The 28 best gifts for the Taylor Swift fan in your life, no matter their favorite era

Hello to my nearest and dearest Swifties! It’s officially time to start thinking about your holiday gifts — especially when it comes to shopping for gifts for the Taylor Swift fans in your life. And no gift is better than a Taylor-related gift. Let’s call it Swiftmas 2023 (IYKYK).

Between the Eras Tour (and the Eras Tour movie!), the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the swirling theories about TS11 and the Travis Kelce of it all, this holiday season is rife with options for gifts that any Swiftie would adore.

You’ve got the obvious gifts like a friendship bracelet kit and Taylor Swift merch to the unexpected. Imagine their surprise when they unwrap the exact makeup Taylor wears on stage or the perfect black-heeled loafers she wore to cheer on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium. Like, the internet is rife with excellent gift ideas.

From a cheeky Travis Kelce Eras Tour shirt to a Cornelia Street candle and a “f*** the patriarchy” keychain, these 28 Taylor Swift gifts are perfect for anyone who kneels at the altar of Blondie.

Amazon 'Rebecca' by Daphne du Maurier Way back when, Taylor credited the novel Rebecca as the inspiration behind the song "tolerate it" from Evermore. This classic novel is the perfect winter read, especially while wearing a cardigan. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Taotree Glitter Gel Pens Every Swiftie knows that Taylor Swift's love for glitter gel pens is deep. This set comes with so, so, so many colors. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Swiftie Coffee Mug I don't care who you are; everybody loves a good coffee mug as a gift. Everybody. And if you don't, you actually do. This Swiftie coffee mug is pretty self-explanatory! $16 at Amazon

Amazon Jeasona Cat Socks Our girl is a self-proclaimed Cat Lady™, so of course, these adorable cat socks would make an excellent gift for every Swiftie. $16 at Amazon

Etsy Cornelia Street Candle "Cornelia Street" is really that girl when it comes to Taylor Swift's songbook. And now you can literally smell it. Notes include autumn air, cinnamon, sandalwood, sacred new beginnings, barefoot in the kitchen and the kind of heartbreak you could never mend. $28 at Etsy

Reformation Reformation Lolita Platform Loafer Where were you when you saw Taylor wear these super chic Reformation loafers to the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 22, 2023? I was at the laundromat waiting for my clothes to finish in the dryer. $348 at Reformation

PAT McGRATH LABS PAT McGRATH LABS The 'Taylor-Made’ Eye Kit It's no secret that Taylor's makeup during the Eras Tour has been impeccable — and it's all from PAT McGRATH LABS. The makeup look has become so famous that Pat created a "Taylor-Made" eye kit featuring the black mascara and liquid liner that Taylor wears onstage. Draw the cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man, etc., etc., etc. $58 at PAT McGRATH LABS

PAT McGRATH LABS PAT McGRATH LABS LiquiLUST™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick Taylor Swift isn't Taylor Swift without her classic red lips. This PAT McGRATH lipstick is the exact red lipstick Taylor wears during the Eras Tour. Reviews say it seriously lasts forever without feeling too dry and cakey. (FYI, it's sold out right now, but I have no doubt it's going to be restocked soon!!) $34 at PAT McGRATH LABS$34 at Sephora

Amazon '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Vinyl Even though Spotify exists, there's nothing better than a good collector's edition vinyl. And you know any Swiftie would love to get their hands on the new 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl. $40 at Amazon

Melissa Melissa Possession Jelly Sandal Speaking of 1989 (Taylor's Version), you can spot Taylor wearing a pair of these glittery pink jelly sandals in an Instagram post full of snaps from the album's photo session. $41 at Melissa

Etsy Taylor Swift 2024 Calendar How fun is this 2024 calendar? Each month features a different Eras Tour outfit and matching lyrics from fan-favorite songs. $25 at Etsy

Amazon KOTHER 4500PCS Friendship Bracelets Kit I feel like this needs no introduction. But as far as friendship bracelet kits go, this 4,500-piece kit is tops. $21 at Amazon

Amazon 'Taylor Swift: And the Clothes She Wears' by Terry Newman Whoever is on the receiving end of this Taylor Swift coffee table book may actually cry fashionable tears of fashion joy. The book documents Taylor's style through all of her eras. $27 at Amazon

Etsy Taylor Swift Affirmations Poster This affirmations poster features 34 quotes from Taylor Swift songs that will basically guide you and your bestie through life. $6 at Etsy

Bloomingdale's Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Chino Baseball Cap Taylor has been crushing her fall fashion game all season — and this Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap is the latest and greatest accessory she's donned. $50 at Bloomingdale's

