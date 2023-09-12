‘The best thing the British can do for Morocco is to book a holiday here’

Many tourists spent the night sleeping on the Jemaa el Fna following the earthquake - Abaca Press / Alamy Live News

When the first tremors struck on Friday, Bre Graham had been at her riad for barely half an hour. She had flown to Marrakech that evening, checked into the hotel and was just about to brush her teeth and head to bed when “the floor I was standing on began to crack beneath my feet”. The roar of the earthquake was terrifying – the sound of the ceramics that decorated the walls smashing to the ground was deafening. “Pretty much every single one of them smashed because of the force of the earthquake,” says Graham, a 30-year-old food writer who lives in London and had flown to Marrakech to attend a global summit for the travel industry.

It took her a moment, she says, to compute what was happening. “I’d only landed an hour and a half before and had just got into the medina. I was the first ever guest of a new, absolutely stunning riad. And then everything started shaking. I’ve never lived anywhere that has had earthquakes, so my connection to it felt quite delayed.”

Graham recalls calling out to the girl in the next room (the riad’s only other guest) as the floor shook beneath her. As soon as she could walk, she made her way to her and, along with the night manager, they walked through the rubble to a nearby square, attempting to avoid the taller buildings in the maze of the medina, not knowing if they were about to be hit again. “We weren’t sure if there would be an aftershock, you don’t know when the next one is coming.”

In Marrakech, shops reopened for business in the days following the earthquake - TIAGO PETINGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

They spent the rest of the night in a car park. “No one really slept, everyone was just sitting up and talking.” After a surreal night, the strangest thing, Graham says, was returning to the riad the next day, when the city seemed already to be coming together and striving to keep going, business as usual. On that first morning, shop owners were going about the day as they always had, while tourists were walking around the old town in search of things to buy and something to eat. “It was bizarre,” she says.

It might sound crass, the idea of heading out in search of a souvenir rug and a pot of coffee only hours after such devastation. But for the Brits living, working or holidaying in Marrakech at the moment, the message has felt abundantly clear: keep the tourists coming – it’s the only way to keep the economy moving.

Noah Devereux got on the first flight he could to Marrakech on Saturday. What met him was a city that was already “coming together to get through this as quickly as possible”. Devereux’s mother, Vanessa Branson (sister of Sir Richard), runs the family hotel, El Fenn. Within 24 hours Noah and Vanessa had raised £200,000 in aid money and were collecting and distributing supplies.

Marrakech remains busy with tourists in the wake of the earthquake - Getty

Devereux, 35, a father-of-two who lives in London, says evidence of the disaster in Marrakech is already minimal: “apart from piles of rubble in places which have been swept up pretty quickly, and some obvious holes in city walls which have scaffolding erected around them, there isn’t a huge amount of evidence that there was even an earthquake”.

However, in the high Atlas mountains it is a very different story. “We’re heading up there now with some supplies,” he says, speaking from the car en route to the mountains. “Food and water has already made its way up, so now it’s a case of blankets, tents, fuel, medicine, hygiene products and basic things like nappies and baby wipes for kids.”

Their plan is to get as far as they can before they meet roadblocks – many of the routes into the mountains are still being cleared, leaving already isolated villages cut off from vital supplies. He stresses how vital tourism is for everyone in Morocco. “Most people in Marrakech have family in the mountains. If tourism stopped it would affect the mountains as much as it would Marrakech.”

Far from fearing tourists’ presence will be somehow inappropriate or put a strain on resources, the “overwhelming need” for Morocco, he says, is that in the coming weeks and months “everyone sticks with their travel plans and books travel out here”.

A tourist walks past a collapsed building following the earthquake in Marrakech - Anadolu Agency

“What would be devastating would be if tourism, which accounts for a huge amount of the local economy, fell off a cliff. Everyone would be immediately impacted by that.” If life in Marrakech can return to normal relatively quickly, that will, to a certain extent, “flow into the mountains”, he says. “If tourism stopped it would affect the mountains as much as it would Marrakech. […] Many people hold Morocco so dear in their hearts and that means so much to the people here.”

Jane Johnson’s husband is from the Anti-Atlas mountains, which felt the tremors although they weren’t in the epicentre. The couple spend half their year in the mountains and fear the effects the earthquake will have on people “living in tremendously marginalised communities”. “They’ve lost everything. They need to rebuild their lives, their homes. We’ve got winter in the Atlas mountains coming up and it’s going to be extremely hard.”

Tourism is hugely important in the mountains too, she says, with tourists often taking a couple of days to get out of the city and hike as part of a trip to Marrakech. “It’s beautiful walking country, and the areas around a lot of these villages, they completely depend on tourists to come and visit,” says Johnson, a writer. “The roads are being cleared. The Moroccan army is in, and international teams are helping to clear the roads. People shouldn’t change their plans. This has very much been a once in a lifetime situation.”

The Jemaa el Fna, Marrakech's famous central sqaure - Alamy

In the city, James Wix, who owns a hotel, has overturned his restaurant to make 200 meals a day to feed people who have lost their homes. “We’ll do that for as long as is necessary,” says Wix, who has lived in Marrakech for 13 years. “The worst thing has happened, but at the same time the thing that will help the Moroccan people the most is to keep the economy going - by going ahead as planned with your holidays,” he says.

Bre Graham plans to host a supper club in the UK to raise money for Education For All Morocco. The charity builds boarding houses for girls in remote, poor areas where they might not otherwise get an education. The earthquake damaged several of their buildings and the charity is still waiting to hear from a number of the families they support to find out if the girls are all safe.

For now, rather than flying home early, she is staying in Marrakech and helping out at a soup kitchen. “It’s such a resilient city,” she says “Driving around, everything is open, people are out. […] Everything is just as beautiful as it was.”