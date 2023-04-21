The Best Sustainable Sneakers to Add to Your Earth Day Rotation

As Earth Day approaches and more and more of us begin to consider the impact of our fashion choices on the environment, the sneaker industry is forced to look inward and pave the way for more sustainable products and methods of production. With many of the industry's key players -- namely the likes of adidas, Nike and New Balance -- continuing to transition towards recyclable materials and actively encourage its consumer to make more conscious decisions, there are more sustainable alternatives than ever before and as a result, far fewer excuses for us not to change our ways.

This Earth Day, we've rounded up a few of our favorite sustainable offerings, whether they're crafted with recycled materials, plant-based fabrics or simply produced through responsible production methods. For fans of adidas, the brand recently introduced its "Earth Pack," comprising Stan Smith and Superstar silhouettes made with hemp, alongside its continuing relationship with eco-designer Stella McCartney.

Elsewhere, the likes of Nike and New Balance offer classic silhouettes like the Air Jordan and 5740 in responsible material iterations, along with Salomon -- whose Index 2.0 sneaker boasts an entirely recyclable silhouette. Finally, sustainable brands like allbirds, Superga and P448 continue to offer eco-conscious alternatives for minimalists.

Take a look at our sustainable sneaker selection below and in case you missed it, here's how to make your 2023 wardrobe more sustainable.

adidas "Earth Day" Superstar

Price: TBC

Where to Buy:adidas

Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature

Price: £70 (approx $86 USD)

Where to Buy:Nike

adidas "Earth Day" Stan Smith

Price: TBC

Where to Buy:adidas

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Price: £125 (approx $155 USD)

Where to Buy:Nike

Reebok x Milk Makeup BB 4000 II Vegan Shoes

Price: £90 (approx $111 USD)

Where to Buy:Reebok

New Balance 997H

Price: £95 (approx $117 USD)

Where to Buy:New Balance

adidas by Stella McCartney Sportswear Shoe

Price: £250 (approx $310 USD)

Where to Buy:adidas

P448 RE:new Recycled Sneakers

Price: £235 (approx $290 USD)

Where to Buy:P448

New Balance 5740

Price: £110 (approx $136 USD)

Where to Buy:New Balance

Salomon Index.02

Price: £160 (approx $198)

Where to Buy:Salomon

Superga 2631 Stripe Platform in "Organic Natural Dye"

Price: £120 (approx $148)

Where to Buy:Superga

Allbirds Riser

Price: £130 (approx $160 USD)

Where to Buy:Allbirds