Best sustainable kids toys for Christmas 2020: wooden and plastic-free eco-friendly presents

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year but with it comes the annual stress of gift giving.
If you have a never-ending list of presents to buy for your kids, nieces, nephews, grandchildren or any assortment of little one, your to-do list may give you cause for concern than excitement - but this does not need to be the case.
Shopping for the young one in your life can actually be a fun experience - even if it is your first time and the toy aisles look more like a minefield. Flicking through the Argos catalogue ripping out the presents may be a relic of the past and lists may come in the form of an email, but it is still a magical time.
Few things can compare to the joy of playing Santa and seeing the pint-sized person rip open your present and fall in love with the gift inside.
To help you in your search, we have gathered our favourite age-appropriate presents with a nod to sustainability.
We are becoming more and more acute to the effect of waste on the planet, and Christmas can be one of the worst culprits.
We have taken the time to find planet-friendly gifts they will treasure, instead of heading directly to the landfill.
The list includes educational, fun, practical and creative ideas with something for every interest.
Bing’s Wooden Carry Along House
Modelled after the hit CBeebies show, this wooden house will prove a fan favourite with the little one in your life. As well as the house itself, it includes six of the famous characters that they’ll be able to name and create their very own stories. It also encourages hand to eye coordination, communication and motor skills. There’s a carry handle too and a secure lock for ease when going out and about. It is designed for children aged three and over.
Hippychick Bee Wheely Bug Ride-On
Crafted in durable fabrics that will stand the test of time and can be passed down from sibling to sibling, the Wheely Bug comes in bee, mouse or ladybird form. It features multi-directional wheels so they can move around in any direction. The colourful design makes it super attractive to the kids and also encourages spatial awareness and motor skills. There’s an easy grip bar to help as they start to walk and it can be wiped clean with ease. It is suitable for little ones of one and over.
Jaques of London - Wood Building Blocks
Building blocks should always form the basis of their play as the possibilities are really endless. These brightly coloured options are crafted from wood and are super durable. They will offerhouse of play and can be used to create unique stacks. They will help to fine tune motor skills and are great from kids aged one to three.
Le Toy Van ABC Wooden Blocks
As they begin to learn to write and recognise words, these wooden blocks will be an invaluable educational tool. Until then, the fun colours, designs and stackable quality will allow for hours of play. On each side of the cube, there is a capital letter, lower case, and various illustrations using that letter. There’s an easy-tidy tray to keep everything in order. It can be used by babies to toddler from aged one and over.
Le Toy Van Rocking Unicorn Carousel
Not your typical rocking horse, this wooden iteration has been given a mystical makeover with a brightly colourful unicorn design that any little one would go crazy for. It is crafted from sustainable materials like solid rubber wood and is embellished with a pastel colour palette and a shimmering glitter finish. It is designed for ages one and over.
Lewo 12pcs Magnetic Wooden Fishing Game
This two-player game takes inspiration from the classic carnival challenge. Using the magnetic rods, you have to hook one of the fish. This helps with motor skills, hand-eye coordination, logistical thinking, and creativity. The set is crafted in wood and with non-toxic water-based paint. It is recommended for ages three and up.
Clothsurgeon Reconstructed Cotton Teddy Bear
Crafted using recycled Nike clothing that may have alternatively ended up in landfills, this teddy bear is made from vintage cotton with a polyester filling and features the sportswear giant’s signature Swoosh embroidered logo. This collectable item will be a statement detail in their room or the little budding fashionista’s favourite soft toy.
Keel Eco Snow Leopard Soft Toy 35cm
This cuddly companion is not only plush and cosy but it is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic. Their sustainable new friend will also teach them about the endangered species and looks adorable at the same time. As well as the snow leopard, there is also a fox, deer, penguin, turtle, giraffe and many more to choose from. The teddy is suitable for ages one and over.
Green Creativity Recycled Paper Beads
Instead of plastic beads that will likely end up in the landfill and take thousands of years to decompose, why not opt for this option where they can create jewellery from recycled magazines and newspaper? You simply add strips of old paper and turn the handle and voila, a bead is formed. It is suitable for ages five and over. The brand is also offering Pressed Flower Art (£12.50) iteration to get their creativity flowing.
Built Your Own Microscope
This eco-friendly, portable microscope kit is ideal for curious children to get them to explore the world around them. It is fully functioning and is easily put together using pre-cut sustainable card. It easily slots together without the need for any glue or mess. This STEM, educational gadget has 30x magnification and even includes specimen trays. It is designed for ages eight and up.
Green Toys Recycled-Plastic Tea Set
Get the cuppa on at their very own tea party where they can serve up using this bright and attractive set that is also kind to the planet. It is made entirely from recycled plastic and is safe, non-toxic, and BPA-free. The 17-piece set is made up of a teapot, sugar bowl, creamer, four cups with the matching saucers. It is suitable for ages two and over.
Green Toys Recycled Plastic Seaplane Toy
For the budding aviation enthusiast, this seaplane will go down a treat. It is particularly handy for bathtime to keep them entertained and it will stay afloat. The composition is non-toxic, and BPA-free as the planet-friendly toy has also been crafted entirely from recycled plastic. It’s for ages one and over.
Adapt A Donkey Gift Pack
If you want to go a little off the beaten track this year and steer away from adding another toy to a potentially extensive collection, this gift pack will give back to provide care for donkeys. The tin includes a whole host of information, and fact sheets as well as a poster that they can hang proudly in their room.
Le Toy Van Noah’s Wooden Shape Sorter Toy
Tell the story of Noah’s arc in a whole new interactive way with this vivid hued toy from Le Toy Van. It comes with seven animals, Noah and his wife and the boat complete with removable panels and a carry handle for ease in playing on the go. It is crafted from wood and will work wonders in brightening up their play area. It made for kids three years and up.
Lanka Kade Flower Skipping Rope
The gift of a skipping rope promises hours of entertainment, while also encouraging them to get fit and active. This particular iteration has been hand crafted from natural wood and painted by Fairtrade artisans in Sri Lanka with a beautiful floral design. This is a toy but it also encourages spatial awareness, hand-eye coordination, communication and group play.
Le Toy Van Daisy Lane Starter Furniture Set
Their first dollhouse is something any young one will cherish forever and this iteration takes a planet-friendly twist with its wooden composition. The set will kickstart their collection with the furniture they need for the main rooms of the house. It is made for ages three and up.
Peppa Pig My First Puzzles Box of Six
For ages two and over, this box has six two-piece puzzles with a recyclable but durable cardboard composition. It features the eponymous star of the Peppa Pig series and will take them on a journey of discovery to find out what they want to be when they grow up.
