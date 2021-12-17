The Best Things Our Editors Bought In 2021

HuffPost Life’s editors are a discerning bunch of parents, cooks, do-it-yourselfers, clean freaks and enthusiasts of all things fitness and wellness. When we find a product that truly makes our lives better, you can bet we’ve put a lot of research and care into it, which makes us want to shout it from the rooftops. That’s what we’re doing here.

From padded bike leggings that’ll save your Peloton-riding butt to a mug that’ll magically keep your coffee warm (even after you’ve ignored it for far too long), there’s something for everyone here. Take a look at our favorite things ― we hope they can bring you as much joy as they did us.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...