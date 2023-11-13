Advertisement
The 28 best gifts for the Taylor Swift fan in your life, no matter their favorite era

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read
Getty Images

Hello to my nearest and dearest Swifties! It’s officially time to start thinking about your holiday gifts — especially when it comes to shopping for gifts for the Taylor Swift fans in your life. And no gift is better than a Taylor-related gift. Let’s call it Swiftmas 2023 (IYKYK).

Between the Eras Tour (and the Eras Tour movie!), the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the swirling theories about TS11 and the Travis Kelce of it all, this holiday season is rife with options for gifts that any Swiftie would adore.

You’ve got the obvious gifts like a friendship bracelet kit and Taylor Swift merch to the unexpected. Imagine their surprise when they unwrap the exact makeup Taylor wears on stage or the perfect black-heeled loafers she wore to cheer on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium. Like, the internet is rife with excellent gift ideas.

From a cheeky Travis Kelce Eras Tour shirt to a Cornelia Street candle and a “f*** the patriarchy” keychain, these 28 Taylor Swift gifts are perfect for anyone who kneels at the altar of Blondie.

Amazon

Bliss Monkey Co. Swiftea Coffee Mug

Swift! Tea! Swiftea! Get it? Ugh, this is such an adorable gift.

$17 at Amazon
Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

If the Taylor fan in you life doesn't own a polaroid camera, you need to remedy that. Like, now.

$73 at Amazon
Etsy

Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs Boyfriend Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt

Swifties and non-Swifties alike will forever remember where they were when Taylor changed the lyrics to "Karma" at a recent Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires to reference Travis Kelce. And wow, this sweatshirt is a perfect way to commemorate that moment in time. :')

$25 at Etsy
Ana Luisa

Ana Luisa Petra Gold Snake Ring

A Reputation-inspired gold snake ring is a must-have in every fan's jewelry collection.

$65 at Ana Luisa
Nordstrom

BaubleBar Crystal Butterfly Statement Stud Earrings

Meanwhile, these butterfly stud earrings are so Lover-coded.

$38 at Nordstrom
Etsy

We Can Leave the Christmas Lights Up 'Til January Taylor Swift Sweatshirt

Just like she sings in the title track of Lover, they can leave the Christmas lights up 'til January!!

$35 at Etsy
Amazon

'Rebecca' by Daphne du Maurier

Way back when, Taylor credited the novel Rebecca as the inspiration behind the song "tolerate it" from Evermore. This classic novel is the perfect winter read, especially while wearing a cardigan.

$15 at Amazon
Amazon

Taotree Glitter Gel Pens

Every Swiftie knows that Taylor Swift's love for glitter gel pens is deep. This set comes with so, so, so many colors.

$8 at Amazon
Amazon

'Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography' by Wendy Loggia

Give this to any Swiftie so they can pull a Bowen Yang and read this to the kiddos in their life. Swifties raising Swifties!

$5 at Amazon
Amazon

Swiftie Coffee Mug

I don't care who you are; everybody loves a good coffee mug as a gift. Everybody. And if you don't, you actually do. This Swiftie coffee mug is pretty self-explanatory!

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

Jeasona Cat Socks

Our girl is a self-proclaimed Cat Lady™, so of course, these adorable cat socks would make an excellent gift for every Swiftie.

$16 at Amazon
Etsy

Cornelia Street Candle

"Cornelia Street" is really that girl when it comes to Taylor Swift's songbook. And now you can literally smell it. Notes include autumn air, cinnamon, sandalwood, sacred new beginnings, barefoot in the kitchen and the kind of heartbreak you could never mend.

$28 at Etsy
Reformation

Reformation Lolita Platform Loafer

Where were you when you saw Taylor wear these super chic Reformation loafers to the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 22, 2023? I was at the laundromat waiting for my clothes to finish in the dryer.

$348 at Reformation
PAT McGRATH LABS

PAT McGRATH LABS The 'Taylor-Made’ Eye Kit

It's no secret that Taylor's makeup during the Eras Tour has been impeccable — and it's all from PAT McGRATH LABS. The makeup look has become so famous that Pat created a "Taylor-Made" eye kit featuring the black mascara and liquid liner that Taylor wears onstage.

Draw the cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man, etc., etc., etc.

$58 at PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS

PAT McGRATH LABS LiquiLUST™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick

Taylor Swift isn't Taylor Swift without her classic red lips. This PAT McGRATH lipstick is the exact red lipstick Taylor wears during the Eras Tour. Reviews say it seriously lasts forever without feeling too dry and cakey.

(FYI, it's sold out right now, but I have no doubt it's going to be restocked soon!!)

$34 at PAT McGRATH LABS$34 at Sephora
Etsy

Taylor Swift Embroidered Sweatshirt

I'm obsessed with this embroidered sweatshirt featuring all of Taylor's albums as books. It's so cozy.

$40 at Etsy
Amazon

'1989 (Taylor's Version)' Vinyl

Even though Spotify exists, there's nothing better than a good collector's edition vinyl. And you know any Swiftie would love to get their hands on the new 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl.

$40 at Amazon
Melissa

Melissa Possession Jelly Sandal

Speaking of 1989 (Taylor's Version), you can spot Taylor wearing a pair of these glittery pink jelly sandals in an Instagram post full of snaps from the album's photo session.

$41 at Melissa
Etsy

Taylor Swift 2024 Calendar

How fun is this 2024 calendar? Each month features a different Eras Tour outfit and matching lyrics from fan-favorite songs.

$25 at Etsy
Amazon

KOTHER 4500PCS Friendship Bracelets Kit

I feel like this needs no introduction. But as far as friendship bracelet kits go, this 4,500-piece kit is tops.

$21 at Amazon
Etsy

"F*** The Patriarchy" Keychain

Ah, a great mantra that you should never, ever throw on the ground.

$12 at Etsy
Amazon

'Taylor Swift: And the Clothes She Wears' by Terry Newman

Whoever is on the receiving end of this Taylor Swift coffee table book may actually cry fashionable tears of fashion joy. The book documents Taylor's style through all of her eras.

$27 at Amazon
Etsy

Taylor Swift Affirmations Poster

This affirmations poster features 34 quotes from Taylor Swift songs that will basically guide you and your bestie through life.

$6 at Etsy
Amazon

Vickstco Fluffy Faux Fur Outwear Parka Coat

OK, the Amazon coat looks just like the one that Taylor wears during "Lavender Haze" to kick off the Midnights era.

$47 at Amazon
Bloomingdale's

Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Chino Baseball Cap

Taylor has been crushing her fall fashion game all season — and this Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap is the latest and greatest accessory she's donned.

$50 at Bloomingdale's
Amazon

Vintage Travis Kelce The Eras Tour Shirt

FWIW, I'm not not suggesting that you wear this to an upcoming Chiefs game or Eras Tour show.

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

Rave Envy Disco Ball Earrings

Some mirrorball earrings for our mirrorball girl.

$6 at Amazon
Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Eras Tour Tickets

I mean, yeah. Obviously.

$$$$ (IDK, just shoot your shot) at StubHub

If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.

