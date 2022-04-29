These are the best thrift stores in the Sacramento area, readers say

After a week of voting and hundreds of responses for the “best” thrift store in the Sacramento area, the results are in.

And Bee readers have a clear favorite.

Here are the “best” thrift stores in the Sacramento area, listed in order of votes cast by readers:

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF SACRAMENTO’S FABULOUS FINDS ON FULTON

Location: 2751 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

Assistance League of Sacramento is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization and Fabulous Find on Fulton supports its programs, according to its website. The thrift store sells clothing, housewares, furniture, appliances, books and more.

It gained 293 votes or 65%.

GOODWILL SACRAMENTO VALLEY & NORTHERN NEVADA

Locations: Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Carmichael, Folsom, more

With locations across the Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada, Goodwill Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada sells secondhand clothing, furniture, books, appliances, shoes and more.

It gained 24 votes or 5%.

DESERT INDUSTRIES THRIFT STORE & DONATION CENTER

Sacramento location: 3000 Auburn Blvd. Suite B, Sacramento

Desert Industries Thrift Store and Donation Center is a thrift store chain, with a location in Arden Arcade. The thrift store sells secondhand furniture, housewares, books, toys, clothes, accessories, antiques and collectibles and more, according to its website.

It gained 23 votes or 5%.

GOODWILL SUPERSTORE

Goodwill Superstore, with several locations in Sacramento, is a chain thrift store with a range of secondhand clothing, housewares and more.

It gained 20 votes or 4%.

WEAVEWORKS RECYCLED FASHION

Location: 2401 Arden Way, Sacramento

WEAVEWorks Recycled Fashion in Arden Arcade sells a range of secondhand items including accessories, handbags, jewelry and clothing. According to its website, 100% of proceeds from sales help fund its programs and services to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

It gained 16 votes of 4%.

THRIFT TOWN

Location: 410 El Camino Ave., Sacramento

Thrift Town in Sacramento sells secondhand clothing, furniture, housewares, accessories, shoes, bags, appliances and more.

It gained 14 votes or 3%.

ECO THRIFT

Locations: Sacramento, Citrus Heights, more

With locations across California including Sacramento and Citrus Heights, Eco Thrift is a California thrift store chain with a range of secondhand items including clothing, shoes, books and more.

It gained 14 votes or 3%.

OTHER FAVORITES

