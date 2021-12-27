Best supermarket champagnes to try for New Year’s Eve

(Unsplash)

Mark Twain is famous for many things, among them his quote “Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right.” The renowned author is bang on the money there, for no matter the occasion, Champagne rarely disappoints.

Made in the French region of the same name, Champagne has enjoyed protected geographical status since June 1936, one of the first wine-growing regions to do so.

Producers wanted to preserve the status of their liquid gold, which many feel are superior to Italian prosecco and Spanish cava despite all being made in similar ways.

The choice of drink for nobility and royalty (the Queen is rumoured to sip a glass before bed), Champagne brings a touch of luxury to everything from weddings to a weekend brunch. However, the premium drink has always been associated with an equally premium price tag.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, we’ve rounded up the best bottles of bubbly to get your hands on, from supermarkets and online suppliers of the finest libations.

Pop the cork, and let the good times flow - shop our favourites below.

Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV Champagne

The esteemed French Champagne house was among the first to experiment with dry champagne, and the proof is in the pudding with this floral and fruity brut made from the Chardonnay grape. Light and fresh, each sip dances on the tongue. It pairs particularly well with poultry as well as sweet desserts.

Buy now £41.00, Waitrose

Bollinger Champagne Non Vintage 75cl

Here’s one for the film buffs: a bottle of Bollinger has been featured in every Bond film since Live and Let Die in 1973. If an endorsement from Britain’s most famous fictional spy isn’t enough to do it for you (it’s also one of the few champagnes to hold a Royal Warrant), the sweet warm notes of pear, brioche, spice and fresh walnuts just might.

With a history dating back to 1829, the independent family-owned House is renowned for making delectable wine with the juice of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier grapes.

Buy now £45.00, Tesco

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne

One of the most popular Champagne labels in France, this brand was founded by instant coffee entrepreneur Nicolas Feuillatte. It’s got an A-list fan base with the likes of Lauren Bacall and Jackie Kennedy well-photographed with a flute of this fizz in hand. And no wonder; this Brut is balanced and refreshing on the palate with smooth notes of white fruit and raspberry.

Buy now £22.00, ASDA

Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne 75cl

Established since 1743, Moet & Chandon draws Champagne lovers to its joyous sparkling wine like moths to a flame. Highly regarded, this Imperial Brut offers a burst of freshness and luxury - the perfect antidote to a dreary winter’s day. Enjoy it for Christmas lunch, ring in the New Year, or simply stock up for 2022’s calendar of special occasions. It works for them all.

Buy now £38.00, Tesco

Lanson Black Label Champagne

This vegan-approved wine is a bountiful sip of smooth, mousse-like textures, gilding over the tongue in a delicious way. Made with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes, the handsome bottle makes it a perfect choice for gifting or sharing at a special meal. Expect dry and crisp flavours with deep-seated flavour that endures until the very last sip.

Buy now £26.00, ASDA

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Non Vintage Champagne 75cl

Another Champagne brand that needs little introduction, House Clicquot was founded by Philippe in 1772, but taken over by his widow when she was just 27. Her vision and drive shaped Maison Veuve Clicquot into the legend it is today. Distinctive with a yellow label, the Brut NV also holds a Royal Warrant and combines soft fruit with warm brioche and vanilla notes to create a crisp wine with tiny silken bubbles.

Buy now £45.00, Sainsbury’s

Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne Non Vintage 75cl

Mumm’s the word when it comes to spoiling your nearest and dearest with a drop of something extraordinary. This signature cuvee is the result of blending 77 different crus, capturing the diversity of Champagne’s vineyards. Tastes far pricier than the price tag would suggest.

Buy now £35.00, Tesco

Taittinger Brut Réserve Champagne 750ml

Try this with eggs royale at your peril - once paired with smoked salmon, you may never want to have it with anything else again. Another big name Champagne house, Maison Taittinger owns the third largest vineyard in the region, which means it can guarantee flawlessly consistent tasting wine. Bright with briochey notes, it ends on a sweet note with honey and fresh fruit lingering on the tongue.

Buy now £38.00, Sainsbury’s

Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga Limited Edition Brut 2010 champagne 750ml

The esteemed Champagne house has teamed up with woman of the moment Lady Gaga on a limited edition 2010 Brut that's destined to make this Christmas a very special one indeed.

Sparkling with notes to tropical fruits and citrus as well as gentle peony, it comes in a luxurious gift box, ready for gifting.

Buy now £190.00, Selfridges