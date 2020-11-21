These Are The Best Sustainable Travel Experiences For 2021
When it is possible to travel safely again, doing so responsibly and sustainably is going to be at the forefront our minds.
Staycations in the UK are clearly more than a pandemic trend, but if and when we do venture overseas again, it's likely to be with a changed attitude.
“Travel in 2021 and beyond will be a much more considerate exercise than it has been ever before,” Lonely Planet CEO Luis Cabrera says.
“With travellers cautiously re-engaging with the world and focusing on ensuring their impact is safe and positive for host communities, we have decided to highlight destinations and individuals that truly enable visitors to make genuine contributions through regenerative travel."
Click through to see the topsustainable travel experiences that Lonely Planet has selected for Best in Travel 2021 list.
