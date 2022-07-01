Wimbledon’s fashion must-haves, from Holly Willoughby’s Marilyn moment to Zara Tindall’s espadrilles

Laura Hampson
·2 min read
(Getty/GC Images)
(Getty/GC Images)

Wimbledon is on, which means summer is finally here. While the tournament may be all about tennis (with a generous helping of strawberries and cream), our favourite part is the sartorial show happening on the sidelines.

Each year, the annual event welcomes a number of high-profile guests (Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are regulars), and our eyes are firmly fixed on what they are wearing.

This year, celebrities like Holly Willoughby, Stacey Dooley, Rochelle Humes, and even Zara Tindall have made appearances in SW19.

From strawberry cardigans, to pink polka dots, and a £50 dress, here is what the stars are wearing to Wimbledon this year.

Holly Willoughby

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cha)
(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cha)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby stunned in this white and pink spotted Gül Hürgel dress.

The $895 (£745) “Marilyn” dress features a wide collar, open back, and a thick waist belt. Willoughby paired it with beige heels and wore her blonde bob in loose curls.

Rochelle Humes

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)
(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Television presenter Rochelle Humes kept things simple with a black halter cut out dress from her Next collaboration.

The ankle-length dress, which retails for £50, features a structured neckline, waist cut-outs, and a figure-hugging skirt.

Gemma Styles

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)
(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Podcaster, sunglass designer and, yes, older sister to Harry, Gemma Styles stuck to the theme at this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Styles wore flare cut, two-tone jeans with a cream-hued cardigan embroidered with strawberries. She accesorised the look with a pair of her Gemma Styles Eyewear glasses, and a pair of blush pink heels.

Stacey Dooley and Rachel Stevens

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)
(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Stacey Dooley opted for a pop of colour to her first-ever Wimbledon. She paired her high-waisted, leather look trousers with a pink linen shirt from Jacquemus (£300).

Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens kept things muted with an oversized tuxedo-style blazer and an open stitch dress from Oasis (£35).

Zara Tindall

(PA)
(PA)

The Queen’s granddaughter graced Wimbledon during the first week of the tournament, but was not seated in the Royal Box.

Arriving with her husband Mike Tindall, Zara wore a white shirt-style dress, with a black bag, and black lace-up espadrilles.

Trinny Woodall

(GC Images)
(GC Images)

Style veteran Trinny Woodall wore the Zimmerman wayfarer crochet-lace maxi white dress (£1,124) underneath an oversized cream coat.

She kept the monochromatic theme going with a cream Prada tote, white sneakers, a cream hat with black sash, and round sunglasses with a white frame.

