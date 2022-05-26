Best supermarket white wines of 2022 from Tesco, Waitrose and more

Georgie Darling
·7 min read
(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

An exotic location, your favourite bikini and a large glass of wine: all summer essentials that you’ve no doubt been looking forward to for the last few months (or more).

Unlike red wines or rosé which don’t always fit the mood, white wine can be seamlessly enjoyed on any and all sunshine-filled occasions.

Golden hour drink on the terrace? Make it a white wine. Post-dinner sip? It’s got to be white wine. Spontaneous Sunday afternoon BBQ? You guessed it: white wine.

The secret weapon in your drinking arsenal comes in the form of supermarket white wine. Discover a new favourite and you’ll be free to pour ‘til your heart’s content, without worrying about spending your entire holiday budget on a few bottles.

The best supermarket white wines don’t scrimp on quality or taste. Don’t be put off by their budget friendly price tags, there are hidden gems amongst the masses that deliver fresh, summer-ready notes far beyond their price point.

From the most delicious Chardonnays to delectable Sauvignon Blancs, delicate Chablis and everything in between: read on for all of our top picks.

Waitrose Babich Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Babich’s Sauvignon Blanc is crisp, juicy and refreshing: the ultimate white wine to pour with a flourish and enjoy in the sunshine. This budget friendly bottle comes with endless high recommendations and is well-loved for its floral and tangerine notes and spicy, crisp finish.

This organic white wine hails from New Zealand and is a brilliant example of everything the region offers. It’s smooth, subtly tropical and designed for sharing. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself pouring a second (or third) glass.

Buy now £12.99, Waitrose

Tesco Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chardonnay

Penfolds’ Koonunga Hill Chardonnay is an excellent Australian white wine: well balanced, good value and deliciously fruity. Perfect for ticking all the boxes without swaying too far in any one direction, it’s a top all-rounder when it comes to flavour and style.

Red apple, melon, pear and lemon combine to give this supermarket white wine a definite fruity appeal, while its gentle smokiness adds a little complexity. This medium-bodied Chardonnay is definitely a lively one.

Buy now £9.00, Tesco

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Chardonnay

Don’t be fooled by Sainsbury’s own label here - the supermarket’s Taste the Difference Chardonnay is a top contender for a delicious drink at an equally as delicious price tag. At £10 a bottle, you’ll likely find yourself stocking up on this white wine ahead of summer BBQs or al fresco dining occasions, when its fruity, nutty edge pairs brilliantly with all kinds of cold dishes. This chardonnay comes from the coastal region of South Africa, which means plenty of flavour and a slightly creamy undercurrent.

Buy now £10.00, Sainsbury's

Coop Cune White Rioja

The majority of Rioja wines may be red but the white varieties deserve just as much attention, too. Look no further than Coop’s Cune White Rioja, an underrated blend of lemon, lime, peach, apple and almond that you’ll want to serve with seafood or paella.

This impressive wine is one with a constant stream of good reviews and, with its less than £10 price tag, it’s a firm contender for the top spot. This white wine is fermented on its lees in new American oak casks for up to four months before being bottled and aged for a little longer. Wine aficionados will love its high acidity and refreshing top notes.

Buy now £9.50, Coop

Iceland Errazuriz Sauvignon Blanc

Iceland’s Errazuriz Sauvignon Blanc is a truly lovely wine. It’s crisp and cool, an excellent tonic to those summer days we’re all watching out for with vivid notes of passion fruit, lemon zest and minerals. Arguably one of the most popular supermarket white wines around, you’ll struggle to find someone who doesn’t enjoy this bottle.

Bring along as a budget friendly gift and give yourself a pat on the back for discovering such a mouthwatering all rounder. Errazuriz Sauvignon Blanc is a Chilean wine grown close to the sea: something you can point out proudly when serving it next.

Buy now £8.00, Iceland

Lidl Winemaker's Selection Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

The cat might be out of the bag when it comes to Lidl’s alcohol prowess but the brand’s Winemaker’s Selection Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc definitely deserves a little extra love. Grown in New Zealand’s beautiful Awatere Valley, this light, dry, acidic wine is one of the most tropical-hued around.

If you’re a fan of citrus flavours, you’ll fall in love with this bottle’s pink grapefruit, lemon and lime notes. Having come from one of the best-known places in New Zealand to grow Sauvignon, it’s no surprise that this white wine gets a lot of attention. Serve with shellfish or goat’s cheese to bring out its unique flavours.

Buy now £6.99, Lidl

Aldi Kooliburra Clare Valley Riesling

Aldi's Kooliburra Clare Valley Riesling is one of the best supermarket white wines for pairing with food, thanks to its ease of drinking (possibly too much ease) and versatility. Serving up pork, cured meat, shellfish, chicken or a random assortment of snacks? You'll find this wine performs perfectly with all of the above, proudly displaying a range of unique characteristics with each differing meal.

This dry white wine is pale in colour and refreshing in taste, blending white grapefruit, honey and citrus notes. It's a midpoint between light and bold: ideal for all kinds of drinkers.

Buy now £7.49, Aldi

Morrisons The Best Muscadet Sevre Et Maine Sur Lie

Another supermarket own brand rising up the ranks, Morrisons' The Best Muscadet Sevre Et Maine Sur Lie comes with a fancy name and a fancy drinking experience to match. There's a lot to discover within this bottle, like its delicate candied pear, green apple and white flower aroma which paves the way for an equally as delicate flavour profile.

It's a soft, subtle wine, more suited to drinking by itself rather than pairing with food for maximum enjoyment. It's a great example of everything a French white wine should be, with a classic, crisp finish.

Buy now £8.00, Morrisons

Asda Extra Special Selection Chablis

Choose a good Chablis and you'll fall in love with its light, gentle notes and delicate flavours. Choose a bad one and you'll be left sipping an insipid, underwhelming bottle or worse, figuring out which pasta recipe to slip the remainder into. Fortunately, Asda's Extra Special Selection Chablis falls into the former category, a delicious wine that's definitely worth its price.

Sure, it might be a little more expensive than you'd expect from a supermarket own brand but this French bottle certainly doesn't hold back when showing off its strengths. Its classical, mineral-heavy notes come accented with an earthy touch and a fresh, clean ending.

Buy now £16.00, Asda

Ocado Calvet Picpoul De Pinet

Ocado's Calvet Picpoul De Pinet is a definite top choice for anyone who prefers a dry white wine. This delicate French wine is almost crystal clear to the colour, with subtle hints of green that you'll taste and smell as well as admire.

Blending acacia and hawthorn blossom with pear, melon and apple, you'll find plenty of gentle flavour with a balanced finish. Its neither too bold or too sweet, or too soft or acidic: it's just happily in the middle, except for its perpetual dryness. Earthy, honeyed notes add an expensive-tasting final touch.

Buy now £13.00, Ocado

Verdict

For a supermarket white wine that ticks all the boxes when it comes to taste, versatility and price point, look no further than Waitrose’s Babich Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. This delicious bottle promises to be a people pleaser and it’s easy to stock up on, too.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

    Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Edward Lennie, 'Father of the Northern Games,' to enter Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

    The late Edward Lennie was known as a leader, a mentor, and a passionate advocate of Arctic sports. Now he's being recognized for his contribution to sports at a national level. Lennie, of Inuvik, N.W.T., died in 2020 at age 86. He will be inducted into the Canada's Sports Hall of Fame this fall. His son, Hans Lennie, said to be recognized with the Order of Sport is an honour. "My father's dream has finally come true," he said. Arctic sports are being recognized internationally, but Edward Lenni

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s surprising struggles at the plate

    It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • CFL delivers 'final' amended contract proposal to its players

    Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the CFL have put the CFL Players' Association back on the clock. Ambrosie said Tuesday the league tabled a final amended collective bargaining agreement to the players Monday night, a deal that will remain on the table until midnight ET on Thursday. He added the new contract addressed the biggest concerns the CFLPA membership had with the previous proposal: the implementation of a ratification bonus and changing the Canadian ratio. Ambrosie said the amended offer

  • Montreal feels it can kick fatigue, beat Forge FC on Wednesday

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have to put their recent dip in form behind them as the defence of their Canadian Championship title begins Wednesday against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC at Stade Saputo. After two consecutive losses, Montreal has fallen from the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. They have had extraordinary success in the Canadian Championship however, not having lost since July of 2018 and claiming the last two Voyageurs Cups in the process. “We had some struggles early on

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T