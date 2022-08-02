The best things to do in Oxford

Etain O'Carroll
·10 min read
Bridge of Sighs, Oxford
Bridge of Sighs, Oxford

Most of Oxford's attractions cluster around the compact city centre. The university is made up of 39 colleges, each of which has its own character. Christ Church and Magdalen (pronounced "mawd-lin") are the grandest, but smaller colleges, such as Corpus Christi or Merton, have a more intimate charm. Once you've seen the colleges, seek out the city's world-class museums, modern art gallery, and 18th-century covered market.

For further Oxford inspiration, see our guides to the city's best hotels, restaurants and nightlife.

City centre

Follow in Alice's footsteps at Oxford's largest college

Aristocratic Christ Church is the largest and most impressive of all the Oxford colleges. It was founded in 1525 and counts 13 British prime ministers among its alumni. Charles Dodgson (also known as Lewis Carroll), the author of Alice in Wonderland, taught mathematics here and was inspired by many of the college's quirks. If you can, come for evensong in the college cathedral.

Insider's tip: Look out for the stained glass window celebrating Dodgson's work along with Alice, the daughter of dean, who was his inspiration. You can also see two long-necked brass firedogs in the Great Hall, supposedly the inspiration for Alice's long neck.

Contact: chch.ox.ac.uk
Price: £

Christ Church College - MICHAEL KIEDYSZKO
Christ Church College - MICHAEL KIEDYSZKO

Discover treasures and curios from around the world

A treasure trove of blowpipes, magical charms, feather cloaks, story robes, mermaid dishes and libation sticks, the Pitt Rivers Museum is a dimly-lit wonderland for the curious. Its Victorian glass cases hold more than 18,000 objects collected from around the world, all arranged by theme rather than geographical area. Don't miss the witch in a bottle.

Insider's tip: If you're visiting with children ask for a wind-up torch and treasure trail to seek out the toy mice hidden among the displays and check out the events programme for family-friendly weekend activities.

Contact: prm.ox.ac.uk
Price: Free

Pitt Rivers Museum - PETER ADAMS
Pitt Rivers Museum - PETER ADAMS

Soak up Oxford's finest architecture

The cobbled Radcliffe Square is the heart of the university with the imposing, Palladian-style Radcliffe Camera framed by the medieval University Church of St Mary the Virgin, the 15th-century Bodleian Library and Brasenose and All Souls colleges You can visit the Bodleian's Divinity School, the oldest teaching room in the university, and climb to the top of St Mary’s tower for magnificent views.

Insider's tip: Most of the library is closed to the public but book an extended tour and you can get access to Duke Humphrey's medieval library, the Radcliffe Camera and its original, as well as its modern, reading rooms.

Contact: bodleian.ox.ac.uk
Price: £ (Divinity School and St Mary's tower)

Radcliffe Square - JON BOWER/LOOP IMAGES
Radcliffe Square - JON BOWER/LOOP IMAGES

Discover a magical world of storytelling

Who could resist a museum that takes you on a magical journey between the Whispering Wood, the Enchanted Library and the Treasure Chamber? A spellbinding place dedicated to all things fictional, the Story Museum lets you wander between shelves and find yourself inside a story, fly through 1,000 years of Oxford’s literary history, and find a surprise around every corner. A joy for story lovers young or old.

Insiders tip: Along with the museum exhibits, check out the events calendar for regular talks, performances and author visits, a comic club and a regular writer’s night for aspiring authors.

Contact: storymuseum.org.uk
Price: £

Wander around Britain's oldest botanic garden

The Oxford Botanic Garden & Arboretum – a haven of stone-walled peace in the heart of the busy city centre – is Britain's oldest. The Walled Garden houses scientific and heritage collections, while the Lower Garden is more ornamental. On a chilly day head for the heated greenhouses, which house 1,200 different species. Plants are well labelled with additional species information on the website.

Insider's tip: Look out for a bench under a tall black pine by the River Cherwell. This is where Lyra and Will from Phillip Pullman's His Dark Materials meet at midday on midsummer's day every year – in the books, that is.

Contact: botanic-garden.ox.ac.uk
Price: £

Oxford Botanic Garden - Toby Ord
Oxford Botanic Garden - Toby Ord

Explore contemporary art on an Oxford back street

Modern Art Oxford, which opened in 1965 and is hidden behind one of Oxford's prime shopping streets, has developed an international reputation for its displays of contemporary visual arts. Painting, sculpture, photography, film, video, installations, design, crafts and performance are all represented in a changing programme of exhibitions that features local as well as international artists. There is also a café and small shop.

Insider's tip: Check the website for dates of regular guided tours of the gallery with one of the curators. Walks explore the exhibition in more detail and are suitable for all ages.

Contact: modernartoxford.org.uk
Price: Free

See Guy Fawkes' lantern in person

The oldest public museum in England, the Ashmolean, was founded in 1683 to house Elias Ashmole’s collection of antiquities. A major refit in 2009 doubled display space and transformed the building’s interior into a light, free-flowing exhibition space linked by walkways with galleries. The collection covers everything from Guy Fawkes' lantern to Michelangelo's studies for the Sistine Chapel.

Insider's tip: Although this is a museum of antiquities, you can also head for the third floor to see the Ashmolean's growing collection of modern art featuring work by Barbara Hepworth, Sir Henry Moore, Stanley Spencer and Paul Nash.

Contact: ashmolean.org
Price: Free

Ashmolean Museum - ALLAN BAXTER
Ashmolean Museum - ALLAN BAXTER

Tour a historic castle and prison

Oxford’s 1,000-year-old castle and former prison have both been redeveloped, with part of the old prison transformed into the Malmaison Hotel and the remainder, plus the original castle, reopened as a museum (the Oxford Castle & Prison) that tells the story of the castle from 1071 until 1996, when the prison closed. Tours guided by 'characters' from the prison’s history bring the story to life.

Insider's tip: On Friday and Saturday evenings at 6.30pm you can join Bill Spectre's Ghost Trail in the castleyard for an evening walk. It's a spooky but fun performance with props and illusions to bring tales of the city's ghosts to life.

Contact: oxfordcastleunlocked.co.uk
Price: ££

Oxford Castle - CHRIS MELLOR
Oxford Castle - CHRIS MELLOR

Enjoy a classical music concert

The Holywell Music Room has been hosting recitals for more than 250 years – it is said to be the oldest custom-built concert hall in Europe. The acoustics are excellent for chamber music, with events throughout the year performed by individuals and ensembles from around the world. Particularly delightful are the Oxford Coffee Concerts, held at 11.15am every Sunday.

Insider's tip: Holywell Music Room is just one of many music venues in Oxford used for public concerts. Look out for posters advertising other events on boards propped up against the walls on Broad Street.

Contact: coffeeconcerts.com
Price: £

Discover the history of town and gown

Dedicated to telling the story of Oxford and its people, the newly refurbished Museum of Oxford delves into the city’s Roman past, the history of the university and its students, the Morris Motor Works and how they all influenced the city’s social history. Learn about Elizabethan wall paintings, the invention of penicillin and Cooper’s finest marmalade in this small but captivating museum in the Town Hall.

Insiders tip: The museum runs a wide range of special events including themed reminiscence sessions, lectures, community heritage projects and has a digital exhibition site with additional content as well as a City Stories digital archive.

Contact: museumofoxford.org
Price: Free

Find out how your favourite spirits are made

Oxford's first craft distillery – The Oxford Artisan Distillery, or TOAD – employs the skills of an 'archaeo-botanist' and a couple of steam punk-style riveted copper sills to create fine hand-made gin, absinthe, vodka and rye whiskey from ancient heritage grains. Find out more by joining a guided tour for a look at the processes that go into creating the spirits – and a chance to try them out.

Insider's tip: The distillery produces its alcohol from scratch using grain grown from seed salvaged from 16th- and 17th-century thatched roofs in Oxfordshire. Join the extended Founder's Tour for a more in-depth look at the details behind the spirits produced here.

Contact: spiritoftoad.com
Price: ££

The Oxford Artisan Distillery
The Oxford Artisan Distillery

Discover Oxford's secrets on a guided walk

The best way to see Oxford is on foot and a guided walking tour will reveal the history behind the city's quiet cobbled backstreets and secret corners. Several organisations offer tours from professional outfits to student guides who’ll also give you an insight into university life. Themed tours of the university, literary locations, Alice in Wonderland, or Inspector Morse, Lewis and Endeavor locations are all available.

Insider's tip: If you’re interested in art, you can download a map for a self-guided tour of Oxford’s finest public artworks from the City Council which features 22 works scattered across the city.

Contact: experienceoxfordshire.org
Price: ££

Take to the water in quintessential English fashion

Hire a punt from one of the three punt stations on the Rivers Thames (or Isis, as it's locally known) and Cherwell, and float serenely past the college gardens and through the university meadows to the countryside beyond. If you don’t know how to punt, then hire a pro – otherwise you’ll waste much of your time going round in circles and bumping into other river traffic.

Insider's tip: If you're feeling intimidated by punting or simply fancy a more leisurely trip up the river, Oxford River Cruises offer sightseeing tours, picnic and dinner cruises in small private boats.

Contact: oxfordpunting.co.uk; cherwellboathouseco.uk
Price: ££

Oxford punting
Oxford punting

Around Oxford

Wander around Churchill's birthplace

Blenheim Palace is an extravagant Baroque mansion and World Heritage Site that is surrounded by undulating Capability Brown parkland. It was originally created for John Churchill, Duke of Marlborough, after the battle of Blenheim in 1704, and it later became the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. The estate sits 10 miles north-west of Oxford in the handsome village of Woodstock

Insider's tip: After visiting the room in which Sir Winston was born and seeing early photographs and extracts from his speeches, follow the trail though the palace and gardens to visit his favourite places, including the spot where he proposed to Clementine Hozier.

Contact: blenheimpalace.com
Price: ££

Blenheim Palace - LOOP IMAGES/ANDREW BASKOTT
Blenheim Palace - LOOP IMAGES/ANDREW BASKOTT

Have high tea and search for antiques in a Cotswold village

Twenty miles west of Oxford is the archetypal Cotswold market town of Burford, with one of the best medieval 'wool churches' in the country; in the late Middle Ages, England’s wealth came from wool, and was used to build and adorn magnificent churches. St John the Baptist is a gem, while the high street is worth exploring for its antique shops and tea rooms.

Insider's tip: Wander off the high street and explore the village's winding back lanes to discover lop-sided old cottages, handsome stone townhouses and Elizabethan treasures. For food and old-world charm, head for the Lamb Inn on Sheep Street.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De