Charles Barkley golf balls with Shaq's face on them during The Match

    Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal often trade barbs on "Inside the NBA."

  • Put some respect on these teams | More Football

    The Raiders, Rams, and the Colts have all stepped up to silence haters and skeptics projecting subpar seasons for each respective team.

  • Ravens-Steelers game pushed to Tuesday due to COVID-19 tests

    The game was initially supposed to be in prime time on Thanksgiving.

  • With COVID uncertainty looming, Ohio State hopes to play next weekend

    Ohio State AD Gene Smith and coach Ryan Day were understandably hesitant to give timelines or predict when the Buckeyes could be back after a surge of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

  • Gen Lalonde, denied chance at cross-country nationals 3-peat, to run her own race

    For Gen Lalonde, part of the allure of cross-country running is the unexpected, which can't be said about the 3,000-metre steeplechase, her signature event. "I know there is going to be 35 barriers and some of them aren't going to have water," she said. "I generally know what the pace is going to be, but in cross-country I have no idea. It can be anyone's day." Lalonde, the two-time defending senior women's champion, was hoping Saturday would be her day for a third consecutive year at the Canadian championships but the event — scheduled for Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford, B.C. — was cancelled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, she is planning her own version of cross-country this weekend — running a solo 10-kilometre time trial. It will be the Moncton, N.B., native's latest attempt to mimic a "normal" year since the Canadian record holder didn't enter a steeplechase race through the summer. "I did an 8K time trial a few weeks ago that would have coincided with the [B.C.] provincial championships," said Lalonde, who moved to Victoria from Guelph, Ont., in January and married elite Canadian triathlete John Rasmussen in September. "It gives me goals to [strive for] since I haven't raced since February and simulates the pre-race jitters [for] when I step on the line for real." WATCH | Gen Lalonde runs to steeplechase Pan Am gold: Lining up for a tough race in Abbotsford on Saturday and watching the distance running community come together to celebrate the sport is something the French on-air host at Radio Victoria says she will miss. "The national cross-country championships is about running, having fun and trying your best," said the women's 10K champion at the 2020 Pan American Cross-Country Cup in Victoria. "You never know how the race is going to go, so part of the fun is being ready for anything." Looking back, the path to victory each of the past two years couldn't have been more different. 'Rewarding to come out with victory' "In Kingston [Ont.], my goal was to run with Natasha Wodak, as long as I could," Lalonde said of her 2018 race plan on the famed Fort Henry course. "I knew she had been dominant on the cross-country scene and is a gritty runner. She's really strong, consistent and knows her pacing, so I knew if I ran with her, I would have a good chance to medal. "I started to break from the [lead] group and knew I had gained the momentum and was having so much fun. Joel [Bourgeois], my coach [behind the scenes], was coaching [at] the University of Laval at the time and running around the course. "I remember him saying, 'Way to go' and I remember smiling and waving," continued the 2016 Olympian. "I knew I still had work to do — I think I had two kilometres to go — but I knew in that moment I had put in a lot of work and it was so rewarding to come out with a victory. "Last year in Abbotsford was very, very different. After only a month of training after I took time off after a long track season, I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn't know how hard a 10K could feel. It was consistent pounding and [eventual second-place finisher] Sarah Inglis was relentless. Maria [Bernard-Galea] was right behind us and it was back and forth. "All three of us were surging and with one kilometre to go, [my primary coach] Hilary [Stellingwerff, from the University of Victoria] looked at me and she was like, 'Just make it to the finish.' I didn't know if I would. I was able to [pull out] the win but it was definitely the hardest run I've ever done." Uncertain when and where her next race will happen, the 2019 Pan Am steeplechase gold medallist has tried to mix things up in her training recently — running trails and hurdle drills on the track and long, muddy hills — to keep things fun and prepare her for all race conditions. "My focus right now is on consistent base mileage," said Lalonde, adding if she was to compete indoors in January and February it wouldn't extend beyond one or two races. "In the coming months, I'll gradually transition from running more on the road and trails to the track. "The focus will be on there being an Olympics [next] summer and being ready, happy and healthy come then. Crossing the finish line in Tokyo is where we want to be."

  • Save up to 70% off leggings, hoodies and more during Alo Yoga's extended Black Friday sale

    Once priced at $150, select leggings are now more than $100 off at $48.

  • Callie Brownson will take on tight end coach duties for Browns on Sunday with Drew Petzing out

    Callie Brownson was hired as the Browns' chief of staff in January.

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Florida State-Virginia postponed, Boise State-SJSU canceled

    It's the second consecutive week FSU has had a game postponed on gameday.

  • Roma thanks Italian bomb squad for removing WWII devices from training center

    Roma made light of the situation, tweeting, "Well, this doesn't happen every day."

  • Mad Bets: UFC Hermansson vs. Holland Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the UFC bout between Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland on Sat. December 5 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

  • With Tom Herman on the hot seat, what’s Texas’ next move?

    If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.

  • Oregon State upsets No. 15 Oregon, delivering a blow to Pac-12's remote playoff chances

    The highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 is no longer unbeaten. 

  • Ohio State's game vs. Illinois canceled due to COVID-19 cases

    Ryan Day is among those at Ohio State who have tested positive for coronavirus.

  • NFL orders teams to shut down all in-person activities on Monday and Tuesday

    The NFL still plans to play all of its games this weekend, though.

  • College basketball bad beat: Half-court, banked-in 3-pointer at buzzer dooms Iowa bettors

    Iowa closed as a 28-point favorite against Southern and led by 30 with four seconds remaining.