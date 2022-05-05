Here’s the best time to watch the lunar eclipse in Hilton Head and Bluffton this month

Sarah Claire McDonald
·2 min read
Orlin Wagner / AP

A total lunar eclipse will occur this month and will be the first of two to occur this year.

From the late evening of May 15 into the early hours of May 16, May’s full moon, also known as a “flower moon,” will enter the shadow of our planet and cause a total lunar eclipse, according to Space.com.

The eclipse will turn the moon red and will appear as a “blood moon.”

The phenomenon will be visible from both North and South Americas, southern and western parts of Asia, Antarctica, the eastern side of the Pacific and the western-most areas of Europe.

Timing for the total lunar eclipse varies depending on location and time zone, but will be visible from start to finish throughout North America.

Maximum viewing of the lunar eclipse on or near Hilton Head Island/ Bluffton will be visible at 12:11 a.m. on May 16, according to TimeandDate.com. The total eclipse will be viewable locally from 11:29 p.m. until 12:53 a.m. on May 15-16.

Overall, the totality of the eclipse through every phase will begin around 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 and will end around 2:50 a.m. early Monday, May 16 locally.

There will be a second and final total lunar eclipse transpiring in 2022, but it is not set to occur until later this year on Nov. 8. It will be visible from both of the Americas, Asia and the Oceania regions.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses can only happen during a full moon phase. A total lunar eclipse occurs once the Earth is positioned between both the sun and moon and the entirety of its shadow fully covers the moon.

The Earth’s moon does not produce its own light. It shines at night because its surface reflects the sun’s rays. During a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is positioned between the sun and moon, the Earth blocks all direct sunlight from reaching the moon, thus prohibiting it from reflecting. Instead, the Earth’s shadow is cast onto the moon’s surface.

Is it safe to freely observe?

Unlike a solar eclipse, freely viewing a total lunar eclipse is safe and does not require any special equipment or protective eye wear.

Where can you view it?

The total lunar eclipse is able to be seen from just about anywhere in the surrounding area.

For the best viewing experience, try to avoid obstructions when observing the eclipse.

A local dock, marina or beach are great viewing locations allowing for a beautiful solar reflection, as well as an open and more expansive viewing experience.

A note to remember: It is alligator breeding season. Alligators tend to be more mobile at night and even more so during mating season. Be alert and pay attention for any nearby alligators lurking in the dark looking to move to ponds.

