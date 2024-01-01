The best theatre to stream this month: Kings of War, David Tennant’s Hamlet and more

Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Kings of War

Binge on Shakespeare’s Henry V, Henry VI and Richard III in Ivo van Hove’s epic, 270-minute mashup, quite possibly the Belgian director’s crowning glory in more than 20 years leading Internationaal Theater Amsterdam. Draining for the actors, but exhilarating for audiences, Kings of War is available as an ITA Live Encore performance, with English subtitles, from 3-5 January.

She Stoops to Conquer

Oliver Goldsmith’s school staple becomes a jolly festive treat at Richmond’s Orange Tree theatre, staged by new artistic director Tom Little with a cast including Greta Scacchi, Freddie Fox and Tanya Reynolds. Available from 16-19 January.

Hamlet

David Tennant’s Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse in London is one of winter’s hottest tickets. His celebrated performance for the RSC as Elsinore’s tragic prince – opposite Patrick Stewart as Claudius – was filmed in 2009 and is now on BBC iPlayer. Tennant also appears in Celia Imrie’s Talking Shakespeare BBC documentary.

Fouad Boussouf: Fêu

Ten dancers build up a head of steam on a circular stage, often arrestingly filmed from above, in Fouad Boussouf’s slow-burning show at the Biennale de la Danse in Lyon in September. Available until 29 March from Arte.

The Effect

A transatlantic transfer has been announced for Jamie Lloyd’s National Theatre revival of Lucy Prebble’s intoxicating play, starring Taylor Russell and Paapa Essiedu. It opens at the Shed in New York in March. But it’s also on NT at Home from 9 January, joining other recent titles including The Crucible.

The Interview

If you’ve already finished the new series of The Crown then revisit Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales in Jonathan Maitland’s new play about their Panorama encounter, staged at the Park theatre. A new addition to Original Theatre’s online archive.

Casey and Diana

Another Diana drama, this one is set in 1991 in the Toronto Aids hospice Casey House, where she paid a groundbreaking visit as part of her mission to confront HIV stigma. Nick Green’s acclaimed production at Canada’s Stratford festival is available from its subscription streaming service.

The Dante Project

Wayne McGregor’s three-part ballet is a journey through Dante’s hell, purgatory and paradise, with music composed by Thomas Adès and sets designed by Tacita Dean. It returned to London’s Royal Opera House in late 2023 but MarqueeTV has a film of the original 2021 staging, with Edward Watson – in his final principal role for the Royal – as the poet.

Every Little Thing Is a Change

Northern Ballet’s digital dance platform includes a range of original short films. For the latest, the company’s dancers teamed up with participants in the Ability course for adults with learning disabilities. Created by director and choreographer Ben Wright it’s billed as a “joyful celebration of connection, dance and movement”.

Titus Andronicus

It’s almost 10 years since Lucy Bailey made headlines with Shakespeare’s gory tragedy – her version had some audience members at the Globe fainting or heading for the exit. Watch (between your fingers?) from the safety of your own sofa as it’s now on GlobePlayer.