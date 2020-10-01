When is the best time of year to sell your house?

Getting the best price for your home can depend a lot on timing. Certain seasons, months, days of the week and even specific dates on the calendar are often much better — or worse — than others.

Of course, there are other factors that impact your decision, including current mortgage rates (which in 2020 have never been lower), competition in your area and the type of buyer you’re targeting. You might have perfectly good reasons for selling at any time of year.

But here’s what the data says about the right time to put your home on the market — even in this unusual year — and the drawbacks for every season.

Spring

Looking at the U.S. as a whole, May is the best month to sell your home — in a normal year. On average, you’ll get a price that’s 5.9% over market value, better than in any other month, according to real estate information company Attom Data Solutions.

To get even more specific, data from listing site Zillow shows that homes sell fastest and for the most money during the first two weeks of May. Homes sell 18.5 days more quickly than average and for $1,700 more.

Why early May? Spring and its warmer weather tend to bring out house shoppers, and by May buyers who have children are usually concerned about getting settled into a new home in time for the upcoming school year.

Listing your home in the spring could be easier for you, too. Longer days and temperate weather will make all the small projects you need to do less of a hassle.

And then there’s the curb appeal. If potential buyers love what they see outside, they’ll want a closer look inside, too. Nice spring weather means you can landscape your front yard with precision.

Finally, don’t forget that tax refunds come in the late winter or early spring. That means more funds in your pocket for renos and more funds in buyers’ pockets, too.

While selling in the spring has lots of benefits, there could be some drawbacks, too:

Weather: Your geography is always going to affect this kind of seasonal advice. If early May is still cold and damp in your ZIP code, that will impact your listing’s success.

Your geography is always going to affect this kind of seasonal advice. If early May is still cold and damp in your ZIP code, that will impact your listing’s success. Competition: Your neighbors might read this article and have the same idea. If your area is saturated with homes for sale, that could drive prices down.

Your neighbors might read this article and have the same idea. If your area is saturated with homes for sale, that could drive prices down. Construction: If the sun is shining in your area, your neighbors might be starting renovations of their own. Nothing says curb appeal like a big dumpster on your neighbors’ front lawn.

Summer

Summer sizzles for sellers. In fact, while early May holds the best period for selling your home, Attom says the top day of the year is June 28, when sellers get an average 9.1% more than the estimated market value of their homes.

For most of the country, summer offers the most consistent weather, with more daylight hours available to buyers and sellers.

