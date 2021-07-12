Best tennis bracelets: diamond and cubic zirconia wrist candy

(Suzanne Kalan)

In the summer of 1978 during the US Open, legendary American tennis player and former world number 1 Chris Evert’s delicate diamond bracelet broke at the clasp.

The game was halted until it was located and jewellery history was made. Henceforth dubbed the “tennis bracelet”, it was notable for many reasons. Firstly, at the time, it was rare for sports players to wear such luxe jewels, let alone diamonds on one hand and a sweatband on the other. Secondly, while rain was a common reason for lawn games to be called off, hunting for diamonds was not. The incident catapulted the style into the spotlight and made the rebranded bracelet a covetable piece - with a secure clasp, of course.

Before this moment, tennis bracelets were known as a line or eternity bracelet. The former is a testament to the design and the way in which the diamonds are set in a row around the wrist, while the latter refers to their purpose - often an engagement or anniversary present that symbolises eternal love.

The design can be traced back as far as the 1920s and it’s clear why. The row of pave diamonds makes for a timeless piece that is both simple and statement. In the Roaring Twenties, in line with Art Deco opulence, the square-cut diamonds would be layered up and stacked with chunkier pieces, while in the 1970s, to coincide with more pared-back elegance, they were often worn solo to instantly elevate a day-to-day outfit.

We may not be heading to centre court anytime soon but the design still resonates today as a jewellery staple not in the least due to the versatility. The tennis bracelet can be luxe and layered for an arm candy aesthetic or it can be unpretentious and low-key, worn as part of your everyday collection - you need not ever take it off.

While they tend to follow the same basic style, a row of pave diamond swathed around the wrist, there was never a strict design so jewellery brands have got creative with the style. There’s geometric designs, infinite shapes and styling and vintage-inspired pieces. In diamond or cubic zirconia, you will sometimes find pieces punctuated with pearls or emeralds. Go classic with white gold or opt for a variation in style with rose gold. You must also consider fit; you don’t want it to hang too loose and break a la Evert but if it’s too tight, it will pinch your skin and feel uncomfortable. There’s a fine balance.

Add a touch of sparkle to your jewellery collection with a perennially stylish tennis bracelet.

Below you will find our edit of the best categorised by real diamond iterations followed by those set with cubic zirconia.

Just to note : Carat is a unit of weight that measures diamonds and gemstones, while karat indicates the proportion of gold in the metal.

Best diamond tennis bracelets

The Diamond Store Silver Diamond Set 1.00ct Tennis Bracelet

Clean, classic and elegant, this tennis bracelet from The Diamond Store takes a traditional path in its design. Set on sterling silver and with a claw design, the diamonds weight 1 carat with a round shape and premium quality. They are conflict free diamonds and the overall length of the product is 18.5cm.

(The Diamond Store)

£499 | The Diamond Store

Roxanne First 14-karat gold sapphire bracelet

Putting a playful twist on the classic style, Roxanne First applies its signature colourful aesthetic to a classic tennis bracelet. While the brand may be best known for its beaded designs, this takes a more sophisticated approach. It has a 14-karat gold setting and 3-carat yellow sapphires. It’s 18cm in length and has a push clasp fastening. This is a piece designed to be layered.

(Roxanne First)

£1,850 | Net-A-Porter

Suzanne Kalan Yellow Gold, Diamond and Sapphire Fireworks Tennis Bracelet

Suzanne Kalan is known for her play on the traditional baguette-cut diamonds where they are hand-set in a subtle irregular style for a scattered, contemporary look. For this tennis bracelet, she places 15.60-carat sapphires with pastel hues on a 17.8cm 18-karat yellow gold setting to create a dramatic, eye-catching piece that will make a statement all its own. It’s also available in white gold and sapphire (£8,870).

(Suzanne Kalan)

£17,745 | Harrods

Stone and Strand Let It Slide 10-karat gold diamond bracelet

Understated and refined, this piece from Stone and Strand makes for a dainty addition to your arm candy. It has a slim 10-karat gold chain with a row of round brilliant-cut diamonds weighing 0.567 carats for a dazzling embellishment. The bracelet can be adjusted from 13cm to 17cm.

(Stone and Strand)

£1,175 | Net-A-Porter

Ernest Jones 9ct White Gold 1ct Diamond Bracelet

This tennis bracelet has everyday appeal and will form the basis of your jewellery staples. On 9-carat white gold, it is given a striking touch of sparkle with 1-carat round brilliant-cut diamonds set in a row. The bracelet is 17.8cm long.

(Ernest Jones)

£1999 | Ernest Jones

Beaverbrooks 18ct White Gold Diamond Bracelet

The timelessness of this tennis bracelet cannot be understated. It’s the kind of piece that could be passed down from generations with a perennially chic and classic look. It is crafted from 18-karat white gold with a row of clear round brilliant-cut 1.90-carat diamonds.

(Beaverbrooks)

£4,500 | Beaverbrooks

OFIRA 18-karat gold diamond bracelet

Turning the traditional tennis bracelet on its head, legendary jewellery label OFIRA (beloved by Elizabeth Taylor no less), puts a more sculptural, geometric twist on the classic row of diamonds. You’ll find 1.88 carats of diamonds placed alongside three lines and swathed around your wrist on a polished 18-karat gold setting.

(OFIRA)

£8,065 | Net-A-Porter

Tiffany Victoria Tennis Bracelet in Platinum with Diamonds

Oozing with elegance, this is one of those special occasion jewellery pieces that will bring instant opulence and sophistication to your ensemble. It places an untraditional combination of round brilliant diamond cuts with a carat weight of 2.90. The setting is platinum and the clasp is made up of marquise diamonds in a feminine and floral design.

(Tiffany & Co.)

£14,400 | Tiffany & Co.

18ct white gold oval emerald 5.30ct and 1.35ct diamond bracelet

Inject a touch of colour into your jewellery collection without sacrificing on sparkle with this tennis bracelet where the 1.35 carat diamonds are punctuated with 0.50 carat emeralds. The special stones are placed on a 18-karat white gold setting.

(Chrishom Hunter)

£4,995 | Chisholm Hunter

Vrai Baguette Tennis Bracelet

With androgynous appeal, this tennis bracelet has a bar design in which the sustainably-created stones are cut to a baguette shape and set on a semi-bezel design. Harking back to the traditional ‘line’ bracelet with a literal approach, it also feels super modern and geometric. The diamonds are placed on 14-karat yellow gold and the carat weight totals 6 on average.

(Vrai)

£9,794 | Vrai

Anita Ko Hepburn 18-karat rose gold sapphire bracelet

Pretty in pink, this tennis bracelet from fine jewellery label Anita Ko takes inspiration from its namesake, Audrey Hepburn. It has a sophisticated and feminine design with a 18-karat rose gold setting and pink sapphires weighing in at 2.80 carats.

(Anita Ko)

£5,260 | Net-A-Porter

Jennifer Meyer Heart 18-karat gold diamond bracelet

This tennis bracelet from Jennifer Meyer will make the perfect anniversary, wedding or ‘just because’ gift. Putting a romantic spin on the classic, the covetable wrist wear is made up of charming heart-shaped links with 2.65-carat brilliant-cut diamonds.

(Jennifer Meyer)

£10,880 | Net-A-Porter

Best Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelets

5mm Tennis Bracelet Bundle

With twice the tennis bracelet opulence, Cernucci has crafted this bundle made up of both a gold and white gold setting. Kicking off your curated layered collection, the setting is made from 18-karat gold plating, while there are various sizes available to ensure the perfect fit. It has a lifetime guarantee.

(Cernucci)

£100 | Cernucci

Silver Cubic Zirconia Heart Tennis Bracelet

Aspirational yet accessible, this modern interpretation of the eternal bracelet puts love at the forefront with a dainty heart design created from sterling silver and embellished with cubic zirconia. It is 19cm in length and has a polished finish.

(Beaverbrooks)

£165 | Beaverbrooks

Swarovski Tennis Deluxe bracelet Round, White, Rose-gold tone plated

With the utmost attention to detail, this tennis bracelet can be worn alone for an elegant aesthetic or layered up with playful pops of colour for a more casual look. The brand’s signature Swarovski crystal sparkle is set against a contemporary rose gold but it is also available in rhodium plated.

(Swarovski)

£135 | Swarovski

Sif Jakobs Jewellery Elra Short Tennis Bracelet

In line with the latest rainbow jewellery trend, Sif Jakobs is encouraging us to get colourful and creative with our bracelet collection by offering this tennis style with pops of pink, yellow, green and blue cubic zirconia. These are set on sterling silver and with a length of 17cm.

(Sif Jakobs)

£59 | John Lewis

CARAT* London Brilliant Tennis Bracelet, Silver

As a very convincing dupe for the diamond tennis bracelets above, CARAT is offering this arm candy at a more purse-friendly price tag. This is a piece that is designed to be worn for all occasions with the brand’s own stones on a faceted claw solid sterling silver setting. It measures 18cm in length.

(CARAT)

£249 | John Lewis

Goldsmiths Silver Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet

Adding further intrigue to the tennis bracelet style, Goldsmiths has set the cubic zirconia gemstones in a circular sterling silver setting that runs alongside the wrist adornment. An elegant piece for all occasions, it measures 17.5cm in length.

(Goldsmiths)

£65 | Goldsmiths

Pandora Sparkling Slider Tennis Bracelet

This timeless tennis bracelet from Pandora makes for a sophisticated gift to kickstart a lifelong jewellery obsession. The fit can be customised thanks to the helpful slider clasp. It is made from sterling silver with a very subtle rose tint and punctuated with clear cubic zirconia.

(Pandora)

£55 | Pandora

9ct White Gold Cubic Zirconia Bracelet - 20cm

Day or night, bar or boardroom, the versatility of this classic tennis bracelet is endless. It may be set with cubic zirconia but has the brilliance of dazzling diamonds. The setting is 9-carat white gold with a length of 20cm.

(Beaverbrooks cubic)

£850 | Beaverbrooks

