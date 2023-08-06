Best Student Streaming Deals — Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video

It’s back to school season! Here’s how to capitalize on the best student streaming deals on Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video.

With so many streaming platforms, it’s hard to subscribe to everything on a student budget. Between buying books and paying rent, you don’t want to have to break the bank for a little weeknight entertainment. Luckily, tons of services offer student streaming deals so you can enjoy all the best series for less.

Most of the platforms also offer students free trials, even when signing up for a student subscription. This makes it easy to binge a few shows before ultimately cancelling a subscription to avoid paying altogether, or gives you the opportunity to see what’s available on each platform before fully committing to various student streaming deals.

If you’re on a budget, you can extend your entertainment content even further if you sign up for a VPN (virtual private network) to watch international shows that would normally be restricted based on location. Our favorite is ExpressVPN. While ExpressVPN doesn’t offer student discounts specifically, they often have general sales and discounts that would be perfect to capitalize on as a student looking to get the most out of your hard-earned dollars.

We’ve rounded up all of the best student streaming deals to make choosing a subscription easy. So scroll through the best discounts to save some cash this school year!

Hulu Student Streaming Deals

Hulu-deal

Hulu Student Subscription

$1.99/month $7.99/month





Buy Now



Hulu offers a deal when students sign up for their ad-supported plan. Right now, for just $1.99/month students can access all of Hulu’s best offerings, including shows like Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Futurama, The Handmaid’s Tale, How I Met Your Father, The Kardashians, Reservation Dogs and more. With a Hulu subscription, you can also stream shows like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Fox’s 9-1-1 the day after they air, as well as older titles like One Tree Hill and New Girl. Just create your account, verify your student status with SheerID and start streaming!

Paramount Plus Student Streaming Deals

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus Student Subscription

$4.50/month $5.99/month





Buy Now



Paramount Plus offers a student discount for the Essential monthly plan. For just $4.50/month students can save 25 percent from the plan’s regular price of $5.99/month. Simply sign up for a subscription here, verify your student status and start streaming shows like iCarly, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Special Ops: Lioness, 1923, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Evil, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and more! (Plus, find out how to get a limited-time promo code for a Paramount Plus free trial!)

Peacock Student Streaming Deals

Peacock Logo

Peacock Student Subscription

$1.99/month $5.99/month





Buy Now



Peacock is offering students their best deal yet: $1.99/month for 12 months of Peacock Premium. The platform’s subscriptions typically go for $5.99/month, so you do not want to miss out on this major discount. To sign up, you’ll have to verify your student status to receive a single-use promo code. Then, click “Redeem Now” to create a Peacock account. On the checkout page, enter your code in the “Have a promo code?” field to receive your student discount. If you already have a Peacock account, you may use the code within your Account “Plans & Payments” page.

When you sign up for Peacock using the student discount, you gain access to exclusive shows including Based on a True Story, Bel-Air, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Poker Face, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Traitors, the upcoming John Wick prequel series and more. You can even stream popular movies such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Book Club: The Next Chapter, Cocaine Bear, Renfield and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Prime Video Student Streaming Deals

Prime Video logo

Prime Video Student Subscription

$7.49/month $14.99/month





Buy Now



While there isn’t a student discount for a simple Prime Video membership, Amazon offers college students nearly 50 percent off Prime memberships. With Prime, students can get more convenient delivery options, save money on purchases through exclusive deals and, of course, access Prime Video. The platform offers tons of originals including The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys, Citadel, Daisy Jones & The Six, Good Omens, Reacher, The Terminal List, The Wheel of Time and more.

With the platform’s Prime Video Channels, subscribers can even add other streamers and services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more.

