The Best Teeth Whitening Kit We Tested Shows Results in Just 30 Minutes — and It’s on Sale Before Labor Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop the PEOPLE Tested winner while it’s 62 percent off

You can get your teeth two shades lighter at home in just under an hour. How, you ask? By using an LED blue light device, a safe and gentle method that erases yellow stains.

The good news is you don't have to spend a lot to get your hands on an effective teeth-whitening device. Thanks to the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-On Teeth Whitening Gel Kit, you can achieve a glowing smile in just one day. And right now, you can snag one for as little as $23 at Amazon — that’s 62 percent off!!

LED teeth whitening devices are popular among shoppers who have cited their ability to weaken yellow stains on teeth. Once the surface is weaker, gels, strips, and treatments can be more effective and make teeth whiter. According to a study on how blue light can affect teeth whitening, users found that the LED light accelerates the process, yielding quicker results compared to non-LED methods — making these kinds of devices the perfect partner to teeth-whitening products.

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-On Teeth Whitening Gel Kit, $23 (Save 62%)

Amazon

$60

$23

Buy Now

Related: The Best Teeth Whitening Products for Pearly Whites, According to Our Testing

If you need a recommendation, our team of PEOPLE testers reviewed a slew of teeth-whitening kits to see which ones were the best. The winner was the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-On Teeth Whitening Gel Kit, which received outstanding reviews from our lab.

It outperformed 19 other kits and was recognized as the best overall LED teeth whitening kit because of its comfortable application process and how lightweight it feels on teeth. Testers noted that it doesn't feel goopy or heavy and is super simple to paint onto the teeth. Other testers found that the LED device isn't uncomfortable to hold, with one describing it as one of the most pleasant teeth-whitening experiences they've had, citing a noticeable improvement of two shades in their teeth's color.

Story continues

Testers loved how user friendly the kit is. To use it, just squeeze the leave-on gel onto the wand applicator, generously paint the gel onto each tooth's surface, and leave on for 30 minutes. Afterwards, hold the LED device against your teeth for three minutes; its light switches off when the time is up. In just 33 minutes, you're all done. One tester even noted that they were “blown away” by the kit.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30

This kit is safe to use up to four times a day without causing sensitivity, making it an ideal option for people with tight schedules or those seeking quick results. What's more impressive is that the gel doesn't move around, unlike traditional whitening strips; it sets without foaming or bubbling. The gel has a "barely there" feel; one of our testers shared that they participated in a Zoom call while wearing the gel — and no one noticed a thing!

Typically priced at $60, the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-On Teeth Whitening Gel Kit has sold for as much as $70 in the past — but right now shoppers can snap it up for just $23. Head to Amazon now to grab this deal, then keep scrolling to check out even more teen whitening deals.

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-On Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit, $22 (Save 50%)

Amazon

$50

$22

Buy Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-home Teeth Whitening Kit, $40

Amazon

$40

Buy on Amazon

Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Charcoal Deep Clean Fluoride Toothpaste, $12 (Save 20%)

Amazon

$15

$12

Buy on Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.