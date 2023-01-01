The best theatre to see in 2023, from A Little Life to The Pillowman

Culture Staff,Jessie Thompson and Isobel Lewis
·7 min read
Clockwise from top: Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner in ‘Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons’, Lily Allen, and the cast of ‘A Little Life’ (Jason Bell/Getty/Charlie Gray)
Clockwise from top: Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner in ‘Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons’, Lily Allen, and the cast of ‘A Little Life’ (Jason Bell/Getty/Charlie Gray)

Sophisticated literary adaptations, A-listers treading the boards, shiny new musicals, fresh writing, and innovative takes on the classics: 2023 is looking like a seriously promising year for theatre fans. Read on for our picks of the year’s most intriguing forthcoming shows.

A Little Life

The cast of ‘A Little Life’ (Charlie Gray)
The cast of ‘A Little Life’ (Charlie Gray)

Is it trauma porn? Is it the greatest novel ever written? Everyone has a strong opinion on Hanya Yanagihara’s 500+ page story, about four male pals who have a relentlessly terrible time. James Norton is playing the saintly main character Jude, even though lots of people think he’s more of a Willem. Ivo van Hove’s stage adaptation, now getting its English-language premiere, ran to four hours in Edinburgh – not so much a little life as a very long evening. Jessie Thompson

25 March to 18 June, Harold Pinter Theatre

Guys and Dolls

Now this is an intriguing one. The Bridge Theatre loves taking audiences to new worlds with its immersive productions, but what happens when one of the best-loved musicals of all time is given that treatment? In the Bridge’s new production of Guys and Dolls, audiences will be transported to the shady world of Depression-era New York, a world full of crap games and hot-box girls. Why not dress up too and bring your hat and dice with you? Make a night of it! Isobel Lewis

3 March to 2 September, Bridge Theatre

Hamnet

Maggie O’Farrell won the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction for her historical resurrection of Shakespeare’s lost son, Hamnet – the likely inspiration for Hamlet. It’s now getting a stage adaptation by Lolita Chakrabarti (whose recent Life of Pi staging was a smash) for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and will, fittingly, have its world premiere in Stratford-upon-Avon. The production, directed by Erica Whyman, the RSC’s acting artistic director, will be the first in the Swan Theatre after three years of renovation work. JT

1 April to 17 June, RSC’s Swan Theatre

The Motive and the Cue

Richard Burton and John Gielgud (National Theatre)
Richard Burton and John Gielgud (National Theatre)

In 1964, John Gielgud directed Richard Burton as Hamlet on Broadway. In 2020, Sam Mendes found two out-of-print books about the historic production, rang playwright Jack Thorne, and suggested it would make a good play. That play will now open at the National Theatre in the spring, with Mendes directing, Johnny Flynn as Burton, Mark Gatiss as Gielgud, and Tuppence Middleton as Elizabeth Taylor. A thespian dream. JT

From 20 April, National Theatre

Sylvia

Four years after its work-in-progress run, Kate Prince’s hip-hop musical Sylvia is finally opening in London. The lesser-known Pankhurst sister – a “feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel” – is getting the Hamilton treatment, while Beverley Knight, most recently seen stealing the show in Sister Act and the otherwise tepid jukebox musical The Drifters Girl, plays her more famous sibling Emmeline. It’s a show that promises to present the fight for female rights in a new light. IL

27 January to 1 April, Old Vic

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman will star in Sam Steiner’s play (Jason Bell)
Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman will star in Sam Steiner’s play (Jason Bell)

Who’d have known that this cult fave 2015 Edinburgh Fringe play – Lemons x5, if you’re cool – would have a second life as a starry West End show? Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman have been cast in Sam Steiner’s dystopian romcom about a world where we’re all allotted a limit of 140 words a day. Josie Rourke will direct a limited nine-week run. JT

18 January to 18 March, Harold Pinter Theatre

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Over in Bath, the Theatre Royal will bring Edward Albee’s much-adored drama to the stage once more. It’s a starry cast, with Elizabeth McGovern and Dougray Scott playing professor George and his wife Martha, while Charles Aitken and Gina Bramhill are the young lovebirds (or so it seems) Nick and Honey. Expect fights, arguments, and lots of dread. IL

13 January to 11 February, Theatre Royal Bath

Shirley Valentine

Sheridan Smith will star in ‘Shirley Valentine’ (Raw PR)
Sheridan Smith will star in ‘Shirley Valentine’ (Raw PR)

There have been few more cheering announcements than this one: Sheridan Smith will return to the stage to star in Willy Russell’s one-woman play about an unappreciated housewife who dreams of reclaiming her life. Smith has the rare combination of comedy, serious acting chops, and immediate likeability that have already made this a very hot ticket – it’s been extended to a 15-week run due to demand. JT

17 February to 3 June, Duke of York’s Theatre

Graceland

In recent years, the Jerwood Upstairs at the Royal Court has staged some of the most interesting, boundary-pushing theatre on the scene. You can expect more exciting work in 2023, but I’m particularly fascinated by Graceland, the new play from i will still be whole (when you rip me in half) writer Ava Wong Davies. IL

9 February to 11 March, Royal Court Jerwood Upstairs

untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play

In 2019, Kimber Lee’s brilliantly named untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play won the international category of the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting. In 2023, her play – which takes on hundreds of years of Asian stereotypes in storytelling – will get its world premiere at the Royal Exchange in Manchester, directed by Roy Alexander Weise. Coincidentally, the Sheffield Crucible will be staging a major revival of Miss Saigon at the same time. JT

24 June to 22 July, Royal Exchange Manchester

The Great British Bake Off Musical

The real bakers of ‘The Great British Bake Off’, who will be getting a musical makeover (Channel 4)
The real bakers of ‘The Great British Bake Off’, who will be getting a musical makeover (Channel 4)

It’s easy to be cynical about The Great British Bake Off Musical, which debuted in Cheltenham earlier this year. But this stage of the cookery competition promises to be as joyous as a Hollywood handshake and hopefully won’t leave you crying over a bin like Ian with his Baked Alaska. As a great philosopher once said: Ready, set… bake! IL

25 February to 13 May, Noel Coward Theatre

The Pillowman

This delayed revival of Martin McDonagh’s horribly good – and also just quite horrible – 2003 play The Pillowman is coming at last, with intriguing casting. Lily Allen will be back in the West End, following her Olivier-nominated stage debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, as a character that is normally played by a male actor. Billy Crudup and David Tennant have previously taken on the role of Katurian, an imprisoned writer of violent children’s stories. It will be fascinating to see what Allen does with a more ambitious part, but it’s also a rare chance to see a play often cited as one of the greatest of the 21st century. JT

10 June - 2 September, Duke of York’s Theatre

Medea

@sohoplace (nice theatre, terrible name) was the new kid in the West End in 2022. Next year it’s hoping to cement itself as the best venue for buzzy new writing and exciting revivals. The full line-up is yet to be announced, but first up is Robinson Jeffers’ take on the Greek tragedy Medea, starring Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels and directed by Dominic Cooke. With the theatre set out in the round, it’ll be fascinating to see a theatrical titan like Okonedo from a whole new perspective (literally). IL

10 February - 22 April, @sohoplace

The Merchant of Venice 1936

Tracy-Ann Oberman will appear in ‘The Merchant of Venice 1936’ (Getty)
Tracy-Ann Oberman will appear in ‘The Merchant of Venice 1936’ (Getty)

Some have argued in recent years that Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice, with its antisemitic characterisation of Shylock, should no longer be performed. This Leeds Playhouse production, with Tracy-Ann Oberman playing Shylock as a widow and single mother, is an electric response to the play’s troubling elements. Set in 1930s London on Cable Street and inspired by Oberman’s own family history, it recasts Portia and Antonio as acolytes of Oswald Mosley. JT

27 February to 11 March, Watford Palace Theatre, followed by national tour including Manchester HOME

Titus Andronicus

Titus Andronicus has a rep as the Shakespeare play most likely to make people faint or throw up. So the Shakespeare’s Globe website has provided a rather detailed content warning for its forthcoming production, which includes “incidents and themes of anti-black racism, sexual assault and its aftermath, extreme violence and death, including bodily mutilations, cannibalism, rape and self-harm”. Jude Christian will direct an all-female cast in the Globe’s intimate Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. JT

19 January to 15 April, Shakespeare’s Globe

Latest Stories

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2

    VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller downplays viral incident with Collin Delia: 'I don't care about this at all'

    J.T. Miller thinks the viral clip where he yelled at his own goaltender was blown out of proportion.