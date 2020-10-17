The best telescopes for 2020

As anyone who has ever peered through a telescope knows, there are few sensations quite like your initial, firsthand look at another astral body. For many, this begins a lifetime devoted to the hobby. Thankfully, there are hundreds of quality telescopes on the market to choose from.

For those seeking a telescope to observe the Moon and our closest celestial neighbors, a budget model will suffice. However, seasoned enthusiasts will likely desire the more sophisticated, cutting-edge devices. Here are our six favorite telescopes for any budget and proficiency level.

The best telescope: Orion 10019 SkyQuest XT10i IntelliScope

The Orion 10019 SkyQuest XT10i IntelliScope is a top-of-the-line Dobsonian reflector telescope. The model incorporates one of the largest apertures you’ll find for under a grand, which allows the lens to gather more light for the brightest views of the cosmos.

Its most outstanding feature is the computerized Object Locator tool: Simply select the astral body you’d like to observe and then follow the arrows on the display to quickly align with one of more than 14,000 celestial objects. Would you like a tour instead? Well, you’re in luck. The tour setting automatically allows you to choose from 12 pre-programmed astronomical tours, each of which is available on a monthly basis.

Moreover, the wooden base and adjustment controls ensure the telescope is perpetually balanced at all viewing positions. The SkyQuest XT10i even comes with a 2 inch Crayford focuser and two 1.25 inch Sirius Plossl telescope eyepieces — a 25 millimeter and 10 millimeter — not to mention a 9×50 finder scope, an eyepiece rack, and a collimation cap.

The real knock with this guy is the overall bulkiness of the telescope. Dobsonians are more cumbersome than other tripod-mounted models, though the SkyQuest XT10i does feature a handle that makes lugging it around a little less of a nuisance. The push-to alignment tool is really just a plus for those who prefer more manual control.





The best portable telescope: Celestron NexStar 5SE

The Celestron NexStar 5SE is an astronomer’s dream, and comes at a fair price. The portable device features a 5-inch aperture that houses supreme light-gathering capabilities within a sleek, modern build, allowing you to take in some of the more fantastic highlights of our solar system in stunning clarity. The telescope also does the more meticulous work on your behalf, courtesy of Celetron’s patented tracking technology. The telescope’s automated tracking device can easily locate more than 40,000 objects in just moments. A built-in GPS lets you simply aim the telescope at any three bright objects in the sky to position the device.

