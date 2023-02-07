The Best Time To Buy A New Mattress Is Finally Here

Christine Giordano



When it comes to winter savings sales, you can't skip Presidents Day. The holiday is host to loads of deals, including lower prices on picks from Lululemon, discounts galore on Amazon, and maybe even some price drops on items like home gym equipment or must-have beauty products.

But, there's one thing Presidents Day is super known for and that's MAJOR price cuts on mattresses (!!!). Even better—some exciting deals that are worth your attention have already dropped ahead of the holiday, which is on February 20 this year.

Whether you're a side sleeper looking for more support or are looking for a new mattress to alleviate back and shoulder pain, Presidents Day is a great time to shop and invest in your comfort and beauty sleep.

Below are the best deals you can shop right now, so you can be resting easy on your new mattress come Presidents Day weekend.

The Best Early Presidents Day Mattress Deals



The Best Amazon Mattress Deals

The Best Walmart Mattress Deals

The Best Wayfair Mattress Deals

More Presidents Day Mattress Sales

Use code "AS450" to take $450 off any mattress now through Sunday, January 29.

Right now, you can take 10% off sitewide, which means you can save up to $880 on a new certified organic mattress with code "SAVE10."

Shop Brooklinen's last call sale section for up to 50% off pillows, mattress toppers, comforters, and more.

With code "DEAL30" you can take 30% off sitewide, and get free cloud pillows with your purchase of a mattress.

For a limited time you can take up to 50% off clearance items from Casper, and up to 15% off select mattresses.

Take 20% off sitewide with code "NEWYEAR20" and also receive two free Dream pillows with your mattress purchase.

Take $200 off mattresses, plus receive two free pillows with the purchase of a mattress. There are also more deals to shop on sheets, bed frames, and bundles.

Save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows with your purchase. You can also take up to 20% off bedding during Leesa's winter sale.

Take up to 50% off select mattresses from top brands during Mattress Firm's new year savings event.

Take $400 off the Purple Plus mattress, $500 off the Ascent Adjustable Base, and take 25% off bundles and sets.

Spend $1,000 to unlock a $300 discount with a maximum savings of $500 off for a purchase of $4,000 or more.

Take up to $1,000 off select mattresses and up to 50% off bedding and sheets for a limited time.

Take $300 off mattresses now through February 7 during Winkbeds' Winter Sale.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day will be celebrated on Monday, February 20. Typically, the federal holiday falls on the third Monday of February.

Is Presidents Day a good time to buy a mattress?

Yes! Year after year, Presidents Day sales bring major discounts on big ticket items like mattresses, appliances, and tech. This list will be updated as more sales drop, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back in as the holiday gets closer.

