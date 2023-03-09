The best things to do and see in Cheltenham when you’re not at the races

The ornate Pittville Pump Room - Getty

And they’re off – or very nearly so. Tens of thousands of people are preparing to descend on Cheltenham for one of the biggest fixtures in British horse racing. The Cheltenham Festival runs from March 14-17 this year, and each of its four days typically attracts crowds of some 60,000.

Yet for all the buzz at the race course, the Regency heart of this Cotswold town remains pretty much empty during Festival days. Which is a shame, for this is an elegant gem of a destination that oozes cultured charm.

Cheltenham looks terrific in the watery sunshine of early spring. The glory of the town is in its early 19th-century buildings, so the first thing on your list should be an architectural wander. It’s remarkable how much the pillars, porticos and pediments of the past have an uplifting effect.

Regency splendour

Start in the Tivoli and Suffolks area to the south – the Earl of Suffolk developed this from farmland in a flurry of construction in the 1830s – for some of the most refined residences in town, complete with wrought-iron balconies and big, beautiful windows.

Heading north to the town centre, saunter through the gracious Montpellier district where caryatids – Grecian-style pillars of sculpted females – add funky flourishes to several properties. Just up from a proud parade of these embellishments is the Grade I-listed Rotunda building, which evolved from a spa established in 1809, and which since 2017 has been home to The Ivy restaurant.

In the 19th century Montpellier Spa was one of six or so places where the great, the good and the sick flocked to take Cheltenham’s mineral waters and this route will take you past the well-clipped Montpellier Gardens and neighbouring Imperial Gardens, where many of the town’s other festivals take place – jazz in April/May, science in June, music at the end of June and literature in October. Next is a stroll along the Promenade, an avenue built in the 1820s which still exudes grandeur.

Story continues

A Neptune fountain on the Promenade - Getty

Cafes and crafts

Cheltenham offers a generous choice of cafes, from Carluccio’s to Cotswolds favourite Huffkins. Head down Regent Street for a stop at The Find which, neatly, is a sort of 21st-century version of a Regency coffee house. With its period cornicing and zany wallpaper it’s a chic social hub that serves locally sourced food (even wine from nearby Poulton Hill vineyard) and also provides co-working desk space on its top floor.

Nearby, just off the sweep of the Royal Circus, is the town’s museum, The Wilson, which is renowned for its Arts & Crafts collection – a room of exquisite furniture and homeware by Ernest Gimson, William Morris and more – which you can easily get lost in for a good hour or so.

It would be impossible not to get sidetracked here: by the founding collection of Flemish art, by a wonderful Stanley Spencer, by an absorbing archive room with changing exhibitions of local history, and most of all by the poignant watercolours and story of Edward Wilson. Scientist, artist and explorer, Wilson was born in Cheltenham in 1872 and died with Captain Scott on his fateful Antarctic expedition in 1912.

Another national hero was born in Cheltenham just two years after Edward Wilson. The composer Gustav Holst spent his early life at 4 Clarence Road, a relatively modest Regency house 10 minutes’ walk from The Wilson. The Holst Victorian House (reopening after refurbishment in April) provides a fascinating insight into domestic life in 19th-century Cheltenham and also celebrates the life of the composer.

Interestingly, in Holst’s lifetime Clarence Road and the surrounding area were known as ‘the Anglo-Indian’s paradise’ because of the number of retired employees from the East India Company – and subsequently the British Raj – who had taken up residence there.

Curry and cider

In keeping with Cheltenham’s resourceful spirit, there’s a Curry and Colonels walking tour. This involves being led by ebullient actor Phil Collins, dressed as 18th-century entrepreneur Henry Skillicorne, who established the town’s first spa. Among other locations, the tour stops the Queens Hotel, site of the Imperial Spa, and the ornate Pittville Pump Room, where Cheltenham’s mineral water can still be sampled – at no cost. The trip ends, suitably, at Memsahib’s Lounge on The Promenade.

For an up-to-the-moment take on the town, call in on Dunkertons Organic Cider on the eastern edge of Cheltenham. The stylish shop and cider mill offers guided tours and is a family business that moved here from Herefordshire in late 2018. It’s partly owned by Julian Dunkerton, who co-founded the fashion label Superdry in Cheltenham and who has made a huge impact on the town with his hip boutique hotel No 131.

Julian Dunkerton and his wife, fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper, at their Cotswold home - Heathcliff O'Malley

Be aware that hotel beds are in short supply, particularly during the March horse events, so be sure to book ahead if you fancy attending next season’s Cheltenham Festival – and enjoying the Regency glories of the town as well as its equine activities.

Essentials

The Cheltenham Festival starts on March 14 and culminates with the Gold Cup National Hunt race on March 17 (jockeyclub.co.uk/Cheltenham/).

The Cheltenham Jazz Festival runs from April 26 till May 1 (cheltenhamfestivals.com/jazz/).

What to see and do

Holst Victorian House, 4 Clarence Road (holstvictorianhouse.org.uk).

Curry and Colonels walking tour (cheltenhampromenaders.co.uk).

Dunkertons Organic Cider (dunkertonscider.co.uk).

For more information, see visitcheltenham.com.