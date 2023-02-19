The best street style at London Fashion Week AW23

LFW AW23 street style (Valentina Valdinoci / IMAXTREE)

After New York provided an exciting opening to Fashion Month, the fashion set have flocked to London for a schedule full of Britain’s best talent.

Events kicked off on Thursday night with a celeb-studded Harris Reed show extraordinaire, with a special appearance from Florence Pugh. Anticipation is high for Daniel Lee's Burberry show debut on Monday after a first look into his new vision for the brand was released on Instagram earlier this month.

Mia Regan LFW AW23 street style (Valentina Valdinoci / IMAXTREE)

Between parties, shows, and appointments, the streets of London have become the top place to spot future trends. Most are sticking to timeless classics with the addition of the season's hero pieces: ballet flats and mary janes.

The style set has taken its cues from New York Fashion Week. Key trends like business dressing and leather looks have migrated across the pond. The typically crisp London weather has meant outwear has been an ally, and the stylish choice this season: the trench coat.

LFW AW23 street style (Valentina Valdinoci / IMAXTREE)

Leather has been the favoured fabric, from trousers to trenches - think the matrix meets the first Monday in May. While the Wednesday Addams influence runs strong, there is competition from an array of hyper-feminine dresses and tulle skirts with maximum volume.

LFW AW23 street style (Valentina Valdinoci / IMAXTREE)

Saturdays shows included 16Arlington and Chet Lo, which welcomed in a flock of celebrity attendees as the streets filled with spring colours, typically in shearling and faux fur. Motor jackets remained a key transitional piece, style with a leather dress for maximum effect or an all-black ensemble to let the jacket have the moment.

With the BAFTAS tonight and shows from breakout star Nensi Dojaka and industry favourite JW Anderson to come, expect many more star-studded moments and a surplus of style inspiration.