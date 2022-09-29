The best Street Style from Paris Fashion Week SS23

(Imaxtree / Valentina Valdinoci)

Following on from a quick trip back to London for Burberry’s postponed SS23 show, the fashion set have flocked to Paris for their final stint this season. Home to super brands Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior, Paris is notoriously high octane when it comes to style.

(Imaxtree / Valentina Valdinoci)

On Tuesday, the Dior show gave us mythical renaissance-meets-Y2K, while its guests took inspiration from the time of year with nostalgic plays on school uniform, including ties and knee-high socks.

Saint Laurent stayed true to its DNA with a collection focused on simple silhouettes and elevated tailoring. Hailey Bieber took celebrity street style’s top spot in an extreme shouldered bubble-gum pink number.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (Imaxtree / Valentina Valdinoci)

Trends from New York, London and Milan Fashion Week have travelled to Paris with gothic influence and double denim being key contenders for most worn styles. The accessory of the moment: Dior’s black combat ankle boots.

From Dries Van Noten to Balmain, satin florals to brown leather, cargo trousers have been reimagined by designers to ensure you will find a pair to fit your style.

Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Chanel will bring the week to a close but with a Victoria Beckham debut and the Balenciaga and Valentino shows in between, we look forward to seeing what the street style set have in store.