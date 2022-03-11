What are the best summer camps in Charlotte? Is it too late to sign up? What to know
School is still in session, but it’s never too early to start thinking about kids summer camps.
Specialty camps in Charlotte include athletic, artistic and STEM activities for kids to enjoy, but they can fill up fast.
According to one North Carolina summer camp expert, it’s best to register your kids for camp as soon as possible to secure their spots.
Do I still have time to register my kid for summer camp?
Greg Wood, the CEO of Winston-Salem-based Summer Camp Directories that features a list of more than 130 summer camps from around the country, said it’s already too late for parents to register their children for some camps.
“Some of the camps I work with are already full for the summer,” Wood said. “It’s partly a factor of the size of the camp, how many campers they can accommodate and the popularity of the type of camp.”
What are the most popular camps?
In the past few years especially, Wood said there’s one kind of camp which is most desirable among kids and parents.
“Sports camps are really popular, because a lot of their activities are outdoors and people might tend to have a greater comfort level with kids being outside,” Wood said, adding that art and academic camps are also well-liked. “A lot of camps have expanded to offer virtual programs since COVID-19 hit a couple of years ago.”
What makes a camp good?
Though most COVID-19 restrictions in Mecklenburg County have been lifted, Wood pointed out that some parents may still feel uneasy about sending their kids to camp, and that exceptional camps will make an effort to implement safety protocols.
“A feeling of comfort and safety is probably more important now than ever,” said Wood. “Beyond that, when the campers are happy and want to go back again, that’s a sign of success.”
According to a study from the American Camping Association, impactful camps provide kids with opportunities to build relationships with their peers, work as a team and develop social skills through activities that capture their interests.
The study also found that skills kids learned at camp lasted over time, and helped them to thrive in school and in the workplace as adults.
Here are some top camps in the Charlotte area that still have openings, and how much they cost:
Sports camps
Leadership Martial Arts: This 11-week camp features themed weeks with games, activities, field trips and martial arts. Dates: June 13-Aug. 26. Price: $195 per week, or $175 per week for siblings.
Dream Big Basketball: This camp offers young basketball players a chance to improve their skills. Dates: June 13-Aug. 18. Price: $199 per player for a week of full-day camp, and $129 per player for a week of half-day camp.
Ninja Nation: The ultimate week of fun with ninja activities, classes, team building, competitions and games. Dates: June 13-Aug. 26. Price: $350 per week.
Charlotte Soccer Academy: Kids can work on speed, agility, position-specific skills in soccer. Date: June 6-July 22. Price: $125 for four-day camps, $180 for five-day camps.
U.S. National Whitewater Center: This camp offers instruction on how to paddle on the water, rock climb and explore nature Dates: June-August. Price: $300-$500 per week.
Hornets Hoops: Kids can develop their shooting mechanics, ball handling, defense and rebounding skills. Dates: June 13-Aug. 18. Price: $275-$325 per week.
Champ’s Camps: Discover the race cars and tracks with hands-on activities at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Dates: June 27-Aug. 5. Price: $200 per week for members, $275 per week for non-members.
Charlotte City Tennis: This camp focuses on skill development, point play and games tailored for age and skill level. Dates: June 13-Aug. 26. Price: $250 per week.
Art camps
Clayworks Pottery Camp: A chance for kids to create colorful pottery on a potter’s wheel. Dates: June 20-Aug. 5. Price: $190 per week.
School of Rock Music Camps: School of Rock Charlotte offers a variety of camps to learn how to play in a band or write songs. Dates: June 8-Aug. 26. Price: $165-$475 per week.
Arts+ Summer Camps: A camp designed to give students a chance to immerse themselves in visual arts and music training. Dates: June 13-Aug. 5. Price: $250-$350 per week.
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte Summer Camps: Campers can participate in acting, singing and dancing activities. Dates: June 6-Aug. 8. Price: $160-$595.
Carolina Kids Voices: A show choir camp for kids who can perform Motown hits and soundtracks to classic movies. Dates: June 13-Aug. 5. Price: $195 per week.
Small Hands Big Art: Kids can create different forms of art papier mache, batik painting, sculpture and printmaking. Dates: June 13-Aug. 15. Price: $255-$475 per week.
Flour Power Studios: At Flour Power, kids can learn cooking skills and how to make their own snack. Dates: June 13-Aug. 26. Price: varies based on the number of days a camp is held.
Miller Street Dance Academy: This camp offers dance, cheer, tumbling and more for all skill levels. Dates: June 13-Aug. 8. Price: $175 per week.
Integration Station Camps: Sensory and motor skills training for children led by trained therapists. June 20-Aug. 19. Price: $700 per session.
Academic camps
CPCC STEM Summer Experience: This camp includes eSports, forensic science, programming and robotics activities. Dates: June 21-July 28. Price: $235-$350 per week.
STEM Summer Camp at Level Up: Kids focus on LEGO robotics building, physical sports, eSports, Pokemon, crafts, swimming and more. Dates: June 6-Aug. 26. Price: $160 per week.
Socrates Academy Summer Camps: Kids can use clay to make pots and ocean-themed ceramics. Dates: June 13-July 1. Price: $170-$190 per week.
Charlotte Christian School Summer Camp: A variety of camps focused on crafts, cooking, sports and games. Dates: June 6-Aug. 5. Price: $155-$400 per week.
iD Tech: An overnight tech camp with an emphasis on 3D design, web design, programming and more. Dates: June 27-Aug. 12. Price: from $999 per week.
CodeWizardsHQ: A virtual coding camp with training on Scratch, Python, Java and Minecraft. Dates: June 6-Aug. 25. Price: $447-$499 per course.
Camp Corvian: Includes themed weeks on STEAM, sharks, and outer space. Dates: June 6-Aug. 5. Price $160-$190 per week.
Discovery Place: Discovery Place offers a variety of themed camps to get kids excited about science, technology, engineering and art. Dates: June 6-Aug. 19.Price: $160 for members, $180 for non-members for half-day, $300 for members, $350 for non-members for full-day.
All-inclusive Camps
Summer at Providence Day: Offers camps on Harry Potter, Dungeons & Dragons and various sports. Dates: June 6-Aug.5. Price: $210-$460 per week.
YMCA of Greater Charlotte: CrossFit, arts and American Girl-themed camps are just a few of the camps offered. Dates: June-6-Aug. 8. Price: $185-$225 per week for members, $245-$300 per week for non-members.
Covenant Day School Camps: Camps focus on sports, musical theater and engineering activities. Dates: June 6-July 29. Price: $155-$280 per week.
Charlotte Country Day School Camps: Offers more than 300 creative classes and challenging sports camps. Dates: June 6-July 22. Price: $190-$470 per week.
Charlotte Latin School Camps: Kids can participate in sports, arts and STEM projects. Dates: June 6-July 29. Price: $180-$545 per week.
Trinity Episcopal School Wildcat Camp: Themed camps include Roblox, engineering, world of wizards and secret agents. Dates June 13-July 22. Price: $175-$425 per week.