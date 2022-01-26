Best sustainable subscription services: eco-friendly solutions to your door

(ZedBees)

Convenience is not normally known for its eco-credentials, but the rise of sustainable subscription services is changing all that.

Boosted by the pandemic’s lockdowns, you can now have almost anything delivered to your door: groceries 10 minutes after you ordered them, essential toilet roll and laundry tablet drops and now, sustainable products that help ease the burden on the Earth’s resources.

After all, your drugstore stalwarts probably work perfectly well, but what if there’s something new that’s just as good that doesn’t harm the planet? It’s a win from every angle.

From monthly beauty drops to chemical-free cleaning products and vegan treats, it’s easy being green if you sign up to one of these sustainable subscription services.

See our pick of the best below

The Vegan Kind

Guarantee good things landing on your doormat with The Vegan Kind, an online portal to new and bestselling cruelty-free products. Choose from the monthly Lifestyle Box, which offers up to eight tasty treats as well as discount codes, or disrupt your beauty kit with the Beauty Box, which delivers a mix of skincare, makeup and beauty products every two months. The contents are a surprise to add an element of excitement with every delivery.

Gift subscriptions are also available on a quarterly, six months and annual basis, from £13.95.

Buy now £13.95, The Vegan Kind

Homethings Bundle is Massive

If you think about how many products your home needs to run everyday, you’ll easily spot ways to make your next purchases more eco-friendly and sustainable. Or you could head to Homethings, who has done all the research for you and helpfully collected their best finds online.

Shop here for laundry and general cleaning products, or opt for the Bundle is Massive (£55) box to try a bit of everything: 13 cleaning sprays; 72 laundry pods; 40 dishwasher tabs; 20 floor pods; 3 compostable sponges - that should see you through a few months.

Buy now £55.00, Homethings

Oddbox fruit and veg subscription

Here’s a fact that will have you revelling in its lunacy: more than a third of the fruit and veg grown on Britain’s farms gets binned before it’s even left the fields from where its been plucked.

Why? Simply because it’s oddly-shaped or a bit funny looking.

That’s an obscene waste of perfectly good food. Oddbox takes curvy carrots, odd onions, peculiar pears and more produce deemed too ‘ugly’ for the supermarket aisles and instead boxes them up for weekly drop-offs to London addresses.

This saves enough tasty produce from landfill and all packaging is 100 per cent recyclable or degradable. Caring for the planet as well as your palette, signing up with Oddbox is an all-round win.

Oddbox donates 10 per cent of its produce to charity, including City Harvest.

Buy now £10.99, Oddbox

Authentic House

Trying to live more sustainably doesn’t have to be done all at once: make small changes and you’ll soon notice a big difference. Authentic House is a retailer selling a wide selection of eco-friendly household and beauty alternatives (vegan corn starch dental floss, anyone?), but it also has a subscription box too.

Sign up for 1- 12 months, or try a seasonal eco-friendly subscription box. Products vary in each delivery but you can typically find a selection of useful home, beauty and food treats to try as well as some new launches, taking the pain out of researching sustainable products.

From £27.50

Buy now £27.50, Authentic House

Who Gives A Crap

When you’re a company, a punny name will only get you so far; the product needs to stand up to scrutiny too.

Luckily, Who Gives A Crap scores highly on both fronts, with an unforgettable brand and the ability to bulk buy bog roll that’s 50 per cent as long as normal and made from recycled materials too.

The company donates 50 per cent of its profits to build proper sanitation facilities for third world communities - it may be 2022 but billions around the world still don’t have access to a toilet.

As well as bulk buying loo roll, you can also set up a subscription to deliver every 4 - 16 weeks so that you’re never caught short again.

Not quite spending a penny, but for the good that buying WGAC does for communities and the environment - not to mention that jazzy packaging - it’s a worthy swap from your usual bog roll.

Buy now £14.00, Who Gives A Crap

ZedBees beauty subscription box

We all know single-use plastic is choking our planet, so if you’re looking for ways to cut your consumption, ZedBees can help.

The subscription service sends eco-friendly, plastic-free bathroom products like fragranced soap and hydrating shampoo bars with minimal packaging - often just a slender strip of paper. Each drop, which costs £10 on a rolling monthly basis, includes four products from independent suppliers in the UK, reducing your subscription’s carbon footprint too.

Buy now £10.00, ZedBees

Kiss the Hippo at Home

If you can’t function in the AM without a hit of caffeine, this is the subscription service you need to sign up to. Delivering freshly roasted coffee to your address in packets (beans or ground) or organic coffee pods, you can adjust the weight, blend and frequency of delivery to suit you.

The website is delightfully easy to use with a streamlined form that all allows you to get your order in fuss-free. Commitment-free, you can delay or cancel the service at any time.

From £10.90

Buy now £10.90, Kiss the Hippo

Leo’s Box

What began as an entrepreneurial 16 year-old’s business has gone from strength to strength as one of the highly rated sustainable subscription services around.

Leo’s box hand-picks worthy products across cleaning, bath & body and kitchen for its members (join from £4) at a reduced price, with brands like Ren Skincare, UpCircle and more in the mix.

Founded by Lysander Edmund Oliver, Leo’s box echo his initials but also stand for Loving Earth’s Oceans, a top cause behind the service.

From £30.

Buy now £30.00, Leo’s Box

Brushbox Sustainable toothbrush subscription

Keep teeth gleaming thanks to this bi-monthly drop which replenishes your oral health collection. Toothbrushes are fashioned from bamboo, one of the fastest growing materials on the planet, and come with zero-waste toothpaste tabs and plant-based biodegradable dental floss too.

What’s more, for every brush used, Brushbox will donate a brush to a child in need whilst also planting a tree via their charity partners, Eden Reforestation Project.

Buy now, Brushbox

Green Futures Eco Warrior subscription

The zero waste party is well and truly on over at Green Future who sends parcels of goodness without a scrap of plastic in sight. Subscribe to the Eco Warrior box on a no-commitment basis from £18.99pm (for a 12 month length) and receive new vegan, cruelty-free products for the home that will slash your plastic pollution to zero.

Buy now £19.99, Green Futures

HP Instant Ink

There’s less of a need to print things out these days, but for the occasions when you do, HP to the rescue.

The tech giant is helping your home office become a much greener space with its Instant Ink monthly subscription, which cuts ink cartridge wastage, as well as unsustainable supply chains and printing paper.

The Instant Ink service keeps watch over your ink levels, and when you’re starting to run low, cartridges are automatically shipped to your door before you run out - that’s planet-saving tech we can get on board with.

The delivery will also include pre-paid envelopes to return spent cartridges to HP to be recycled, omitting the journey to landfill completely and creating a circular economy.

From just 99p a month, and change, pause or cancel anytime at no cost.

Buy now £0.99, HP