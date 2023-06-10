The 'best sustainable home' in the UK is now for sale in Nottinghamshire

Gascoines

A property in Nottinghamshire, named the 'best sustainable home' in the UK, has just entered the market for £1,500,000.

The Garden House is described as 'a masterpiece of thoughtful and efficient design'. The glass-fronted property was designed by the current owners, Anna, a landscape designer, and Allan, an architect. They were also guided by an energy consultant throughout the building process to ensure running costs were kept low and the temperature controlled, with features like passive solar design and complete insulation, with robust materials including oak used throughout.

The detached property in Southwell is located within the plot of the former vegetable garden at Westhorpe Hall. With over 4,000 sq ft of accommodation it benefits from five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

It's surrounded by a stunning Georgian walled garden, and maintains many of its period features dating back to 1790s. The spacious property also has three outbuildings including a garage, potting shed and multi-purpose storage, which currently houses windsurfing equipment.



Now their children are older, the couple have decided to hand the keys to a new owner and take on new adventures of their own. 'We've loved living in Westhorpe and it’s been the perfect base to raise our children,' Anna says. 'We’ve made so many fantastic memories here in the house and surrounding gardens – it's been like our own little oasis.

'We created the house to be a functional, efficient and, most importantly, a fun home. We knew we wanted to invite the outdoors in with clever architecture and ample outdoor areas, including a roof terrace, raised beds and a pond.

'Due to the design within the walled garden, the house actually has its own microclimate, offering fantastic protection from the British weather and complete privacy – you'd never know the house was here.'

The property was named the best sustainable home by The Daily Telegraph thanks to the couple's careful consideration throughout the design and renovation process.



Allan, the architect behind the space, says: 'It's rare these days to have a home that offers so much space but is also efficient to run. Living sustainably is incredibly important to us and led me to install a rainwater harvesting system and a heat recovery and solar collection to ensure as an architect I have the lowest impact on the planet. Our home is still the most sustainable building I've ever designed.'



The property is now on the market for £1,500,000 with property experts at Gascoines.

