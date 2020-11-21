These Are The Best Sustainable Travel Experiences For 2021

When it is possible to travel safely again, doing so responsibly and sustainably is going to be at the forefront our minds.



Staycations in the UK are clearly more than a pandemic trend, but if and when we do venture overseas again, it's likely to be with a changed attitude.



“Travel in 2021 and beyond will be a much more considerate exercise than it has been ever before,” Lonely Planet CEO Luis Cabrera says.



“With travellers cautiously re-engaging with the world and focusing on ensuring their impact is safe and positive for host communities, we have decided to highlight destinations and individuals that truly enable visitors to make genuine contributions through regenerative travel."



Click through to see the topsustainable travel experiences that Lonely Planet has selected for Best in Travel 2021 list.

Palau



This stunning island country in the Pacific Ocean makes the list because its "progressive policies and protective measures" have put it "at the vanguard of environmental sustainability". Photo: Seth Schy / Lonely Planet

Gothenburg, Sweden



Sweden's second-largest city is named the best city stay because of progressive measures ensuring that by 2030 it will no longer have to rely on fossil fuels. Photo: Mark Johanson / Lonely Planet

Grootberg Lodge, Etendeka Plateau, Namibia



According to Lonely Planet, this "luxurious low-impact lodge" is doing excellent work to preserve the local lion and black rhino populations through community outreach programmes. Photo: Grootberg Lodge

Virginia Mountain Bike Trail, United States



This one's named the best cycle experience; it's a nearly 500-mile ride across the Blue Ridge Mountains and Appalachian Trail allowing you to interact with the environment in a low-impact way. Photo: Visit Virginia / Robert Harris

Rocky Mountaineer, Canada



This scenic train journey through the Canadian rockies makes the list because of the rail operator's efforts to make it more sustainable: Co2 emissions have been reduced, onboard recycling has been improved, and new initiatives have been introduced to protect local wildlife. Photo: Rocky Mountaineer

Greece



Lonely Planet hails this always-popular destination as "unintentional leader of the world’s most sustainable food" because it has so much island seafood and plenty of organic produce markets. Photo: Hande Guleryuz Yuce / Getty Images

Antigua and Barbuda



This Caribbean destination has "made sustainability a priority", Lonely Planet says, by "banning single-use plastics and styrofoam" and forming a so-called "green corridor of environmentally friendly businesses". Photo: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Rwanda



The central African nation is recognised for its stellar conservation programme bringing the wild mountain gorilla population back from the brink of extinction. Photo: Eric Lafforgue / Lonely Planet

Le Vie di Dante, Italy



This picturesque 245-mile network of trails can only be completed on foot or by bike, so it's named the best sustainable walk. Photo: Andrea Avanzi / Shutterstock

Soraya Abdel-Hadi



And finally, Lonely Planet recommends Soraya Abdel-Hadi's Instagram because of her ability to "combine a love of travel with a desire to protect the Earth". Photo: Soraya Abdel-Hadi

