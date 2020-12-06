Best sustainable activewear to shop right now: Leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, shoes and more

Don't know about these sustainable activewear brands? You should!

Wearing comfortable clothes and shopping sustainably is important now more than ever. Lucky for us, there are plenty of stores offering an assortment of items that tick off both boxes.

From colourful leggings that hold us in and lift our spirits to running shoes made out of recycled ocean plastic to sports bras crafted from reused polyester, there are so many items to choose from that’ll motivate you to be active, all while protecting the environment.



The Yahoo Lifestyle Canada team has done the tough work for you, combining our top picks in sustainable workout clothing, from the best leggings to the top size-inclusive, ethically conscious brands, all in one spot. Check out our top picks below.

Best sustainable leggings

MPG Down Dog High Waisted Recycled Nylon 7/8 Legging (Photo via MPG)

There are even some brands producing high-performance, ethical and size-inclusive activewear right in our own backyard. One of our personal favourites is MPG, a Canada-made company that knows customers care about their health and Mother Nature.

These super flattering cross-over leggings are made from recycled nylon, so you can look fabulous in and out of the studio.

SHOP IT: MPG, $64

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Compressive high-rise leggings that divert landfill waste and can be recycled? Sign us up!

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $68

Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging (Photo via Outdoor Voices)

After eyeing this cult-favourite athleticwear brand for years, they’re finally shipping to Canada. Lightweight and great for yoga, these leggings are built with a waistband that won’t roll down.

SHOP IT: Outdoor Voices, $88

Best sustainable sports bras

Patagonia Women’s Switchback Sports Bra (Photo via Patagonia)

This is a sports bra that supports all cup sizes and the environment.

SHOP IT: Patagonia, $49

MPG Echo Recycled Nylon Light Support Bra (Photo via MPG)

Level up your sports bra style with this gorgeous criss-cross number made out of recycled nylon.

SHOP IT: MPG, $44

Organic Basics SilverTech Active Workout Bra (Photo via Organic Basics)

This seamless workout bra is ethically made from recycled materials, with Polygiene technology to keep smells at bay.

SHOP IT: Organic Basics, $75

Best sustainable running shoes

Adidas PrimeBlue UltraBoost 20 Shoes (Photo via Adidas)

At the forefront of sustainable footwear are these Adidas sneakers made from recycled ocean plastic. The company aims to be off virgin polyester by 2024.

SHOP IT: Adidas, $250

AllBirds Women’s Tree Dashers (Photo via AllBirds)

Available in 16 different colour ways, the AllBirds Tree Dashers are perfect for active women and made from renewable materials.

SHOP IT: AllBirds, $175

Merrell Women’s MTL Skyfire Undyed (Photo via Merrell)

These sneakers are made from nearly 100% recycled materials and are left undyed to save on water waste.

SHOP IT: Merrell, $110

Best sustainable athletic shorts

MPG 8” High Waisted Recycled Polyester Bike Short (Photo via MPG)

Proudly stand out in this vibrant-coloured shorts crafted from recycled polyester perfect for a high-intensity workout or hitting the streets.

SHOP IT: MPG, $58

Girlfriend Collective Moon High-Rise Pocket Bike Short (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

These high-rise bike shorts feature convenient pockets and a comfortable, thick waistband.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $58

Relay 3” Short (Photo via Outdoor Voices)

The Relay Short is the perfect option for those who prefer a shorter, looser bottom for their workout.

SHOP IT: Outdoor Voices, $48

Best sustainable jackets and sweaters

Summersalt On-The-Go Zip-Up Jacket (Photo via Summersalt)

This moisture-wicking jacket is made from recycled materials — and goes perfectly with the matching sports bra and leggings.

SHOP IT: Summersalt, $110

Athleta Cozy Karma Asym Pullover (Photo via Athleta)

The Cozy Karma Asym Pullover is perfect for pulling on after your yoga practice or for lounging around the house.

SHOP IT: Athleta, $108

Best sustainable size-inclusive brands

When it comes to size-inclusive, sustainable and Canada-made activewear brands, MPG takes the cake. Since their inception, they’ve continued to add styles to their extended sizing range, which now goes up to 3X. Everyone deserves fun, comfortable clothing to celebrate their bodies in.

Girlfriend Collective has consistently been a front-runner in the realm of ethically made activewear. Their products from bike shorts to leggings and the most comfortable sports bras are perfect for mixing-and-matching for a day in the city or on a countryside hike. They even have a recycling program that allows you to trade in your old Girlfriend Collective items for new ones at discounted prices.

The ultimate size disruptor of the fashion world, Universal Standard makes athleisure and activewear for sizes up to 4XL (38-40) and offers up to $100 in savings when you recycle with them. They make clothes for every activity, from lounging to yoga.

Athleta, one of GAP’s sister companies, crafts clothing for all kinds of workout styles, from long hikes to high-intensity training and jogging. Many of their styles are offered in plus sizes up to 3X.

Brights colours, interesting cuts and the utmost comfort, Outdoor Voices knows how to do athleticwear — and they do it with ethics in mind.

