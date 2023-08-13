The Best Thing I Bought Last Month Was This $25 Amazon Skirt That Looks Triple Its Price

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I loved it so much, I immediately bought it in another color.

Zeagoo

It’s funny, I don’t really do that much shopping on Amazon, but the best thing I bought last month was, ironically, from Amazon.

Sure, I regularly get household items here and there (because, hey, convenience!), but when it comes to my wardrobe, it’s become very clear to me that I’ve been sleeping on some of the options you can find. There’s a lot, so it definitely takes some browsing, but let me tell you, there are some hidden gems that people would never think you got on Amazon — as in, they look designer, and I’m about to spill the beans on one of them.

I, like most people, did some major shopping during Prime Day; my approach to navigating the super sale event is to buy things that I regularly use (ahem, dish soap, kitchenwares, etc.,), but I also do a little bit of indulging — aka, I treat myself. And this time around, I treated myself to a skirt I kept seeing all over my social media. Influencers were raving that it’s basically like a designer silk skirt, noting the price point was unbelievable for the quality. So, I tried it, and now, I’m officially crowning it the best thing I bought in July. Mark my words.

Amazon

$37

$26

Buy on Amazon

The skirt in question is the Zeagoo High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt that I promise will become one of your most-worn purchases yet. Why? Because it’s incredibly easy to wear and will make you feel like a million bucks. Cheesy? Sure. But false? No. We know fashion has the power to make us feel, and when you put on a piece that fits in all the right places, you feel on top of the world. The second I received this Amazon skirt, I unpacked it, so eager to see what all the hype was about. The moment I put it on, I knew.

The fabric was silky soft and shiny but with some added weight, which gave it a luxeness that most satin skirts in this price point don’t have. But, don’t be fooled, it still flowed and swayed beautifully. Also, most skirt styles like this can easily look unflattering and frumpy, but not this one. The high-waisted, flowing silhouette hit in all the right places, and, of course, was super comfortable.

I loved the skirt so much, I immediately bought it in a second color. Then, I texted my sister and told her that she simply had to get it, as well, which she promptly did. Now, I’m considering adding a third to my collection, because when something is just so perfect, why wouldn’t you stock up, right? Right.

It’s also true to size and easy to wash, unlike some other silk skirts. So, if you want to look like you spent $500-plus on a skirt without actually spending more than $25, this one’s for you. Trust me, you’ll love it.

Read the original article on InStyle.