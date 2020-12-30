Best trainer cleaners to make your sneakers shine
Every true sneakerhead knows, there’s nothing quite like a crisp, fresh pair of trainers. White or otherwise, the first few wears are crucial where you do everything in your power to avoid puddles, spilled drinks or anything that could get them scuffed.
But no matter how careful you are, they are shoes at the end of the day and so come into contact with a whole host of dirt and grime. Throw out your wet wipes and your old toothbrush in favour of a proper kit that can freshen up your kicks in a flash.
Spruce up your sneakers by removing dirt that can ruin the fabric with these brushes and soaps that use effective formulas - elbow grease not required. Not only will it keep your shoes looking their best, but it will elongate their lifecycle, thus saving you money down the road. It is not only more cost effective, but better for the planet than having to constantly buy new pairs.
Keep your trainers box-fresh with our selection of the best shoe cleaners specifically for sneakers.
Jason Markk Travel Kit
Jason Markk has become one of the go-to brands for keeping your sneakers in tip top shape. The brand offers a whole host of different kits but this travel variety takes our crown for its combination of brush, cloth, formula and the addition of specially designed wipes that make it easier than ever to remove dirt from your shoes. It is housed in an easily storable, easily transportable wash bag with handy pockets and a clear front to simplify the airport security process.
Crep Protect box pack
Give your sneakers the love and care they deserve with this ultimate cleaning box from Crep Protect. It includes everything you need for the proper maintenance of your sneakers with a cleaning solution, brush, cloth, wipes, an eraser to remove marks and the brand’s signature Pills that eliminate odour from the interior of the shoe.
Attirecare Shoe and Suede Cleaner Kit
You can use this sneaker cleaning formula on just about any fabric - leather, suede, fabric or vinyl - to clean everyday dirt and stains. The formula creates a gentle lather that when applied onto the shoe and buffed with the brush, should leave your trainers looking fresh and new. There is also the added bonus of a cloth. It is worth noting that particularly with suede, it may remove some of the colour so attempt to clean with steam from the kettle with just the brush first.
Gentlemen's Hardware Shoe Cleaning Kit
Housed in this aesthetically pleasing tin, you will find all the components to protect your shoes and keep them looking fresher for longer. It contains the brand’s specially-designed cleaning fluid alongside a cloth and brush for an easier way to remove dirt than having to scrub endlessly with an old toothbrush.
Liquidproof Labs Footwear & Fashion complete care travel kit
Packed into this handy travel bag, you will find Liquidproof’s essential products to care for your shoes and clothing while you’re on the move. Alongside a microfibre cloth and brush, it includes the Premium Fresher - a citrus mint aroma to instantly deodor and revive your ensembles, the Protector to stop stains before they’ve even appeared on any piece from your leather trainers, to your suede bag and last but not least, the Premium Eco-cleaner to tackle even the deepest of dirt particles.
Personalised Trainer Cleaning Gift Set
Solve your gifting woes for the sneakerhead in your life with this personalisable cleaning set. It comes with two bottles of effective but gentle cleaning fluid to encourage you to remove dirt and grime from your kicks without harming the condition of the shoe. It is offered alongside a versatile brush that can be used on the uppers (suede or canvas included) as well as the treads.
Clean & Protect - 5 Piece Sneaker Kit
Keep your sneaker collection in mint condition with the help of this set that includes cleaning solution, two types of brush to tackle dirt on the different areas of the shoe, a cloth and even a Sneaker Protector to apply once they are like new to prevent further spillages and shield your trainers from the elements.
"CLEAR GRIME" - Essential Sneaker Cleaning Kit
With an all-natural and eco-friendly formula, this cleaning solution is designed to transform your shoes to their box-fresh state. You will find two bottles of the product alongside two types of brush - one stiff for leather and the soles and the medium that can be used on canvas. There is also a microfibre towel.
Verdict
There is a reason why Jason Markk’s products are hailed as a surefire essential purchase for sneakerheads everywhere. They just work. The formula combined with wipes, cloth and brush work wonders to transform your footwear collection and the Travel Kit combines all the necessities in one handy pouch.
