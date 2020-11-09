Best sustainable kids toys for Christmas 2020: wooden and plastic-free eco-friendly presents

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year but with it comes the annual stress of gift giving.

If you have a never-ending list of presents to buy for your kids, nieces, nephews, grandchildren or any assortment of little one, your to-do list may give you cause for concern than excitement - but this does not need to be the case.

Shopping for the young one in your life can actually be a fun experience - even if it is your first time and the toy aisles look more like a minefield. Flicking through the Argos catalogue ripping out the presents may be a relic of the past and lists may come in the form of an email, but it is still a magical time.

Few things can compare to the joy of playing Santa and seeing the pint-sized person rip open your present and fall in love with the gift inside.

To help you in your search, we have gathered our favourite age-appropriate presents with a nod to sustainability.

We are becoming more and more acute to the effect of waste on the planet, and Christmas can be one of the worst culprits.

We have taken the time to find planet-friendly gifts they will treasure, instead of heading directly to the landfill.

The list includes educational, fun, practical and creative ideas with something for every interest.

Bing’s Wooden Carry Along House

Modelled after the hit CBeebies show, this wooden house will prove a fan favourite with the little one in your life. As well as the house itself, it includes six of the famous characters that they’ll be able to name and create their very own stories. It also encourages hand to eye coordination, communication and motor skills. There’s a carry handle too and a secure lock for ease when going out and about. It is designed for children aged three and over.

View photos Very More

£16.99 | Very

Hippychick Bee Wheely Bug Ride-On

Crafted in durable fabrics that will stand the test of time and can be passed down from sibling to sibling, the Wheely Bug comes in bee, mouse or ladybird form. It features multi-directional wheels so they can move around in any direction. The colourful design makes it super attractive to the kids and also encourages spatial awareness and motor skills. There’s an easy grip bar to help as they start to walk and it can be wiped clean with ease. It is suitable for little ones of one and over.

View photos John Lewis More