The Best Toddler Underwear for Your Potty-Trained Kid

Even the simple things can feel super complicated when it comes to dressing a fussy and strong-willed toddler. Fear not, friends: If the power struggle du jour involves underpants—be it as a result of potty training or simply because you’re plagued with a kid who thinks everything is uncomfortable—there’s hope yet. Read our roundup of the best toddler underwear, so you can breathe a sigh of relief (and brace yourself for the next battle over shoes).

RELATED: 14 Random but Useful Products for Anyone Who Has a Toddler

1. Boboking Little Boys Briefs

These super soft cotton briefs, which feature a covered waistband for extra comfort, are made of stretchy, breathable fabric that’s durable enough to withstand countless washings and won’t shrink in the dryer. Plus, the prints in this six-pair variety pack are pretty darn cute.

$21 at Amazon

2. Hahan Soft Cotton Little Girls Underwear

Both the waist and leg bands of these undies are covered in smooth, soft cotton for an oh-so comfy fit that will win the approval of even the pickiest toddler. We’re also fans of the cut, which is neither too skimpy nor too bulky, and works well under any clothing. Best of all, the fabric is not only luxuriously soft, but also extra thick—so you needn’t worry about them falling apart before your tot outgrows ‘em.

$17 at Amazon

3. Hanes Boys Super Soft Tagless Briefs

These puppies boast a covered, flexible waistband, comfort seams and a fit that won’t ride up—you know, so your toddler won’t get his panties in a bunch when he’s racing around the playground. They’re also machine washable…’cause, duh.

$12 at Amazon

4. Luvable Friends Toddler Water-Resistant Training Pants

If you’re still in the process of potty training, do yourself a favor and invest in an in-betweener before you introduce your toddler to big kid underpants. These training pants look and feel like the real deal but come with an insurance policy—an absorbent polyester inner layer and PEVA lining to ensure the occasional pee accident doesn’t drip all the way down to your tot’s toes.

Story continues

Buy it ($20)

5. Closecret Little Girls Cotton Boyshort Panties

The adorable, brightly-colored prints of these soft cotton boyshorts have serious kid appeal; the generous cut promises to adequately cover your little girl’s front and back when she’s frolicking about in a breezy summer dress. Everybody wins.

$16 at Amazon

6. Hanes Boys Days of the Week Boxer Briefs

Days of the week underwear aren’t just cute, they’re also an excellent way to get your little kid to practice reading, while getting himself dressed like a big kid. (That big kid mentality is presumably the reason he prefers boxer briefs, as well.)

$13 at Amazon

7. Fruit of the Loom Girls Cotton Brief Underwear

Your toddler will never have to suffer the indignity of an accidental wedgie whilst skipping around the schoolyard, thanks to these full-coverage undies. These lightweight, cotton undies from Fruit of the Loom also feature a comfortable, ravel-free waistline and super soft feel. Basically, they’re the granny panties every little girl needs—just keep in mind that they aren’t pre-shrunk, so you might consider sizing up.

$7 at Amazon

8. Hanes Toddler Girls’ 10-pack Hipster

Here, another full-coverage classic. These hipsters from Hanes are lightweight, cotton wonders—machine-washable, pre-shrunk and tagless (as all toddler undies should be). Plus, the price is right…so feel free to stock up.

$10 at Amazon

9. Cotton On Toddler Boy Briefs

We love the retro look of the prints in this charming variety pack of boys’ briefs from Cotton On. (Gingham? Yes, please.) Plus, the comfy cotton fabric and full-coverage (i.e., bum-covering) cut of these puppies is sure to please an active tot.

Buy it ($15)

10. Marvel Hero Toddler Boy Briefs

Marvel fans will appreciate this pack of seven briefs, featuring all their favorite superheroes. These 100 percent cotton puppies also boast ‘Coolcraft Technology’ to ensure good air flow, so your toddler will never get too sweaty down below, and the fabric is super soft for maximum comfort. One thing to know before you buy: Parents report that these guys run small, so it might be wise to go a size up.

$11 at Amazon

11. Disney Boys’ Cars Potty Training Pants

Another excellent option for tots who are about to begin, or are in the midst of, the potty training process: These padded training pants will help your toddler adjust to the look and feel of real underwear, whilst minimizing the damage of the inevitable accident. Also, Lightning McQueen fans will appreciate the Cars theme here.

$7 at Amazon

12. Fruit of the Loom Girls’ Cotton Bikini

Soft cotton, a ravel-free waistband and full-coverage of your toddler’s bum—these undies are just like the Fruit of the Loom cotton brief mentioned above but with a higher-cut leg for toddlers who prefer a bikini fit.

$10 at Amazon

13. H&M 7-pack Cotton Disney Princess Briefs

Your toddler will get to don a different Disney princess every day of the week if you scoop up this super cute seven-pack of undies. Reviewers report these comfortable cotton briefs are both “cute and functional,” though parents should be aware that there are multiple long tags to contend with in the back.

Buy it ($13)

14. Wonder Nation 18-pack Girls’ Cotton Briefs

A flexible, albeit uncovered, elastic waistband and ultra-soft, machine-washable cotton make for seriously wearable undies—or at least that’s what the glowing reviews say. Indeed, parents and toddlers alike are pleased with the feel, breathability and fit of these budget-friendly briefs.

Buy it ($15)

RELATED: 50 Toddler Lunches Even the Pickiest Eater Will Love

PureWow may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from PureWow's editorial and sales departments.