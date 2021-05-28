The best summer rom-com books that made us hot and bothered in the best way

It's that time of year again. Yes, it is time for a summer romance, at least when it comes to reading. Rom-coms offer a no-guilt love affair while still indulging our guilty pleasures. With a little conflict, some laughs and a whole lot of romance, summer rom-coms leave us all hot and bothered in the best possible way.

After all, romantic comedies, nee "chick lit" have come a long way since "Bridget Jones" and "Shopaholic" burst on the scene more than 20 years ago. With a wealth of more authors and stories to choose from.

USA TODAY's Life staff has read and culled through many upcoming summer releases and chose 12 rom-coms that we think will make for a perfect summer of love.

'The Bookshop of Second Chances'

By Jackie Fraser (★★★½ out of four stars.) Out now.

"The Bookshop of Second Chances," by Jackie Fraser

Thea Mottram's life is not where she expected it to be. After being let go from her job on Valentine's Day, her husband of nearly 20 years leaves her for one of her friends. Her once-perfect life gets complicated. Then, Thea inherits a quaint cottage and an antique book collection in Scotland from a great uncle. So off she goes to settle the estate and winds up settling in for a respite from her life. Her introduction to the town goes smoothly until she meets the far-from-perfect Edward Maltravers, a frustrating yet fascinating combination of Mr. Darcy and Mr. Rochester. Once again her life becomes complicated. This time, however, it is on her terms. Author Fraser proves love is often best the second time around with a romance that is perfectly realistic about imperfectly real people. – Mary Cadden

'The Soulmate Equation'

By Christina Lauren (★★½ out of four stars.) Out now.

"The Soulmate Equation," by Christina Lauren

"The Soulmate Equation" is refreshing in that the characters don’t waste time agonizing over whether they have chemistry. In fact, that’s the whole premise: Jess Davis, a single mom, and River Pena, a handsome scientist, have matched on his dating app, which analyzes DNA to determine compatibility. Unlike similar books in the genre, the plot focuses not on whether they will realize their attraction but rather on if two people who are clearly a match will put in the effort required to make a relationship flourish. In that way, it’s much more relatable and realistic than many rom-coms. The book could have, however, been a true win if it deviated from the expected and Jess had been the attractive scientist and River the grungy single parent struggling make ends meet. – Leora Arnowitz

'Talk Bookish to Me'

By Kate Bromley (★★★½ out of four stars.) Out now.

"Talk Bookish to Me," by Kate Bromley

Bestselling romance novelist and influential Bookstagrammer Kara Sullivan has a lot on her plate. Her latest book's deadline is looming, her best friend is getting married and her first love, Ryan Thompson, just so happens to be a groomsman. While their relationship did not end well and circumstances being what they are, Kara and Ryan try to make the best of it. Their reunion is bumpy, but the spark is still there. Bromley's dialogue is breathtaking in this rom-com gem with witty repartee a la Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. When Kara uses Ryan as her muse for her latest historical romance, the reader can't help but blush. Bromely does a deft job at keeping the twists and turns of this reunion realistic and utterly romantic. – Mary Cadden

'Seven Days in June'

By Tia Williams (★★★ out of four stars) Out June 1.

"Seven Days in June," by Tia Williams

"Seven Days in June" is a well-told story about a pair of successful authors who had a passionate romance as teenagers and reunite years later at a panel of elite Black literati. Though the world Williams creates for Eva Mercy and Shane Hall is exclusive (with fan club meet-ups, industry events and looming deadlines) the rollercoaster ride of seeing an old flame is a story many can relate to. The book is also filled with important observations and tidbits about Black life, giving the reader something that goes a step beyond the basic rom-com format. – Leora Arnowitz

'One Last Stop'

By Casey McQuiston (★★★★ out of four stars) Out June 1.

"One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston

“Red, White and Royal Blue” author McQuiston has done it again, thoughtfully crafting complex and lovable characters that fall in love under unique circumstances. What starts as a regular subway meet-cute turns into a sci-fi time travel mystery. August falls in love with Jane, only to realize there’s a reason she’s only ever seen her crush on the train: Jane is suspended in time after a brush with death several decades ago. Her only hope to be pulled out of her time vortex is August, who finds herself caught between wanting to help the woman she’s grown to care for and not wanting to risk losing her to the time period in which she belongs. In a fun and compelling twist on the genre, “Stop” thoughtfully explores how our experiences shape who we are. – Hannah Yasharoff

'Very Sincerely Yours'

By Kerry Winfrey (★★★ out of four.) Out June 15.

"Very Sincerely Yours," by Kerry Winfrey

Teddy Phillips was dumped. But it turns out to be one of the best things that could have happened to her as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and a flirty email correspondence with a children’s show host she’s long had a crush on. The host, Everett St. James is drawn to Teddy through her emails and in real life. But after they meet, he realizes his priorities may need to shift to fit in the budding romance with his cute pen pal. But he grapples with what that could mean for a life-changing career opportunity and whether his dreams for the future are shifting, too. Readers will find themselves rooting for the pair of quirky lovers through their funny email exchanges to awkward in-person encounters and hoping that their quests to find themselves lead them down a path together. – Julia Thompson

'The Layover'

By Lacie Waldon (★★★ out of four.) Out June 15.

"The Layover," by Lacie Waldon

Ava Greene is poised to get everything she's ever wanted – or so she thinks. She's set to marry to Alexander, her handsome, lawyer fiancé who can whisk her to stability, away from the nomadic lifestyle she inhabits as a flight attendant and has endured since childhood. But a flight with a layover in Belize she finds herself working with her secret nemesis and colleague Jack Stone might just change the course of her life forever. "The Layover" is a tropical, fun and flirty summer read ideal for a beach day. – Morgan Hines

'To Sir, With Love'

By Lauren Layne (★★½ out of four stars.) Out June 29.

"To Sir, With Love," by Lauren Layne

If you love the 1998 film “You've Got Mail,” you’ll love this book, which is an updated take on the romantic tale of two people falling in love without realizing it’s with someone they already know (and are convinced they don’t like). In this retelling, emails are swapped out for a photo-less dating app that lets Gracie Cooper chat with a well-spoken suitor without revealing his true identity: Sebastian Andrews, the businessman who wants to buy out her struggling champagne shop. And although there’s not much mystery in the book (because it’s glaringly obvious who her secret man is the whole time), the playful writing and fun characters still kept us entertained. And if you’re a sucker for a New York City setting, Cooper’s little Manhattan shop and park dates will check that box for you, too. – Sara Moniuszko

'It Happened One Summer'

By Tessa Bailey (★★★ out of four.) Out July 13.

"It Happened One Summer" by Tessa Bailey

Fans of “Schitt’s Creek” will love the premise of Bailey’s latest work, which stars an Alexis Rose-type Hollywood party girl cut off by her wealthy family and forced to move back to her late father’s small beach hometown for a summer of growing up. Though readers can quickly pick up where the story will take them: Main character Piper is warned not to fall in love with a fisherman, so of course we know gruff sea captain Brendan will become the center for her enemies-to-lovers arc. But that doesn’t make it any less fun to fall into their sexy, drama-filled love story. “It Happened One Summer” is another great beach read. Plus, laying out in the sun is a perfect excuse for the blush-inducing scenes scattered throughout. – Hannah Yasharoff

'While We Were Dating'

By Jasmine Guillory (★★½ out of four.) Out July 13.

"While We Were Dating" by Jasmine Guillory BERKLEY BOOKS

“Dating” is Guillory’s latest in her “Wedding Date” series — the others aren’t a prerequisite to be able to fall in love with these star-crossed lovers, though dedicated fans will recognize a few cameos from her previous novels. Famous actress Anna Gardiner and marketing agent Ben Stephens meet on the set of an ad campaign and clearly feel a connection. But the lines between reality and make-believe get blurred when Anna’s manager suggests they go public with a fake relationship to boost her career. Could more be going on behind the scenes? Fake-romance-turned-real-love is a trope we’ll never be mad about, though the conflict at times feels forced — if both characters are into each other and there are no outside forces stopping them, why can’t they just be together? Still, the novel introduces thoughtful commentary on mental health, racism and body image issues in Hollywood, while still tying together all the components readers want from a dreamy celebrity romance. – Hannah Yasharoff

'The Dating Playbook'

By Farrah Rochon (★★★ out of four.) Out Aug. 17.

"The Dating Playbook," by Farrah Rochon

“The Dating Playbook” follows tough-as-nails Taylor Powell, who is trying to drum up business as a personal trainer. Former footballer Jamar Dixon hires her to help him get back in shape after an injury, giving her business the adrenaline it needs. When photos surface of pseudo-celebrity Jamar and his new trainer Taylor, fans assume they are dating and the pair decide to play along. What sets this book apart is the way Rochon builds out her characters with unique backstories and in the process touches on important topics like learning disabilities, ethics and grieving. The combination makes for a fun and thoughtful summer read. – Leora Arnowitz

'Witch Please'

By Ann Aguirre (★★½ out of four stars.) Out Sept. 7.

"Witch Please," by Ann Aguirre

Danica Waterhouse is just your average modern witch who lives in plain sight in a small Midwestern town where she is a co-owner of her own magical repair shop. After a messy breakup, Danica makes a pact with her cousin to just have fun that summer. But with her grandmother pressuring her to marry a witch as soon as possible, and with witch hunters lurking by, Danica can't seem to get her power under control when she meets Titus Winnaker, a sweet, non-magical, baker who has a romantic curse. Could Danica be the one to lift it? 'Witch Please' will perfect rom-com to have you bewitched all summer. – Delfina Barbiero

