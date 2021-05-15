The Best Travel Bags For Long-Weekend Survival

Elizabeth Buxton
·8 min read

Lengthier trips away are not exactly in the cards these days, but weekend escapes and quick getaways are on the rise, and a travel bag can help us sail smoothly through various micro-jaunts via train, camper, and automobile. It’s the kind of bag that will hold all of our stuff, won’t weigh us down, and will still look stylish: a weekender bag.

Weekenders run the gamut in sizes and shapes, so what's right for you depends upon your personal packing preferences. There are durable duffles ripe for over-stuffing, large canvas totes for folding up an extra outfit or two, and even hybrid types with secret roller wheels to tote on multi-terrain. Because each of these bags is built for holding a select amount of belongings, they will ultimately help streamline your packing process to include only the essentials for short stays away.

Flit to and from all of your future adventures by slinging one of the options ahead over your shoulder. Whether you’re traveling for one night or three, these are the best sleek weekenders to help you do it in style.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Caraa Nimbus Bag</h2><br>This ballet pink weekender is an organizer's dream. It features FOURTEEN total pockets and compartments and is made with a water repellent interior and exterior. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://caraasport.com/collections/duffels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caraa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Caraa</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>caraa</strong> Nimbus Large, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcaraasport.com%2Fcollections%2Fduffels%2Fproducts%2Fnimbus%3Fvariant%3D31783394410576" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caraa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">caraa</a>

Caraa Nimbus Bag


This ballet pink weekender is an organizer's dream. It features FOURTEEN total pockets and compartments and is made with a water repellent interior and exterior.

Shop Caraa

caraa Nimbus Large, $, available at caraa
<h2>WANDF Foldable Travel Duffle</h2><br>We've already done <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/amazon-travel-duffel-bag-carry-on-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plenty of raving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plenty of raving</a> about this bag, but its compact size, ability to fit an extensive amount of clothing, and can't-be-beat price point make it the ultimate weekender. <br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3eP3eE0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WANDF" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">WANDF</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>WANDF</strong> Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Luggage Sports Gym Water Resistant Nylon, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/33F0RO2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

WANDF Foldable Travel Duffle


We've already done plenty of raving about this bag, but its compact size, ability to fit an extensive amount of clothing, and can't-be-beat price point make it the ultimate weekender.

Shop WANDF

WANDF Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Luggage Sports Gym Water Resistant Nylon, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Everlane The Oversized Carryall</h2><br>For a compact option, check out this oversized crossbody that is both machine-washable and roomy enough to fit everything you'd need for an overnight stay. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.everlane.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Oversized Carryall, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-renew-caryall-bag-breen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

Everlane The Oversized Carryall


For a compact option, check out this oversized crossbody that is both machine-washable and roomy enough to fit everything you'd need for an overnight stay.

Shop Everlane

Everlane The Oversized Carryall, $, available at Everlane
<h2>Lululemon Define Duffle</h2><br>This classic duffle has several exterior and interior pockets, including one for a laptop. It's also made out of water-repellent fabric which makes this bag easy to wipe clean and great for the wet and rainy fall months.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://shop.lululemon.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lululemon</strong> Define Duffle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fbags%2FDefine-Duffel%2F_%2Fprod9960669" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a>

Lululemon Define Duffle


This classic duffle has several exterior and interior pockets, including one for a laptop. It's also made out of water-repellent fabric which makes this bag easy to wipe clean and great for the wet and rainy fall months.

Shop Lululemon

Lululemon Define Duffle, $, available at Lululemon
<h3>Lo & Sons Canvas Weekender</h3><br>This washed-canvas weekender comes in a compact yet all-encompassing size with multi compartments for strategic long-weekend outfit storage (hello, separate shoe compartment) <em>and </em>convertible straps for adaptable toting (over-shoulder or cross-body).<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.loandsons.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lo & Sons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lo & Sons</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lo & Sons</strong> The Catalina Deluxe, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loandsons.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Fcatalina-deluxe-washed-canvas-dove-grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lo & Sons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lo & Sons</a>

Lo & Sons Canvas Weekender


This washed-canvas weekender comes in a compact yet all-encompassing size with multi compartments for strategic long-weekend outfit storage (hello, separate shoe compartment) and convertible straps for adaptable toting (over-shoulder or cross-body).

Shop Lo & Sons

Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe, $, available at Lo & Sons
<h3>Calpak Luka Soft-Side Duffel Bag</h3><br>This showstopping soft-shelled, yet durable tote has a multi-compartment interior and exterior with enough space for a change of clothes (shoes included).<br><br>Shop <a href="https://www.calpaktravel.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calpak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Calpak</a><br><br><strong>Calpak</strong> Luka Duffel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fluka-duffel%2Fsilver" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calpak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Calpak</a>

Calpak Luka Soft-Side Duffel Bag


This showstopping soft-shelled, yet durable tote has a multi-compartment interior and exterior with enough space for a change of clothes (shoes included).

Shop Calpak

Calpak Luka Duffel, $, available at Calpak
<h2>The (Re)sourced Weekender Bag</h2><br>This weekender bag from Madewell is made from recycled materials, has many pockets, a padded laptop compartment, and a trolley sleeve that slips onto the handle of your rolling luggage bag.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.madewell.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madewell</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> The (Re)sourced Weekender Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-%2528re%2529sourced-weekender-bag-in-painted-leopard-MA362.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madewell</a>

The (Re)sourced Weekender Bag


This weekender bag from Madewell is made from recycled materials, has many pockets, a padded laptop compartment, and a trolley sleeve that slips onto the handle of your rolling luggage bag.

Shop Madewell

Madewell The (Re)sourced Weekender Bag, $, available at Madewell
<h2>Rains Weekend Bag</h2><br>Traveling somewhere rainy? This slick duffle is made from 100% waterproof fabric and features a water-resistant zipper to keep all of your valuables safe and dry. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.us.rains.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rains" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rains</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Rains</strong> Weekend Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.us.rains.com%2Fproducts%2Fweekend-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rains" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rains</a>

Rains Weekend Bag


Traveling somewhere rainy? This slick duffle is made from 100% waterproof fabric and features a water-resistant zipper to keep all of your valuables safe and dry.

Shop Rains

Rains Weekend Bag, $, available at Rains
<h3>Nike Utility Power Duffel Bag <br></h3><br>This utility-inspired duffle bag features multiple side pockets for your easy-to-lose travel bit and bobs. It was also designed with durability in mind to keep your personal items safe and any gear you're traveling with secure. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nike.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Utility Power Duffle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Futility-power-training-duffel-bag-medium-cWmT7h%2FCK2792-010" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>

Nike Utility Power Duffel Bag


This utility-inspired duffle bag features multiple side pockets for your easy-to-lose travel bit and bobs. It was also designed with durability in mind to keep your personal items safe and any gear you're traveling with secure.

Shop Nike

Nike Utility Power Duffle, $, available at Nike
<h2>Think Royln Wingman Weekender Bag</h2><br>It would be hard to lose this fun and statement-making quilted tote. <br><br>Shop <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/brands/think-royln" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Think Royln" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Think Royln</a><br><br><strong>Think Royln</strong> Wingman Weekender Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3nhuKMw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

Think Royln Wingman Weekender Bag


It would be hard to lose this fun and statement-making quilted tote.

Shop Think Royln

Think Royln Wingman Weekender Bag, $, available at Anthropologie
<strong><h3>Dagne Dover Landon Carryall</h3></strong><br>A more compact duffle than most, Dagne Dover's Landon Carryall boasts multiple interior compartments and an expandable design that's ideal for travelers looking to streamline a strict, yet all-encompassing packing list.<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://www.dagnedover.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dagne Dover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dagne Dover</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Dagne Dover</strong> Landon Carryall Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-landon-carryall%23Onyx-Medium" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dagne Dover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dagne Dover</a>

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall


A more compact duffle than most, Dagne Dover's Landon Carryall boasts multiple interior compartments and an expandable design that's ideal for travelers looking to streamline a strict, yet all-encompassing packing list.

Shop Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, $, available at Dagne Dover
<h2>Alo City Zen Duffle</h2><br>This sleek duffle is made for athletes on the go. It features stretchy outer straps to hold a yoga mat, a bottom zip compartment for shoes or dirty laundry, and several inside and outside pockets. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.aloyoga.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alo</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Alo Yoga</strong> City Zen Duffle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw7122r-city-zen-duffle-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alo Yoga" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alo Yoga</a>

Alo City Zen Duffle


This sleek duffle is made for athletes on the go. It features stretchy outer straps to hold a yoga mat, a bottom zip compartment for shoes or dirty laundry, and several inside and outside pockets.

Shop Alo

Alo Yoga City Zen Duffle, $, available at Alo Yoga
<h2>Paravel Main Line Duffle </h2><br>This classic carryall is constructed from Paravel's signature Ecocraft canvas which is made from upcycled water bottles. The duffle also features leather trim and handles and two interior zip pockets. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://tourparavel.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paravel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paravel</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Paravel</strong> Main Line Duffle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2Fproducts%2Fmain-line-duffel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paravel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paravel</a>

Paravel Main Line Duffle


This classic carryall is constructed from Paravel's signature Ecocraft canvas which is made from upcycled water bottles. The duffle also features leather trim and handles and two interior zip pockets.

Shop Paravel

Paravel Main Line Duffle, $, available at Paravel
<h3><strong>Cuyana Tripple Zipper Weekender</strong></h3><br>This Turkish canvas tote comes equipped with a roomy interior, smooth leather straps, and multiple storage pouches for containing your every casual-chic need during those long-weekend beach trips.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.cuyana.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuyana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuyana</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Cuyana</strong> Triple Zipper Weekender, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fbags%2Ftravel-bags%2Ftriple-zipper-weekender%2F10010410.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuyana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuyana</a>

Cuyana Tripple Zipper Weekender


This Turkish canvas tote comes equipped with a roomy interior, smooth leather straps, and multiple storage pouches for containing your every casual-chic need during those long-weekend beach trips.

Shop Cuyana

Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender, $, available at Cuyana
<strong><h3>Bric's Rolling Duffel</h3></strong><br>Not quite a suitcase, not quite a weekender, this sleek rolling duffel trimmed with leather is the hybrid bag our weekend trips away have been missing — enough space to pack your essentials with room for bringing stuff back.<br><br><em>Shop </em><a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/brand/bric-39-s/1273/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bric's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Bric's</em></strong></a> <br><br><strong>Bric's</strong> X-Bag 21-Inch Rolling Duffle Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fbric-39-s-xtravel-rolling-duffle-bag-collection-in-olive%2F207249" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bed Bath & Beyond" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bed Bath & Beyond</a>

Bric's Rolling Duffel


Not quite a suitcase, not quite a weekender, this sleek rolling duffel trimmed with leather is the hybrid bag our weekend trips away have been missing — enough space to pack your essentials with room for bringing stuff back.

Shop Bric's

Bric's X-Bag 21-Inch Rolling Duffle Bag, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond
<h3>MZ Wallace Jimmy Travel Bag</h3><br>The infamous brand's quilted gym-bags are pricey but worth it. This larger, weekender-sized style is durable and deceivingly roomy — with multiple interior compartments and a removable zip-up clutch for storing accessories. <br><br><em>Shop </em><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/brands/mz-wallace--6813" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MZ Wallace" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>MZ Wallace</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>MZ WALLACE</strong> Jimmy Travel Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmz-wallace-jimmy-travel-bag%2F5223203" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

MZ Wallace Jimmy Travel Bag


The infamous brand's quilted gym-bags are pricey but worth it. This larger, weekender-sized style is durable and deceivingly roomy — with multiple interior compartments and a removable zip-up clutch for storing accessories.

Shop MZ Wallace

MZ WALLACE Jimmy Travel Bag, $, available at Nordstrom
<h3>Baboon To The Moon Go-Bag<br></h3><br>The punchy brand's Go-Bag was made for tough weekend travelers with an even tougher sense of style. The duffle-backpack hybrid is touted as "indestructible," crafted from OM Stardust Ballistic shell material with alpine-grade double stitching in an array of vibrant colors and printed interiors. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://baboontothemoon.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baboon To The Moon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baboon To The Moon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Baboon</strong> Go-Bag — Small (40L), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbaboontothemoon.com%2Fproducts%2Fgo-bag-small-duffle%23variant%3Dcreamsicle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baboon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baboon</a>

Baboon To The Moon Go-Bag


The punchy brand's Go-Bag was made for tough weekend travelers with an even tougher sense of style. The duffle-backpack hybrid is touted as "indestructible," crafted from OM Stardust Ballistic shell material with alpine-grade double stitching in an array of vibrant colors and printed interiors.

Shop Baboon To The Moon

Baboon Go-Bag — Small (40L), $, available at Baboon
<strong><h3>Herschel Novel Mid-Volume Duffel</h3></strong><br>Longer weekends away call for a duffle bag with ample space for rolling and stuffing all the travel necessities — this compact option blends utility with style to cover multiple days away.<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><a href="https://www.backcountry.com/herschel-supply" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herschel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Herschel</em></a></strong><br><br><strong>Herschel Supply Co.</strong> Novel Mid-Volume Duffle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fherschel-supply-novel-mid-volume-33.5l-duffle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backcountry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Backcountry</a>

Herschel Novel Mid-Volume Duffel


Longer weekends away call for a duffle bag with ample space for rolling and stuffing all the travel necessities — this compact option blends utility with style to cover multiple days away.

Shop Herschel

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Mid-Volume Duffle, $, available at Backcountry
<strong><h3>Lipault Paris City Plume 24-Hour Bag</h3></strong><br>Stylish with enough capacity to house your 24-hour stay necessities while remaining light and sleek enough for slipping in and dipping out with ease.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.zappos.com/b/lipault-paris/brand/3363" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lipault Paris" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lipault Paris</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lipault Paris</strong> City Plume 24 Hour Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Flipault-paris-city-plume-24-hour-bag-navy%2Fproduct%2F9109732%2Fcolor%2F9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zappos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zappos</a>

Lipault Paris City Plume 24-Hour Bag


Stylish with enough capacity to house your 24-hour stay necessities while remaining light and sleek enough for slipping in and dipping out with ease.

Shop Lipault Paris

Lipault Paris City Plume 24 Hour Bag, $, available at Zappos
<strong><h3>BAGGU Travel Cloud Bag</h3></strong><br>This relaxed lightweight tote can easily go from one night to two with its roomy interior and detachable compartment pouches. It's made from durable machine washable heavy-duty nylon and can be easily packed down into almost nothing. <br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://baggu.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baggu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baggu</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Baggu</strong> Cloud Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbaggu.com%2Fcollections%2Ftotes%2Fproducts%2Fcloud-bag-lentil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baggu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baggu</a>

BAGGU Travel Cloud Bag


This relaxed lightweight tote can easily go from one night to two with its roomy interior and detachable compartment pouches. It's made from durable machine washable heavy-duty nylon and can be easily packed down into almost nothing.

Shop Baggu

Baggu Cloud Bag, $, available at Baggu
<h3><strong>Away The Everywhere Bag</strong></h3><br>This even tighter take on the roomy duffle is perfect for a strict and stylish one-night stay <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.awaytravel.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Away" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Away</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Away</strong> The Everywhere Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Ftravel-bags%2Feverywhere-bag%2Fcoast-nylon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Away" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Away</a>

Away The Everywhere Bag


This even tighter take on the roomy duffle is perfect for a strict and stylish one-night stay

Shop Away

Away The Everywhere Bag, $, available at Away
<h3><strong>ROAM The Jaunt Carry On</strong></h3><br>This endlessly customizable suitcase is optimally small and lightweight for the speediest of no-nonsense, carry-on travelers.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://roamluggage.com/products/the-jaunt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ROAM" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ROAM</a></strong></em>

ROAM The Jaunt Carry On


This endlessly customizable suitcase is optimally small and lightweight for the speediest of no-nonsense, carry-on travelers.

Shop ROAM
<h3><strong>Amazon Nylon Duffel-Backpack</strong></h3><br>If you plan on packing presents, work materials, two pairs of boots, a few extra layering bits, that sweater your sister loaned you last year...THIS is the hold-everything convertible pack for you.<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/2sEgHJu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yousu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yousu</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Yousu</strong> Nylon Duffle Backpack, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3k62xXs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Amazon Nylon Duffel-Backpack


If you plan on packing presents, work materials, two pairs of boots, a few extra layering bits, that sweater your sister loaned you last year...THIS is the hold-everything convertible pack for you.

Shop Yousu

Yousu Nylon Duffle Backpack, $, available at Amazon
<h3>Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender</h3><br>Crafted out of 100% recycled polyester, this tough convertible weekender is ready to haul. Its water-resistant design comes equipped with everything from a padded laptop sleeve to dual water-bottle holders, interior plus exterior zippered compartments, and an over-the-top-luggage sleeve.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.everlane.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The ReNew Transit Weekender, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-renew-weekender-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender


Crafted out of 100% recycled polyester, this tough convertible weekender is ready to haul. Its water-resistant design comes equipped with everything from a padded laptop sleeve to dual water-bottle holders, interior plus exterior zippered compartments, and an over-the-top-luggage sleeve.

Shop Everlane

Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender, $, available at Everlane
<h3><strong>Everlane Twill Weekender</strong></h3><br>Made from durable twill with leather handles, this compact weekender is both soft and structured enough to safely store a few days worth of stuff.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.everlane.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Twill Weekender, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-twill-weekender-darkgreen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

Everlane Twill Weekender


Made from durable twill with leather handles, this compact weekender is both soft and structured enough to safely store a few days worth of stuff.

Shop Everlane

Everlane The Twill Weekender, $, available at Everlane
<h2>Uniqlo Canvas Boston Bag</h2><br>This chic canvas duffle is under $20, and compact yet roomy enough to fit all of your essentials for a quick day trip or overnight stay. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.uniqlo.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uniqlo</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Uniqlo</strong> Canvas Boston Bag (Ines De La Fressange), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen-canvas-boston-bag-ines-de-la-fressange-437584.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uniqlo</a>

Uniqlo Canvas Boston Bag


This chic canvas duffle is under $20, and compact yet roomy enough to fit all of your essentials for a quick day trip or overnight stay.

Shop Uniqlo

Uniqlo Canvas Boston Bag (Ines De La Fressange), $, available at Uniqlo
<h3><strong><a href="https://www.awaytravel.com/travel-bags/everywhere-bag/navy-nylon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Away The Everywhere Bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Away The Everywhere Bag</a></strong></h3><br>This even tighter take on the roomy duffle is perfect for a strict and stylish one-night stay.

Away The Everywhere Bag


This even tighter take on the roomy duffle is perfect for a strict and stylish one-night stay.
<h3><a href="https://www.madewell.com/the-essential-weekender-bag-99105448613.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell Canvas Overnight Bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madewell Canvas Overnight Bag</a></h3><br>Madewell's version of a weekender combines a tote with a duffel and dresses it in canvas with leather trim for one stylish, roomy, and tote-worthy travel bag. <br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Canvas Overnight Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-essential-weekender-bag-99105448613.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madewell</a>

Madewell Canvas Overnight Bag


Madewell's version of a weekender combines a tote with a duffel and dresses it in canvas with leather trim for one stylish, roomy, and tote-worthy travel bag.

Madewell Canvas Overnight Bag, $, available at Madewell
<h3><a href="https://www.saksoff5th.com/kendall-kylie-colorblock-weekender-bag/product/0400010194000" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kendall + Kylie Weekender" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kendall + Kylie Weekender</a></h3><br>Crafted out of a durable technical-weave with a secure zip-top and optional crossbody strap, this athleisure-style tote is ready to sport up your weekend getaway games.

Kendall + Kylie Weekender


Crafted out of a durable technical-weave with a secure zip-top and optional crossbody strap, this athleisure-style tote is ready to sport up your weekend getaway games.
<h2><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/campomaggi-nylon-tote-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Campomaggi Nylon Tote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Campomaggi Nylon Tote</a></h2><br>This meticulously crafted tote is made of nylon with buttery leather handles and vintage-inspired details. <br><br><strong>Campomaggi</strong> Nylon Tote Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcampomaggi-nylon-tote-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

Campomaggi Nylon Tote


This meticulously crafted tote is made of nylon with buttery leather handles and vintage-inspired details.

Campomaggi Nylon Tote Bag, $, available at Anthropologie
<strong><h3><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2555861/le-sportsac-dakota-medium-deluxe-overnight-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LeSportsac Medium Overnight Bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LeSportsac Medium Overnight Bag</a> </h3></strong><br>Breeze your way through a one to two-day stay in style with this deluxe overnight bag — made from durable and stylish textiles with multi pockets, compartments, and convertible straps for super streamlined travels.<br><br><strong>LeSportsac</strong> Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2555861%2Fle-sportsac-dakota-medium-deluxe-overnight-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

LeSportsac Medium Overnight Bag


Breeze your way through a one to two-day stay in style with this deluxe overnight bag — made from durable and stylish textiles with multi pockets, compartments, and convertible straps for super streamlined travels.

LeSportsac Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

These Gym Bags Are As Stylish As You Are

Outfits To Make You The Airport’s Main Character

The Travel Accessory Your 2020 Trips Are Missing

Latest Stories

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the greatest Hall of Fame class in history

    We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.

  • 10 things: Jalen Harris shows out with 31 points in Dallas homecoming

    Raptors rookies Jalen Harris and Malachi Flynn combined for 57 points in a thrilling loss to the Mavericks.

  • Canadians divided on sending athletes to Tokyo Olympics

    Forty-two per cent of those surveyed said they don't think Canadian athletes should compete in the Tokyo Games.

  • Reopening Ontario outdoor recreational sites should focus on equity, access: advocates

    Doctors say Canadians need access to affordable, inclusive and local ways to get outside and exercise, so long as health care professionals deem it safe.

  • Connor Brown leads Canada's roster at world championship

    Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Wouldn't happen in the NBA:' Odd ending to WNBA game

    Diana Taurasi hit the 3-pointer, but had no buzzer to beat.

  • Medina Spirit cleared to race in Preakness Stakes after passing 3 drug tests

    The Kentucky Derby winner (for now) is officially racing in the Preakness.

  • Golf community livid about Ontario government extending ban on sport

    "There's nothing that makes sense about all of this, whether it be golf, tennis courts or basketball courts."

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Isles an anomaly in offense-driven East Division

    With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • New York City FC irate at referee after Toronto FC rallies for a 1-1 draw

    NEW YORK — Thanks to Jacob Shaffelburg's first MLS goal, Toronto FC left Yankee Stadium with a point after a 1-1 draw Saturday. New York City FC was left fuming, believing the tying goal should have been called back for a foul. "I think we controlled it for 90 minutes. But then, of course, we got robbed by the ref, that's for sure," said NYCFC's Norwegian coach Ronny Deila. "I can't understand it. "One positive I have to say about him (Canadian referee David Gantar), is that he's humble, to say like 'I did a mistake.' OK, but that doesn't give us two points more." Paraguayan Jesus Medina gave NYCFC the lead in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of an error by Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono off a free kick. But after going ahead, NYCFC (2-1-2) lost its way and its temper. And Toronto coach Chris Armas helped turn the tide with his substitutions. Newly signed Dom Dwyer came off the Toronto bench in the 69th minute, quickly making a nuisance of himself in front of the New York goal. The veteran forward is like 181 pounds of sandpaper on the football pitch. Shaffelburg, a 21-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., who came on the same time as Dwyer, beat Sean Johnson in the 74th minute with a low shot off a feed from fellow substitute Patrick Mullins to earn Toronto (1-2-2) the point. "Instant energy," Armas said of the pacey Shaffelburg, who loves to run at defenders. "The boys are celebrating in the locker-room. It's a big goal for him and the team," he added. Shaffelburg, making his 17th MLS appearance since joining the TFC first team in June 2019, said the goal was a relief. "I was kind of kept putting it on myself to get a goal and it was getting a bit much. So to get that was a breath of a fresh air and a weight off my back." There was a wild, controversial passage of play prior to Shaffelburg's goal. In the 70th minute, Bono's kick from the top of the box hit Medina in the back of the head and bounced back into the goal. But Gantar blew the whistle before the ball entered the goal, drawing the ire of the NYCFC camp. The bile continued to grow as Dwyer bodied NYCFC's James Sands to the ground on the ensuing goal kick. When the ball went back into the Toronto end, it was NYCFC called for a foul. Captain Michael Bradley's ensuing free kick led to the goal with Dwyer colliding with — and flattening — a NYCYC defender in the buildup. "James (Sands) got run down. It was a free kick," said Deila. Armas, predictably, saw it differently. "Two teams played hard. They competed the right way. They played fair," he said. "And the referee managed it in a way that keeps it under control. "Nothing out of normal for me." Once again this season TFC was exposed on a set piece when a Gudmundur Thorarinsson free kick handcuffed Bono. The ball hit the turf ahead of goal, kicked up and bounced off the Toronto 'keeper's face, allowing Medina to rush in and knock it home for his fourth of the season. The free kick, from well outside the box, came after Richie Laryea took down an attacker. New York had 58.8 per cent of the possession and outshot Toronto 13-7 (6-3 in shots on target). "We should have won," said a frustrated Deila, whose team extended its undefeated run to four games (2-0-2). Toronto, coming off a 2-0 midweek win over Columbus, was playing its fourth match in 12 days. Armas made three changes from his midweek starting 11, handing a first start to fullback Kemar Lawrence. Jozy Altidore, who scored off the bench against Columbus, and Tsubasa Endoh also slotted in. Altidore started up front alongside Ayo Akinola in a departure from Armas's previous 4-2-3-1 formation. Brazil's Auro shifted from fullback into the midfield alongside Bradley in a 4-4-2. Toronto winger Yeferson Soteldo was the danger man in a scoreless first half, asking questions of the right side of the NYCFC defence in tandem with Lawrence. TFC managed the only two shots on target in the first 45 minutes. NYCFC striker Valentin (Taty) Castellanos came into the game on record scoring pace, one of just five players in league history to score a goal in each of the first four matches of the season. Former U.S. international Brian McBride holds the record with goals in the first five games of the 1998 season. NYCFC, thanks in part to a 5-0 romp over FC Cincinnati, went into weekend play with the league's highest-scoring offence — averaging 2.25 goals a game. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo (thigh) missed his ninth straight game for Toronto this season. Veteran fullback Justin Morrow (thigh) and Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio (thigh) also didn't dress. Midfielder Mark Delgado was held out in what the club called a precautionary move. NYCFC was without Brazilian forwards Heber (knee) and Thiago (visa) as well as star playmaker Maxi Moralez (quad), Anton Tinnerholm (hamstring) and Alfredo Morales (hamstring). The home side lost defenders Alexander Callens and Maxime Chanot to injury in the 13th and 88th minute, respectively. Toronto plays at Orlando City next Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday. “He can’t hand off right now. He can’t take a direct snap from under center. We’re just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now. … We can’t have (him) on the ground. That’s the biggest thing: We’ve got to keep people away from him. The pitch count’s not as big as the fact of keeping him upright.” Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills. “I want to get out there and just throw and go, but I think it’s better for me in the long run just to take it slow and get acclimated just because I’m still recovering,” he said. “It’s feeling great. No complaints. I’m making great progress but still just got to be smart and take it easy.” Lawrence added that lifting weights is the only physical limitation he’s dealing with right now. “Got full range of motion pretty much,” he said. “Need to work on it a little bit, but I’m feeling great so we’re taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I’m good come Game 1.” Four rookies were held out of practice. Cornerback Tyson Campbell, a second-round pick from Georgia, tweaked a hamstring during the opening day of rookie camp. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele, a fourth-round pick from USC, was held out after receiving one positive and one negative COVID-19 test result. Safety Andre Cisco, a third-rounder from Syracuse, and linebacker Dylan Moses, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, are both recovering from knee injuries. So 14 guys were on the field. But all eyes were on Lawrence and fellow first-rounder Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick out of Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher. Etienne worked exclusively at receiver, lining up in the slot, out wide and even a play or two at H-back. Lawrence’s shoulder may have played a role in having Etienne stay out of the backfield, but Meyer said coaches wanted to get a look at him in a “slash” role. “Worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver,” Meyer said. “Best-case scenario, you’ll have a hybrid player who can do both, and that’s what we’re hoping to develop out of Travis.” Etienne welcomed the move and believes it could be beneficial for him and the offense. “Football is a game of matchups, create problems,” Etienne said. “We’re just trying to get the best matchups. I think it’s going to work out well.” Meyer slowed practice Saturday to a “better teach tempo.” But he made it clear to his players that things would crank up when organized team activities begin May 24. Lawrence, Etienne and everyone else on Jacksonville’s 90-man roster could have tight end Tim Tebow on the roster by then. Meyer said he planned to make a decision on signing Tebow following Sunday’s rookie camp finale. Tebow last played in a regular-season game in 2012 (with the New York Jets) and was last on an NFL roster during training camp in 2015 (with the Philadelphia Eagles). He spent the last five years playing baseball in the New York Mets organization. “All our focus is on the guys right now and we’ll have a chat Sunday,” Meyer said. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press

  • Rangers complete Scottish Premiership undefeated

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers completed an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign after the champion defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at an empty Ibrox on Saturday. The players and manager Steven Gerrard also finally got their hands on the Premiership trophy to mark their 55th title, and first in a decade. They clinched in March. Gerrard, who became manager in 2018, said, "In the three years it’s been enjoyable. But we’ve had to suffer at times and had some setbacks. But we never lost belief that we'd one day get to this moment. “The important thing now is to use it as a launchpad. At this club you can't stand still, one is not enough.” While thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium against police advice, Rangers took the lead in the fifth minute via an own goal by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. Kemar Roofe scored on both sides of halftime, and substitute Jermain Defoe added the last with two minutes left of regular time. In going 38 games undefeated, Rangers reached 102 points, breaking a century for the first time. Rangers ended up 25 points clear of second-placed Celtic, winner of the previous nine Premierships. The new champion won all 18 games at home, conceding only four goals. Rangers allowed only 13 goals all season, a new British record that eclipsed the 15 by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004-05. The Aberdeen result was also Rangers' 26th clean sheet, a Scottish record. “Some of the numbers the players have posted this season has been really impressive,” Gerrard said. "But when the dust settles we'll hit reset to go again. The expectation will go up but that's what happens at a club like this. "It's special for all of us because we all worked ever so hard for it. The players deserve all the plaudits for it. And this fella next to me, (captain) James Tavernier, has been through more than most. I'm so pleased for him personally — as well as his teammates — because they've given me absolutely everything.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. Barely two minutes later, they were back on the bench for a timeout, looking up a 12-0 deficit on the scoreboard. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that slow start Saturday, beat the Chicago Bulls 105-91 and remained confident there's enough time to turn into the team they expect. “It’s been a long season, full of ups and downs when it comes to lineups and having all our guys on the same page,” Durant said, “but it was good to get everybody healthy, get some minutes with everybody and we’re going to keep building from here.” The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn's Big Three wasn't particularly pretty. But the Nets had some sharp stretches and won their fourth straight, improving to 6-2 with their three All-Stars in the same game. Irving scored 22 points, but Durant shot just 4 for 17 and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Harden had seven assists, five points and five rebounds while playing 25 minutes in his second game back from a hamstring injury. But Brooklyn got 19 points and five 3-pointers from Jeff Green, while Bruce Brown had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Nets ensured they would remain second in the Eastern Conference heading into the final day of the regular season. “Wasn’t a great game, we weren't very sharp but we got the job done and move on to tomorrow,” coach Steve Nash said. “One last game.” Patrick Williams scored 24 points for the Bulls, the highest total of his rookie season. Thaddeus Young added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Chicago was eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament Friday when Washington beat Cleveland, never mounting the run it hoped after acquiring Nikola Vucevic to pair with Zach LaVine. “So it wasn’t what we thought it would be obviously as far as the results in the end," Vucevic said. "But I think that there were some positives for us to build upon and hopefully go into next year with these few months that we did spend together. However many games we played will give us a base to kind of see what we need and what we need to do going into next year to be better from the beginning.” Durant, Irving and Harden hadn't played together since Feb. 13, in a victory at Golden State. Durant began a 23-game absence with a left hamstring injury in the next game, and Harden just returned this week from his own right hamstring injury that sidelined him 18 games. They were far from their best, with Durant missing his first five shots and never really finding his stroke. The Nets then scored just 18 points on 8-for-22 shooting in the third quarter, when Durant and Irving were a combined 3 for 10. “It didn’t feel weird at all,” Harden said of playing with Durant and Irving again. “It's just a matter of us, I guess, getting more minutes together.” The Bulls trailed by only four after a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter while the Big Three all rested, but the Nets promptly put it away with a 15-2 response, the last seven after Durant and Harden re-entered, to make it 100-83. TIP-INS Bulls: Chicago played without LaVine (right knee tendinitis), Daniel Theis (right hip), and Troy Brown Jr. and Tomas Satoransky (sprained left ankles). Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine had been feeling pretty sore and the team wanted to be protective of its leading scorer. Nets: Joe Harris missed his second straight game and won't play Sunday because of a left gluteal strain. Nash said it was a slight strain and Harris was expected to fully recover in time for the playoffs. ... Nicolas Claxton had 10 points and eight rebounds. DELAYED DEBUT It was the first time the Big Three played in front of its home crowd. Fans were not allowed inside Barclays Center until Feb. 23. UP NEXT Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Sunday. Nets: Host Cleveland on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 14 rebounds. It was his 27th game of the year with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 23 points in the loss. Boston’s Kemba Walker (neck), Tristan Thompson (pectoral), Marcus Smart (calf) and Robert Williams (toe) were all sidelined against Minnesota. The Celtics connected on 13 of 30 shots from the arc in the first half to build a 66-47 halftime lead. Minnesota was just 2 of 17 from deep in the first two quarters, with its starting lineup going 0 of 14 from 3-point range. Minnesota trailed by as many as 23. The Wolves cut the Celtics lead to 11 midway through the fourth quarter on an Edwards 3-point play but never got closer. KG’S TEAMS FACE OFF On the day when Kevin Garnett was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, two of his former teams faced off — and shared — memories about the talented big man. Current Celtics coach Brad Stevens took the job the year after Garnett left Boston for Brooklyn. The two were the same year in high school and Stevens first saw Garnett play in an AAU tournament. “When he walked out on that court and I watched him running up and down that court, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Stevens said. “He was the best kid in our class, obviously.” Garnett spent his first 12 seasons with the Wolves and was traded to Boston before the 2007-08 season. Garnett helped lead the Celtics to an NBA title in his first year with the team. TIP-INS Celtics: Williams did not travel with the team and also will not play Sunday at the Knicks, Stevens said. … Center Luke Kornet made his first start of the season. Timberwolves: Head coach Chris Finch said guard Malik Beasley won’t play in Sunday’s season finale. Beasley has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain since April 3. UP NEXT Celtics: Boston’s regular season ends with a game Sunday in New York against the Knicks, less than 24 hours after Saturday’s game in Minnesota. Timberwolves: Minnesota closes out its season by hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Target Center. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tyler Mason, The Associated Press

  • Lakers top Pacers 122-115, get one step closer to avoiding play-in tournament

    The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.

  • WNBA tip-off: Breanna Stewart continues dominant run in Storm rout of Aces

    Stewart finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.