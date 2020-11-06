Best therapy apps for managing your mental health at home





We’ve been here before. Except last time we hadn’t already done six months of it.





Lockdown 2.0 might feel daunting but there’s a silver lining to the world going digital again: more mental health support is at hand than ever before, without the intimidation (and pricetag) of the therapist’s couch.





From AI therapists to apps that let you video-chat with a professional counsellor, these are the best to download.





Talkspace: for live video counselling





View photos Talkspace More

Chat with a trained counsellor at any time. Take a brief assessment, pick your therapist and Talkspace will offer 24/7 online counselling, from live video chats to phone calls to text services. Options include online therapy with licensed therapists, teen therapy and couples therapy.





The digital counselling platform has been rated App of the Day by the App Store and has more than one million users to date. 98 per cent of users found it to be more convenient than traditional therapy.





From £199 a month, try.talkspace.com





Shout 85258: for free, 24/7 text support





View photos Shout More

If you’re feeling low, anxious, worried, lonely, overwhelmed, suicidal or not quite yourself, text ‘Shout’ to 85258 at any time of day or night and Shout will offer free, confidential mental health support from trained volunteers. It’s completely anonymous and won’t appear on your phone bill.





Once you text you’ll receive four automated messages before you are connected to an empathetic Shout volunteer. This will usually be within five minutes, but if they are busy it can take longer. The volunteer will introduce themselves and ask you to share a bit more about what’s bothering you. This might include feeling anxious, having relationship problems, addiction, depression, bullying, self-harm and suicide. You will text back and forth and share what you feel comfortable with.





The goal of the conversation is to help you reach a calm and safe place, with a plan of how to support yourself going forwards. As well as listening without judgement, our volunteers may provide you with further resources or tools to help you get more expert support.





Your conversation will only end when the volunteer is sure you are in a safe and calm place. Conversations tend to last around 40 minutes.





Free, giveusashout.org

Story continues