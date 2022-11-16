The best things to do in Lake Norman | Nov. 17-24

Friday, Nov. 18





See the Jill Goodson Band perform classic rock hits while you munch on Irish Potato Skins or BBQ Pork Nachos on the Pontoon Stage at Apps & Taps. are $10, and the VIP section is $20. 8-11:30 p.m. 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville.

Saturday, Nov. 19





Hear festive music, see holiday performances, go ice skating and enjoy other family-friendly activities at The Lighting of Birkdale Village. From 2-5 p.m., there will be face painting, balloon art and stage performances. At 5:45 p.m., the annual parade lights the way for Santa to arrive along with dancers, first responders, the Hopewell High School Marching Band and more. At 6:30 p.m., Santa and the crowd will count down to the Birkdale Village tree lighting. Free. Sam Furr Road and Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville.

The Lighting at Birkdale Village on Saturday, Nov. 19 includes festive parade through the parkway for the arrival of Santa Claus.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Head to Old Town Public House in the afternoon for an iced coffee or an espresso, along with a pastry from Nova’s bakery, then come back later for live music. As they are every Sunday, the tunes will be jamming until the doors close at 9 p.m. 21314 Catawba Ave., Cornelius.

Monday, Nov. 21

Pre-order your Thanksgiving meal from Mac’s Speed Shop, as today is the deadline with a 48-hour notice required. Packages for a family of four, eight or 12 are available. The smallest come with a turkey, gravy and two sides, while the largest comes with two turkeys and gravy, along with four sides. Packages for a family of four are $135, or $185 for a family of eight or $250 for a family of 12. Smoked turkeys ($70) and other items are also available a la carte. 19601 Liverpool Pkwy, Cornelius.

Mac’s Speed Shop is selling smoked turkeys a la carte for $70, along with full meals for Thanksgiving pre-orders this year.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Watch World Cup Soccer at The Harp and Crown, calling all soccer fans to join the crowd at the Cornelius pub, where you can have a beer along with a Guinness Stew Pot Pie. “Watch all the games with us or don’t & like… really miss out,” the pub posted on Instagram. Free admission. 19930 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Enjoy drink specials all night long at Miciah’s Bar & Live Music’s Pre-Thanksgiving Party with Johnny and Jay. They’ll play some tunes you can groove to while you enjoy a drink during what has become an annual tradition during one of the bar’s busiest nights of the year. Free admission. 229 Medical Park Road, Suite 120, Mooresville.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Kick off Thanksgiving morning with a pre-meal run at the second annual Davidson Turkey Trot 5k. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Davidson community through Rotary Club of Davidson and Students Offering Smiles. $35 if you register before Nov. 18; the price rises afterward. 8 a.m. 119 South Main St., Davidson.

Gather with family and friends to watch the rerun of the Charlotte Thanksgiving Eve parade at 4 p.m. on WBTV while you dig into your pre-ordered Thanksgiving meal, finish making the best mac and cheese to set at the table or get ready to head out to Choplin’s Restaurant at 19700 One Norman Blvd., in Cornelius for your reservations. Have a happy Thanksgiving!