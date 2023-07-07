Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you want a Dyson tower fan but don’t have the coins, this one from Dreo is quieter, cheaper and more powerful

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dyson is one of the most expensive home tech brands in the world. From its hair tools to its home tech products, Dyson’s best sellers cost hundreds of dollars and, in some cases, even thousands. The Dyson Purifying Tower Fan is one of its all-time best sellers, but it costs a whopping $570.

After using it for a year, I’ve found it’s more of an air purifier than a tower fan in its primary functions. So, if you’re looking for a tower fan that has a similar sleek and modern look but is also extremely powerful and whisper-silent, I recommend the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan — my new all-time favorite and criminally underrated tower fan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dreo Dreo Smart Voice-Controlled Oscillating Pilot Max Tower Fan $110 $130 Save $20 It comes in silver and gold, is over $400 cheaper than Dyson's tower fan and cools a large room while remaining super silent. The silver retails for just $110.49 and the gold for $149.99 on Amazon. $110 at Amazon

Most shoppers know Dreo for its compact yet powerful space heaters, but its tower fan lineup deserves much more recognition.

It checks all the boxes perfectly, especially when stacked up against its main competitor: Dyson. Dreo's tower fans are super affordable, with the cheapest retailing for just $80. They all have this sleek, streamlined and minimal design with curved edges and top-to-bottom bladeless vents that produce air so cool that you'll need a blanket in the height of summer.

I recently received the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan, and after using it for a few days, I decided to put my Dyson Purifying Tower Fan to the side and give Dreo the star slot in my living room.

Firstly, it’s arguably the most stunning tower fan I’ve ever seen — dare I say I enjoy the design even more than my Dyson? When comparing the two, I also found that the Dreo tower fan is miles more powerful and much quieter than the Dyson. The Dreo’s breeze also extends further distances, allowing you to easily cool a large room even without cranking the fan speed to the max.

Credit: Dreo, Dyson

What further cemented the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan as the best I’ve ever used is its seamless smart features. In seconds, I connected it to my Wi-Fi via the Dreo smartphone app. There, I’m able to change the oscillation angle, increase or decrease the fan speed, turn it on or off, give it voice commands and so much more.

If you’re curious about the minute details, the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan works with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, plus it has 12 speeds and a timer, four adjustable oscillation angles (30, 60, 90 and 120 degrees), four modes (normal, standard, sleep and auto) and is ultra-quiet. It’s so quiet that sometimes I have to double-check that it’s even on when I’m not in the room.

Shoppers also specifically love how easy it is to assemble. It took me less than five minutes to put together. All you have to do is attach the main body to the base and plug it into an outlet.

The Dreo Smart Voice-Controlled Oscillating Pilot Max Tower Fan comes in silver and gold (my personal favorite of the two). If you’ve had your eye on the Dyson Purifying Tower Fan, keep in mind that you’ll likely regret your purchase when the summer heat kicks in. Instead, opt for this one from Dreo that’s over $400 cheaper and is so much quieter and more powerful.

Also, I’m not the only one who’s confident this tower fan has the Dyson beat on all fronts. Thousands of five-star reviewers on Amazon agree. In fact, one who dubbed the Dreo “a fan worthy of its price tag” admitted to ditching her Dyson for this best seller.

“I loved this fan so much that I tossed my Dyson fan,” she wrote. “[It’s] the perfect combination of design and power.”

Get the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan on Amazon or directly from Dreo.

Dreo Dreo Smart Voice-Controlled Oscillating Pilot Max Tower Fan $110 $130 Save $20 It comes in silver and gold, is over $400 cheaper than Dyson's tower fan and cools a large room while remaining super silent. The silver retails for just $110.49 and the gold for $149.99 on Amazon. $110 at Amazon

If you enjoyed this story, check out this high-end Invicta men's watch is on super sale for $48 before Prime Day.

More from In The Know:

America's No. 1 air purifier brand's new tower fan is on sale for just $60 before Prime Day

The 54 best tech deals you need to snag this weekend — as low as $10

This air-circulating pedestal fan is so powerful that it feels like an AC — plus, it blows air in every direction

Compression packing cubes let you fit 2 large suitcases' worth of clothes in 1 — shop the 5 best sets

The post If you want a Dyson tower fan but don’t have the coins, this one from Dreo is quieter, cheaper and more powerful appeared first on In The Know.