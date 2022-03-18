Best suits for women 2022 for business or social

If there is to be only one takeaway from the autumn/winter 2022 shows that just took place in the four fashion capitals of the world, it’s that suits are back in a major way.

If you hadn’t already noticed the two-piece tailoring on your Instagram feed or when simply walking down the street, the klaxon has sounded and it’s time to stock up – and sharpish.

At the likes of Prada, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Valentino and many more, the high fashion labels took power dressing to the next level, while still retaining the nostalgic 90s feel that has dominated in recent seasons. This combination has led to oversized, seemingly genderless designs in souped up proportions with shoulder pads so sharp you could cut glass.

These bulky blazers have come as an evolution in the athleisure space and thus may often be spotted paired with tracksuit bottoms and a tank (a la Hailey Bieber) to bring an element of sophistication that you may not typically associate with this ensemble – and that is the beauty of the blazer. It instantly elevates the outfit of your choosing like magic, but especially when paired with the matching trousers. You’ll be ready to take the boardroom by storm.

While bang on trend, suits also retain a timelessness and should form a staple part of your capsule wardrobe, particularly if your office skews towards the smart end of the smart-casual scale. This is work dressing at its absolute best and the ironic part is just how minimal effort it takes to achieve the look. You can layer over a t-shirt and trainers and still retain the office-appropriate edge.

If you’re anything like us, 9 to 5 outfitting is a daily struggle that preoccupies far more time in the morning than we care to admit. To maximise your sleep, create an army of sharp silhouettes in perennially chic pinstripes or vibrant hues that will stand out among the monochromatic sartorial sea. When it comes to navigating the tricky politics of the workplace wardrobe self-assurance is key and a suit will make you feel confident in what you are wearing.

But it’s not just the office where you can don this dressed-up attire. Come wedding season, it’s cocktail hour ready or if you’re the bride, a white option is classic and elegant. To put it simply, any occasion can call for a suit to ooze sophistication from head to toe.

Shop the best slouchy or structured suiting below.

GANNI Pinstriped recycled twill blazer and Cropped recycled twill flared pants

Pinstriped suits are as classic as it gets but in Ganni’s signature style, the Scandi fashion house has turned traditional tailoring on its head with a play on proportions. Sharp triangle lapels, a boxy silhouette and wide sleeves give a contemporary look to the blazer, while the trousers have a flared finish and cropped cuffs.

£165 for trousers.

Buy now £260.00, Net-A-Porter

Kinsale Set

This suit from Reformation will form an enduring part of your foundation wardrobe with its classic look and perennially chic black hue. It has an effortless nonchalance yet has power dressing written all over it. This is the basics done right. It is also available in ivory.

Buy now £495.00, Reformation

Premium 7s Topstitch Relaxed Blazer and Bootcut Trouser

Taking you back to the 70s, the premium suit has bootcut trousers and a relaxed fit. It is offered in a summer-ready chartreuse hue as well as a neutral toned camel. Best of all, it’s a design of pockets galore with retro patch ones on the jacket and trousers.

£63.20 for trousers.

Buy now £103.20, Warehouse

ASOS DESIGN Tall masculine suit blazer and trouser with elastic waist in charcoal

If Milan and Paris fashion week has shown us anything, it’s that oversized and genderless silhouettes are firmly on the agenda when it comes to your suiting - and ASOS is offering a more purse-friendly alternative with a relaxed look at the blazer and elasticated high waist.

£32 for trousers.

Buy now £58.00, ASOS

Pinstripe single breasted blazer and Blue structured high waist trousers

From the inclusive size range to the lively hues, it’s no wonder that Monki is a favourite label among those getting serious with their suiting. This blazer and trouser combination comes in the soft blue hue pictured as well as a purple gingham, a beige check and all-camel hue. There’s also the option for skirt suits when the weather plays ball.

£35 for trousers.

Buy now £40.00, Monki

Self-Portrait Round-neck checked-twill cropped jacket and Patch-pocket checked-twill mini skirt

Boss the boardroom with this 1950s-inspired yet timeless check skirt suit from Self-Portrait. The elegant two-piece combines a cropped jacket with a high-rise mini that is adorned with beaded floral buttons and patch pockets.

£200 for skirt.

Buy now £340.00, MatchesFashion

ASOS DESIGN Mix & Match suit in indigo blue

The warm weather is (hopefully) fast approaching and with comes the annual signal to inject some colour into your all-black winter wardrobe. This indigo blue hue is just what the doctor order to spark joy with every wear.

Buy now £55.00, ASOS

Another Tomorrow Pinstripe recycled wool-blend blazer and wide-leg trousers

When it comes to your workwear, keep this two-piece on hand for those all important meetings. Founder Vanessa Barboni Hallik left her finance job behind to create the label and so brings her expertise of dressing for the corporate world to the refined collections. The brand also pays attention to sustainability with all the fabric traceable and by minimising pollution in the production process and maintaining fair working conditions.

£425 for trousers.

Buy now £1050.00, MatchesFashion

VIOLA JACKET Cloud Dancer

While this two-piece number is calling to be worn on the pre-party part of your wedding celebration, it has further appeal for non-nuptial related black tie occasions. Just steer extremely clear of any red wine. The jacket is fully lined with subtle shoulder pads and tailored at the waist to enhance your silhouette. Further embellishment comes at the fabric-covered buttons.

£195 for trousers.

Buy now £225.00, Ghost

Cefinn Jamie single-breasted cotton-velvet jacket and Tatum cotton-velvet slim-leg trousers

With its luxe cotton-velvet construction, the combination of Cefinn’s Jamie jacket and Tatum trousers will lend your formalwear a masculine edge, while still oozing with elegance. The jacket has a satin lining, while the high-rise trousers demonstrate the label’s utmost attention to detail.

£230 for trousers.

Buy now £390.00, MatchesFashion

Oversized Pinstripe Wool Blazer and Flared High Waist Trousers

At that fine balance between comfortable and professional sits this pinstriped suit from & Other Stories. As good in the office as in the pub, the set will encourage you to embrace oversized proportions with surprisingly flattering results.

£95 for trousers.

Buy now £135.00, & Other Stories

Frankie Shop Samara double-breasted wool-blend felt blazer and track pants

Frankie Shop has become a cult label with those in the know for its ability to give classic styles an impeccably tailored edge with infinite timelessness. This sharp blazer is paired with the seemingly unusual addition of coordinating track pants for a look that can work for any occasion. Don’t let the idea of tracksuit bottoms fool you, this is a clean, chic and elegant ensemble for the post-lockdown world. Cosy and tailored.

£199 for trousers.

Buy now £315.00, Net-A-Porter

Theory Twill blazer and Pleated twill wide-leg pants

When it comes to building the staples in your wardrobe, look to Theory and this perennially stylish classic grey suit. Crafted in a durable wool construction, the blazer and wide-leg pants have clean-cut shapes that sits at the perfect balance between contemporary and classic.

£295 for trousers.

Buy now £350.00, Net-A-Porter

Linen Suit

Zara has really knocked it out of the park this season when it comes to its suiting. The high street hero is offering two-pieces in so many different colours and styles that choosing just one was no easy task. We opted for this mustard hued linen option in the end for the mood-boosting effect it will have on your daily dressing process. Get experimental with the shade or opt for the more muted but still vibrant blue, red, black or beige-pink options.

Buy now £129.98, Zara

The Black Cady Bianca Blazer and Pants

For your occasionwear needs, look no further than the premium tailoring of Hebe Studios. The refined and elegant style takes inspiration from the 1970s where the jacket is military-style with its double-breasted silhouette. Bringing to the realms of your black tie dressing needs, it’s embellished with satin lapels and lined buttons. The trousers are also flared in honour of the namesake Bianca Jagger in that iconic Helmut Newton photo.

£243.65 for trousers.

Buy now £463.29, Hebe Studios

Me + Em Pinstripe Tailoring Trouser Suit

With this pink pinstripe suit from ME+EM, you are getting a two-piece that is polished but not overly formal, stylish but not straight laced and tailored but not tight-fitting. Wear with relaxed tees and trainers to nail business casual.

Buy now £275.00, Me + Em

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The