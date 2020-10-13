'The best tenor player in the world': Pharoah Sanders at 80

These days, the great tenor saxophonist and composer Pharoah Sanders shuffles when he walks, the result of a broken hip last year that’s on the mend. The free-jazz titan moved slowly across the dance floor on a recent weekday at the music venue Zebulon, his friend and longtime saxophone peer Azar Lawrence by his side as they headed toward the stage to play a set at the Frogtown club.

Onstage, drummer Tony Austin and keyboardist John Beasley were sound-checking, in the process scoring Sanders' push toward the stage's staircase with an improvised breakbeat.

The occasion was Sanders’ 80th birthday, which is Tuesday. The saxophonist dislikes the annual marker — “I don’t really get into that celebrating,” he’d say later. But he still plays his horn daily, so he jumped at the chance to get out of the house and create some music. The set they played, called “Another Trip Around the Sun,” will premiere on Tuesday as a livestream through Zebulon’s website.

As Sanders and Lawrence crept toward the stage, the onstage rhythm shifted. When it did, Sanders started grooving ever so slightly with the beat, in the process transforming his rickety walk into a kind of minimalist mambo. Lawrence began to strut too. Once onstage, Sanders playfully held his saxophone like an electric guitar, air-strumming and fretting as if he were his late bandmate Sonny Sharrock. A few of the dozen-odd attendees hooted with glee.

Best known for his transcendent work with John Coltrane in the mid-1960s and for an astounding eight-year solo run for Impulse Records starting in 1966, Sanders helped define the so-called spiritual jazz movement. Merging percussion-heavy free jazz with meditative ideas influenced by Eastern religion, chants and Sanders’ dynamic, smooth and occasionally skronky tone, his music on albums including “Karma,” “Tauhid” and "Black Unity" stormed psyches with a set of complex, structurally fluid instrumental ideas. Decades later, Sanders' output continues to resonate with generations of creators, most notably the L.A. scene that birthed Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Madlib, Carlos Niño and Terrace Martin.

"He's probably the best tenor player in the world," fellow horn player Ornette Coleman told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2006.

Unbeknownst to many, Sanders relocated to the Fox Hills neighborhood of southwest Los Angeles about 10 years ago, where he’s been living his winter years with his wife, Tina. During a sit-down at the venue a few days after the Zebulon set, the artist wore a disposable face mask while talking about the event.

"It's like I'm living in 'The Twilight Zone,'" the soft-spoken Sanders said of postpandemic life.

Known for his reticence to say much about his methods, his work or pretty much anything, Sanders spoke so quietly through his mask that he was hard to hear, especially from a socially distanced seat. What he did say arrived with typical brevity: "It is what it is," he replied when discussing his pending birthday.

Beside him, fellow saxophonist Lawrence helped Sanders answer a question about one of the artist's most famous works, 1969's "The Creator Has a Master Plan." Asked whether the current state of the world had caused him to question any claims of a grand design, Sanders was short: "The creator has a master plan. That's it."

Lawrence, who has known Sanders for decades, added: "The message that Pharoah has continued to give us is one of continued hope. The creator has a master plan — meaning that even during this period, all of this is within the master plan. Everything’s working together for our good."

Sanders would go on to reply to a series of questions with single-sentence answers: "I used to do a lot of painting, but then I followed the music," he said of his creative outlets, adding that his aim in composing and playing has remained consistent from the start: "Just let the music come, and spend as much time as you can listening."

