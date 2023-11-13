The 28 best gifts for the Taylor Swift fan in your life, no matter their favorite era
Hello to my nearest and dearest Swifties! It’s officially time to start thinking about your holiday gifts — especially when it comes to shopping for gifts for the Taylor Swift fans in your life. And no gift is better than a Taylor-related gift. Let’s call it Swiftmas 2023 (IYKYK).
Bliss Monkey Co. Swiftea Coffee Mug
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs Boyfriend Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
Ana Luisa Petra Gold Snake Ring
BaubleBar Crystal Butterfly Statement Stud Earrings
We Can Leave the Christmas Lights Up 'Til January Taylor Swift Sweatshirt
'Rebecca' by Daphne du Maurier
Taotree Glitter Gel Pens
'Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography' by Wendy Loggia
Swiftie Coffee Mug
Jeasona Cat Socks
Cornelia Street Candle
Reformation Lolita Platform Loafer
PAT McGRATH LABS The 'Taylor-Made’ Eye Kit
PAT McGRATH LABS LiquiLUST™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick
Taylor Swift Embroidered Sweatshirt
'1989 (Taylor's Version)' Vinyl
Melissa Possession Jelly Sandal
Taylor Swift 2024 Calendar
KOTHER 4500PCS Friendship Bracelets Kit
"F*** The Patriarchy" Keychain
'Taylor Swift: And the Clothes She Wears' by Terry Newman
Taylor Swift Affirmations Poster
Vickstco Fluffy Faux Fur Outwear Parka Coat
Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Chino Baseball Cap
Vintage Travis Kelce The Eras Tour Shirt
Rave Envy Disco Ball Earrings
Eras Tour Tickets
Between the Eras Tour (and the Eras Tour movie!), the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the swirling theories about TS11 and the Travis Kelce of it all, this holiday season is rife with options for gifts that any Swiftie would adore.
You’ve got the obvious gifts like a friendship bracelet kit and Taylor Swift merch to the unexpected. Imagine their surprise when they unwrap the exact makeup Taylor wears on stage or the perfect black-heeled loafers she wore to cheer on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium. Like, the internet is rife with excellent gift ideas.
From a cheeky Travis Kelce Eras Tour shirt to a Cornelia Street candle and a “f*** the patriarchy” keychain, these 28 Taylor Swift gifts are perfect for anyone who kneels at the altar of Blondie.
Swift! Tea! Swiftea! Get it? Ugh, this is such an adorable gift.
If the Taylor fan in you life doesn't own a polaroid camera, you need to remedy that. Like, now.
Swifties and non-Swifties alike will forever remember where they were when Taylor changed the lyrics to "Karma" at a recent Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires to reference Travis Kelce. And wow, this sweatshirt is a perfect way to commemorate that moment in time. :')
A Reputation-inspired gold snake ring is a must-have in every fan's jewelry collection.
Meanwhile, these butterfly stud earrings are so Lover-coded.
Just like she sings in the title track of Lover, they can leave the Christmas lights up 'til January!!
Way back when, Taylor credited the novel Rebecca as the inspiration behind the song "tolerate it" from Evermore. This classic novel is the perfect winter read, especially while wearing a cardigan.
Every Swiftie knows that Taylor Swift's love for glitter gel pens is deep. This set comes with so, so, so many colors.
Give this to any Swiftie so they can pull a Bowen Yang and read this to the kiddos in their life. Swifties raising Swifties!
I don't care who you are; everybody loves a good coffee mug as a gift. Everybody. And if you don't, you actually do. This Swiftie coffee mug is pretty self-explanatory!
Our girl is a self-proclaimed Cat Lady™, so of course, these adorable cat socks would make an excellent gift for every Swiftie.
"Cornelia Street" is really that girl when it comes to Taylor Swift's songbook. And now you can literally smell it. Notes include autumn air, cinnamon, sandalwood, sacred new beginnings, barefoot in the kitchen and the kind of heartbreak you could never mend.
Where were you when you saw Taylor wear these super chic Reformation loafers to the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 22, 2023? I was at the laundromat waiting for my clothes to finish in the dryer.
It's no secret that Taylor's makeup during the Eras Tour has been impeccable — and it's all from PAT McGRATH LABS. The makeup look has become so famous that Pat created a "Taylor-Made" eye kit featuring the black mascara and liquid liner that Taylor wears onstage.
Draw the cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man, etc., etc., etc.
Taylor Swift isn't Taylor Swift without her classic red lips. This PAT McGRATH lipstick is the exact red lipstick Taylor wears during the Eras Tour. Reviews say it seriously lasts forever without feeling too dry and cakey.
(FYI, it's sold out right now, but I have no doubt it's going to be restocked soon!!)
I'm obsessed with this embroidered sweatshirt featuring all of Taylor's albums as books. It's so cozy.
Even though Spotify exists, there's nothing better than a good collector's edition vinyl. And you know any Swiftie would love to get their hands on the new 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl.
Speaking of 1989 (Taylor's Version), you can spot Taylor wearing a pair of these glittery pink jelly sandals in an Instagram post full of snaps from the album's photo session.
How fun is this 2024 calendar? Each month features a different Eras Tour outfit and matching lyrics from fan-favorite songs.
I feel like this needs no introduction. But as far as friendship bracelet kits go, this 4,500-piece kit is tops.
Ah, a great mantra that you should never, ever throw on the ground.
Whoever is on the receiving end of this Taylor Swift coffee table book may actually cry fashionable tears of fashion joy. The book documents Taylor's style through all of her eras.
This affirmations poster features 34 quotes from Taylor Swift songs that will basically guide you and your bestie through life.
OK, the Amazon coat looks just like the one that Taylor wears during "Lavender Haze" to kick off the Midnights era.
Taylor has been crushing her fall fashion game all season — and this Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap is the latest and greatest accessory she's donned.
FWIW, I'm not not suggesting that you wear this to an upcoming Chiefs game or Eras Tour show.
Some mirrorball earrings for our mirrorball girl.
I mean, yeah. Obviously.
