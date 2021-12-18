The best theatre, comedy and dance of 2021

It was a year of revivals in every sense, as venues threw open their doors again. From fresh takes on classics to blazing new talents and shows that captured the current moment, our critics pick their favourites of the year





THEATRE

10

Romeo and Juliet

Sky Arts

Does Simon Godwin’s hybrid creation count as film or theatre? Who knows. Shot on the National Theatre’s Lyttelton stage turned studio, this was one of the most astounding mashups of lockdown. Infused with intelligence and beauty, it contained both the intimacy of cinema and an overt sense of theatricality. Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor were inspired as the star-crossed couple, with a powerhouse of an accompanying cast. Read the review.

9

Gin Craze!

Royal and Derngate, Northampton

Lairy, carousing and flamboyantly bawdy, April De Angelis’s giddy musical revealed a lesser-remembered slice of 18th-century social history and the nation’s prohibitive gin laws. Putting working-class women centre stage, it combined vivid storytelling with pin-sharp satire and silliness. Enormous, rip-roaring fun. Read the review.

Magnificent … Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

8

Hairspray

Coliseum, London

Laying aside its white saviourism, this musical still resonated in its critiques of racial prejudice and conventional femininity. It also had the most magnificent songs, high-energy choreography and ingenious sets that kept getting bigger and better. Marisha Wallace, as Motormouth Maybelle, blew the roof off with her gospel number. Read the review.

7

Four Quartets

UK tour

This audacious and uncompromising co-production by Theatre Royal Bath and Northampton’s Royal and Derngate took a big risk in staging TS Eliot’s intellectually challenging, interconnected poems about mortality, faith and the meaning of life. But it played a blinder by casting Ralph Fiennes, whose transformative performance was vulnerable, intense and full of a certain grandeur. Read the review.

6

Hamlet

Young Vic, London

Two remarkable Hamlets came along this year: Ian McKellen’s age-blind prince, let down by Sean Mathias’s patchy production for Theatre Royal Windsor, and, at the Young Vic, Cush Jumbo’s androgynous antihero. Greg Hersov’s production had its bumps, but if there is a play defined by its lead it is this one: Jumbo’s sublimely clear, charismatic performance pushed everything else into the shade. Read the review.

5

Harm

Bush theatre, London, and BBC

Phoebe Eclair-Powell’s serrated satire about a social media influencer and the jealous obsession her posts inflame was performed on stage by Kelly Gough and filmed with Leanne Best for the BBC. Both versions were sensational, encapsulating the queasy extremes of online voyeurism and toxicity, but so gripping that it became impossible to look away. Read the review.

4

Constellations

Vaudeville theatre, London

This staging of Nick Payne’s beekeeper-meets-physicist love story from 2012 extended the frontier on how to stage a revival. A non-linear drama that explores time in all its dimensions and draws a cubist perspective of a single moment, it was performed by four pairs of actors across its run, and felt like a different play each time. Theatre at its most whimsical, profound, romantic and tragic. Read the review.

3

The Invisible Hand

Kiln, London

Written by Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar, this edge-of-the-seat thriller connected the venal workings of the global banking market with terrorism. Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, it was set in a grubby cell in Pakistan with an American banker held to ransom. The fantastically clever, complex and nervy script felt even more relevant now than at its 2016 UK premiere. Read the review.

2

Wuthering Heights

UK tour

How on earth did Emma Rice manage to stage Emily Brontë’s gothic love story in a way that was irreverent, innovative and yet supremely faithful in spirit? This co-production by the National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal captured all the sharp edges of the book, from its outsider identities to its violence and dangerously toxic masculinity. A funny, moving, meta-theatrical experience: Rice at her very best. Read the review.

1

Indecent

Menier Chocolate Factory, London

This stunning revival of Paula Vogel’s Tony award-winning play-about-a-play explored hefty themes, from censorship in theatre to sexuality and antisemitism. It was witty, beautiful and still utterly shocking. Placing a queer Yiddish love story from 1907 at its centre, it followed the ensuing spiral of controversies and folded stories-within-stories in the most intricate of ways. Rebecca Taichman’s production divvied the play’s 42 roles between seven agile actors to bewitching effect. Exquisitely performed with entrancing music and movement, this felt like a precious jewel of a play that showed us just how dangerous, seductive and liberating the theatre can be. Read the review. AA

COMEDY

10

Tim Key

Online

Key’s live stream for Angel Comedy, with sidekick Ed Easton, was a rare instance of a comic finding an online format that let their (diffident, supercilious, mickey-taking) persona flourish. His nuggets of absurdist verse captured lockdown weirdness like nothing else. Read the review.

9

Mo Gilligan

UK tour

Playing the everyman observational comic, volunteering yourself as a cipher for all of us, is harder than it looks. Its current master is the all-conquering Mo Gilligan, who delivered his new show with heart, great performing flair and easy boy-next-door charm. Read the review.

8

Patti Harrison

Soho theatre, London

One of a generation of acts fashioning cute, acute comedy from the cult of self-salesmanship in the age of social media. Harrison’s beady send-up of Gen Z entitlement came with a side order of loopy musical pastiche. Read the review.

7

Working from Home

Online

The live comedy club is, at best, an anarchic affair: democratic, interactive, a bit anything-goes. It is not easy to replicate via Zoom – but this online cabaret from Just the Tonic came closest, with (at the performance I logged into) Boris Johnson burlesques, Jason Byrne playing a trumpet on the toilet and sozzled quizmaster Johnny Vegas touching himself up with a robot claw. Read the review.

6

Megan Stalter

Soho theatre, London

Anti-comedy – being hilariously bad at the art of making people laugh – is tricky to pull off. Online sensation turned sitcom star Megan Stalter made it look easy, laying bare on stage – with cringeworthy humour but lovable dottiness – the gulf that separates curated self-image in the age of social media from actual accomplishment. Read the review.

5

Alfie Brown

UK tour

In these polarised times, it’s often only rightwing or retro comics who will probe faultlines in the progressive worldview. More’s the pity: when a comic as skilled, thoughtful – and mischievous – as Brown has a go, it’s worth seeing. His show Sensitive Man may be his best set yet: interrogating, in good faith and with good jokes, the discourse around gaslighting, white privilege and mental health. Read the review.

4

Diane Chorley

Soho theatre, London

Context isn’t everything, but it’s a lot – and Diane Chorley’s Modern Love could hardly have found a better context than summer 2021, as audiences gratefully re-engaged with live performance after months housebound. “I’m here, you’re here / And we’re going nowhere,” sang Canvey Island diva Chorley – AKA David Selley – in a musical-comic paean to unmediated togetherness that couldn’t help but raise the roof. Read the review.

3

Bridget Christie

UK tour

Could there be a better subject for Bridget Christie’s comedy than the menopause? In Who Am I?, the 50-year-old’s scatty rhythms and hot flushes of comical rage were applied to her recent experience of that midlife rite of passage – a liberating one, she claims, in a show notable for its campaigning zeal, hilarious stories and loads of new ways to make us laugh, usually at Christie’s expense. Read the review.

2

Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix

The year’s global comedy sensation, no question: a beautifully produced, teasing and tricksy chronicle of Covid captivity beamed from the home – and inside the collapsing ego – of musical-comedy super-brain Burnham. Awards ensued, the songs became earworms of the summer, and lockdown found its most indelible black-comedy memorial. Read the review.

1

Liz Kingsman

Soho theatre, London

Bo Burnham’s Inside was going to take a lot of beating as the comedy event of 2021. But, however good a Netflix special gets, it can’t rival the exhilaration of being in a room with the very best of live comedy. And it doesn’t get much better than former Massive Dad sketch comic Liz Kingsman’s lethal – and lethally silly – takedown of the Fleabag-influenced female solo show. With affection, but with sharp claws too, One-Woman Show mercilessly sends up “messy woman” cliches. It also renders its audience punch-drunk with gags, meta-theatrical tricks – and with the excitement that comes when a bold voice, beautiful show-construction and a brilliant sense of humour combine. Read the review. BL

DANCE

10

Dancing Nation

BBC

In the gloomy depths of January’s lockdown, the BBC brought us a three-hour festival of dance recorded at Sadler’s Wells. Highlights included a mesmerising duet for Akram Khan and Natalia Osipova; political bite from brothers Kel and Anthony Matsena; and Shobana Jeyasingh’s prescient Contagion, about the Spanish flu epidemic. Read the review.

9

The 7 Fingers: Passagers

UK tour

The Montreal circus-dance group captivated with this show on the theme of train travel. It was a dreamy, whimsical piece that became emotionally engrossing as bodies flew through the air in an awe-inspiring manner, and it sometimes seemed as if these amazing acrobats had the power to stop time. Read the review.

8

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell

UK tour

An unexpected source of inspiration – Patrick Hamilton’s booze-soaked novels of 1930s Soho – made for one of Bourne’s meatier works, harking back to his Play Without Words from 2002. A set of finely tuned character studies were brought to life by an experienced cast including Michela Meazza and Richard Winsor. Read the review.

7

Rambert: Rooms

Online

A brilliantly executed piece of livestreamed performance that turned a three-room set and 16 dancers into an endless parade of dramas, as if we were looking through the lit-up windows of a block of flats with voyeuristic glee. From farcical comedy to eerie thriller, Rambert’s dancers pulled off the switches between style and characters with skill. Read the review.

6

Romeo and Juliet

Royal Opera House, London

The Royal Ballet is on top form (proof, perhaps, that major companies better survived the pandemic). Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet is one of the Royal’s most-performed works, but it felt genuinely fresh this time round, and real-life couple Francesca Hayward and Cesar Corrales made a particularly sizzling central duo. Read the review.

5

Samskara

Yard theatre, London

A searing and hilarious picture of black British masculinity in the 21st century – part-play, part-dance – from polymath choreographer/director Lanre Malaolu. His light touch, keen observation and willing experimentation give him the ability to tell stories with clarity while finding deeper textures within. Great performances, too.

Read the review.

4

Giselle

Royal Opera House, London

Ballet is full of fantasy and shaky suspension of disbelief. However, when it comes to the Royal Ballet’s Natalia Osipova playing Giselle, you believe her. No way would a young girl die of a broken heart after her first romantic betrayal, but you were absolutely with Osipova for the tragic ride. Read the review.

3

Kyle Abraham: When We Fell

Online

A beautiful, cool and meditative film, directed by pop video cinematographer Ryan Marie Helfant and choreographer Kyle Abraham. New York City Ballet’s dancers carve out satisfying lines and curves against the architecture of the Lincoln Center’s vast lobby, giving viewers the opportunity to muse on time, scale and perspective. Read the review.

2

William Forsythe: The Barre Project

Online

We embraced dance on film during lockdown, but never expected it to match the pleasure of live performance. Yet in The Barre Project, the medium became irrelevant because the dancing was so damn good. A perfect half-hour, set to the music of James Blake, driven by the hypersonic speed and precision of ballerina Tiler Peck. Read the review.

1

Royal Ballet: Balanchine and Robbins

Royal Opera House, London

The Royal Ballet’s dancers came back from their Covid-enforced break at the start of the year looking revivified, and there were three great standout performances in this mixed bill, all very different. First, Vadim Muntagirov’s divine Apollo, his purity of line worthy of a god. Then Natalia Osipova, taking Balanchine’s Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux by the scruff of the neck, tearing across the stage and daredevil-diving into partner Reece Clarke’s arms, bringing a level of thrill you rarely see in ballet. And finally William Bracewell dancing on instinct and musicality, at one with Chopin in Jerome Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering. Gorgeous. Read the review. LW