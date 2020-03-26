Best tinted moisturisers for flawless looking skin

Chanel

If the autumn/winter 2020 trends have taught us anything, it’s that pared down beauty is firmly back on the agenda.

At London Fashion Week, natural beauty was placed at the forefront where ‘no makeup makeup’ took centre stage over the bold, bright looks of time gone by.

One of the easiest ways to achieve this coveted look is by investing in a tinted moisturiser.

A few years ago, BB and CC creams were buzzwords on every beauty lover’s lips but seem to have taken a step back, replaced by our obsession with skincare acids. But we are happy to announce their grand return for flawless skin that looks and feels its healthiest.

The double-duty product is part skincare, part makeup that works to even out your skin tone and discolouration, illuminate your complexion and blur minor imperfections, all while hydrating skin and leaving you with a fresh from holiday glow.

It forms a lightweight veil that does not feel cakey which is ideal in the summer months or when you are heading abroad as it won’t make you sweat. Plus, as the multitasking product combines both moisturiser and colour, it takes up less space in your already jam-packed hand luggage allowance.

If you prefer a fuller coverage, you may want to layer up with foundation and concealer where the priming moisturising base sits perfectly underneath, smoothing out skin, colour correcting and prepping it for the next layer.

A godsend for lazy beauty fans, it will help streamline your routine and can be tailored to your specific skincare concerns; whether that be anti-ageing, fighting free radical damage like pollution, or with or without the inclusion of SPF. But for the latter, it is worth noting that you should be applying around a teaspoon of sun protection each day so may still need an additional product.

Apply like your typical moisturiser by dabbing on each area – forehead, nose, each cheek and chin – and then spread around your face using your fingers or with a makeup brush.

Tinted moisturisers can be used on dry, oily and sensitive skin and have a variation in finishes; natural, sheer and illuminating depending on your preference. There are high-end as well as drugstore variations for all budgets, in which the affordable options are still quality products that have bang for their buck.

We’ve gathered our favourite second skin-like tinted moisturisers to help you find the one that suits you best.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser

SPF: Yes SPF30

The Nars tinted moisturiser is considered a cult product and there is good reason for that. The lightweight formula is easily applied, blending in with your skin tone to form a silky veil. Apply with your fingers or a brush to give a hint of colour and a whole lot of glow. It sits on the skin with settling into fine lines, creasing or clogging pores. While providing coverage to even out your complexion and cover blemishes, it also works to hydrate and moisturise skin. If you are looking for a fuller coverage, use as a base under foundation or alone for a lighter alternative. It is available in 12 shades or you can mix them together to create a bespoke colour to suit your tone.

£31 | Space NK | Buy it now

Les Beiges Eau de Teint

SPF: No

One of the newer addition to Chanel’s range, this product is more a tinted serum than a tinted moisturiser but we are completely obsessed. The formula is made up of a watery liquid with innovative micro-fluid technology in the form of pigments that melt into your skin. Pump the formula on to the back of your hand and use the brush included to combine the two parts together. When applied on the skin, it feels like an instant hit of hydration, while the micro-droplets leave a sheer and glowy finish. The buildable product can be applied to all skin types, even sensitive skin for a pampering feeling that leaves skin looking dewy. There are six shades.

£48 | Chanel | Buy it now

Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Glow Beauty Serum

SPF: No

Use this tinted Lumene serum to enhance your complexion and bring a wave of hydration to dry skin thanks to the combination of Pure Arctic Spring Water and antioxidant-rich Wild Arctic Cloudberry Seed Extract that is contained within the formula. Ideal for creating that ‘no makeup makeup’ look, it glides on right on, feeling silky on the skin and providing a natural, flawless finish. It can be used for dehydrated as well as combination and oily skin to put the colour back into your cheeks.

£27 | Feel Unique | Buy it now

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator

SPF: Yes SPF25

Simplify your morning routine with Clinique’s one-step moisturise, perfect and protect tinted moisturiser. The lightweight product is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and activated Aloe Water to offer a hit of hydration that refreshes skin without leaving an oily sheen. It blends flawlessly with a sheer coverage while also protecting against external aggressors with an SPF25. It does not feel heavy when applied or cling to dry skin but instead provides a soft cover-up that lasts all day. The Hydrator is also sweat and humidity resistant.

£30 | LookFantastic | Buy it now

By Terry Moisturising CC Cream

SPF: No

The impressive By Terry CC Cream is a multi-tasking product that is part makeup and part skincare. It blends seamlessly on skin to offer a lightweight colour correcting camouflage that does not clog your pores. It works to transform dull skin with an antioxidant-rich formula that helps to revitalise and rejuvenate. It has a pleasant rose scent and comes in three adaptable shades.

£58 | LookFantastic | Buy it now

Garnier BB Cream Original Light Tinted Moisturiser

SPF: Yes SPF15

This drugstore tinted moisturiser is seriously good value for money. The five-in-one product not only provides an even coverage and leaves a radiant finish but compliments skin with vitamin C that helps reduce redness. The pigmented product has a creamy texture that spreads easily and evenly around the face without feeling cakey or heavy where more layers can be applied depending on the level of coverage that you are after.​

£9.99 | Boots | Buy it now

Laura Mercier Oil Free Tinted Moisturiser

SPF: Yes SPF20

With one of the more impressive shade ranges on the market, the Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser provides a natural looking finish. For day-to-day wear when you are looking for something less heavy, it offers a good coverage without excess oil. The lightweight product has a sheer finish and is longwearing, covering blemishes and evening out your complexion for a polished look.

£35 | Space NK | Buy it now

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Instant Radiance

SPF: Yes SPF40

This product ticks all the boxes – light coverage, protection from UVA and UVB rays with an impressive SPF40, hydrates skin, reduces redness, restores luminosity and is easy to apply. The all-rounder will help you streamline your beauty routine by combining the best of sun cream, moisturiser and colour correcting. It can also be applied on all skin types from dry to sensitive.

£46 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+ Unifiant Tinted Moisturiser Light

SPF: No

Specially formulated for sensitive skin, this tinted moisturiser is super lightweight and offers an airbrush effect without drying out skin. Whether you have oily or acne-prone skin, it is ideal for offering a subtle yet natural looking coverage that will not irritate or aggravate but will still cover pigmentations and blemishes.​

£17.50 | Boots | Buy it now

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defence

SPF: Yes, SPF30

From cult label Drunk Elephant, this is less a tinted moisturiser and more a bronzing moisturiser but still offers a glowing finish. The non-sticky and clean formula gives a subtle tint, while also packing a skincare benefiting punch helping to minimise the appearance of fine lines while also protecting against free radical damage. The formula is non-sticky and has a slight shimmer. It has impressive staying power and doesn’t leave a white cast behind like some sun creams. Ideal for a quick fix when you don’t have time for a full face, this multipurpose product absorbs quickly into the skin without irritation.​

£30 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

Verdict:

Earning the top place on our list, Nars’ Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser has one of the most versatile shade ranges on the market and leaves you with a glowing, healthy complexion. Honourable mentions go to Chanel’s Eau de Teint for its luxe pampering feel and immediate hit of hydration as well as Garnier’s Original BB Cream at the lower end of the price spectrum, giving you real bang for your buck.