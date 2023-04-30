The best things to cook with butter, by its biggest fan

diana henry butter - Haarala Hamilton

My love of butter is extreme. Buttered toast is the only thing I feel I should eat alone, lest I shock someone with my lavishness. I don’t want the butter to melt into the toast; I like cold, slim slivers that are softening by the time I finish eating but not when I start.

This is the exact opposite of what I wanted as a child. Then it was hot buttered toast – made with sliced pan – a cure for everything. It was impossible to be anxious or sad if you were eating this; it felt as if someone had placed a warm hand on your head.

Now I want sourdough bread with chewy toasted crusts, and butter – straight from the fridge – in which I come across the crunch of every little crystal of salt.

I have to rein in this love of butter so that the dishes I can almost never resist – eggs Benedict, asparagus with hollandaise, fish with beurre blanc – are resisted part of the time.

There are many dishes, though, that are transformed by a small amount of butter. A knob of butter stirred into a mushroom risotto enriches and intensifies. Everyone will praise this risotto, but it has nothing to do with skill, it’s the butter. Chefs know this.

I sweat vegetables for soup – leek and potato, say – in butter and know that it will draw out flavour, making them taste more of themselves. A nugget of butter melts into warm peas, sweetening and seasoning them and making them glossy.

And then there’s the French practice of eating radishes – preferably long crimson breakfast radishes – with salt and butter. The pepperiness of the radishes helps you taste butter as if for the first time. You have salt, pepperiness and creaminess in one mouthful.

There are plenty of complicated things you can make with butter – puff pastry, croissants, brioche – but also simpler things that will make your supper better.

Compound butters, basically butter mashed with specific flavours, are child’s play. My mum learnt about them at night classes in the local catering school so they appeared in the fridge every so often in my childhood, logs rolled in greaseproof paper, the ends twisted into tiny bows. The cayenne one was hot and good on pork chops, and the garlic and parsley one made the best garlic bread. She was generous with the butter, so the soft interior of a baguette became soaked in it.

Flavoured butters are enjoying a bit of a moment right now. Chef Thomas Straker has a restaurant in west London and an Instagram account full of butter. It is a perfect carrier of flavours. Mashing butter with anchovies and black olives and letting this melt over griddled chicken is an easy way to upgrade dinner. Straker, showing perfect scoops of Bloody Mary butter and shawarma butter to over a million followers, knows there are no limits.

A few levels up from flavoured butters are hollandaise – a sauce made by gently cooking egg yolks as you gradually add butter – and its off-shoot béarnaise. You’re trying to achieve the suspension of butter molecules in the water of the egg yolks and an acid – lemon juice for hollandaise, vinegar for béarnaise.

If it’s not done gently the mixture can split. When it works, you have a rich, silky sauce that, because of its texture (neither too thick nor too thin), can be draped over turbot, asparagus and the poached eggs in eggs Benedict. Perfectly seasoned, it’s one of the most beautiful things you can eat.

Master it and you can catapult the most ordinary ingredients into the luxury category.

If you really want to understand how butter works, get a copy of Butter: A Celebration by Olivia Potts. I’m working my way through it.

Now it’s time for toast.