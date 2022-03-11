What are the best summer camps in Charlotte? Is it too late to sign up? What to know

School is still in session, but it’s never too early to start thinking about kids summer camps.

Specialty camps in Charlotte include athletic, artistic and STEM activities for kids to enjoy, but they can fill up fast.

According to one North Carolina summer camp expert, it’s best to register your kids for camp as soon as possible to secure their spots.

Do I still have time to register my kid for summer camp?

Greg Wood, the CEO of Winston-Salem-based Summer Camp Directories that features a list of more than 130 summer camps from around the country, said it’s already too late for parents to register their children for some camps.

“Some of the camps I work with are already full for the summer,” Wood said. “It’s partly a factor of the size of the camp, how many campers they can accommodate and the popularity of the type of camp.”

What are the most popular camps?

In the past few years especially, Wood said there’s one kind of camp which is most desirable among kids and parents.

“Sports camps are really popular, because a lot of their activities are outdoors and people might tend to have a greater comfort level with kids being outside,” Wood said, adding that art and academic camps are also well-liked. “A lot of camps have expanded to offer virtual programs since COVID-19 hit a couple of years ago.”

What makes a camp good?

Though most COVID-19 restrictions in Mecklenburg County have been lifted, Wood pointed out that some parents may still feel uneasy about sending their kids to camp, and that exceptional camps will make an effort to implement safety protocols.

“A feeling of comfort and safety is probably more important now than ever,” said Wood. “Beyond that, when the campers are happy and want to go back again, that’s a sign of success.”

According to a study from the American Camping Association, impactful camps provide kids with opportunities to build relationships with their peers, work as a team and develop social skills through activities that capture their interests.

The study also found that skills kids learned at camp lasted over time, and helped them to thrive in school and in the workplace as adults.

Here are some top camps in the Charlotte area that still have openings, and how much they cost:







Sports camps

Leadership Martial Arts: This 11-week camp features themed weeks with games, activities, field trips and martial arts. Dates: June 13-Aug. 26. Price: $195 per week, or $175 per week for siblings.

Dream Big Basketball: This camp offers young basketball players a chance to improve their skills. Dates: June 13-Aug. 18. Price: $199 per player for a week of full-day camp, and $129 per player for a week of half-day camp.

Ninja Nation: The ultimate week of fun with ninja activities, classes, team building, competitions and games. Dates: June 13-Aug. 26. Price: $350 per week.

Charlotte Soccer Academy: Kids can work on speed, agility, position-specific skills in soccer. Date: June 6-July 22. Price: $125 for four-day camps, $180 for five-day camps.

U.S. National Whitewater Center: This camp offers instruction on how to paddle on the water, rock climb and explore nature Dates: June-August. Price: $300-$500 per week.

Hornets Hoops: Kids can develop their shooting mechanics, ball handling, defense and rebounding skills. Dates: June 13-Aug. 18. Price: $275-$325 per week.

Champ’s Camps: Discover the race cars and tracks with hands-on activities at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Dates: June 27-Aug. 5. Price: $200 per week for members, $275 per week for non-members.

Charlotte City Tennis: This camp focuses on skill development, point play and games tailored for age and skill level. Dates: June 13-Aug. 26. Price: $250 per week.







Art camps







Academic camps







All-inclusive Camps