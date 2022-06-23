Best strapless bras for every shape and size

(Victoria’s Secret)

Finding the right strapless bra can be a real challenge, particularly for women with larger busts. And although this isn’t something that will be part of your daily lingerie rotation, it is a wardrobe must-have for when you want to flaunt those halter blouses and strappy summer dresses.

The first hurdle is to find the right size. According to Priya Downes, CEO of B-Corp Certified lingerie brand Nudea, 80 per cent of women are currently wearing the wrong size, the main driver of this is not being fitted often enough.

So what should you look for when buying one? Sian Thomas, Head of Global Design at Triumph has been shares useful tips: “Strapless bras need to feel secure so make sure you have the correct size to suit your shape. Ideally, look for the best fit and hold with the lightest feeling and breathability. Strapless bras are not an everyday bra for most people so the wearing occasion is usually either in warmer weather or heated social event.”

And when you’re buying a strapless bra for bigger busts, she adds: “Make sure the strapless bra contains all of your boobs, don’t put up with any bulges. If you are fitted in the correct size it should create a smooth silhouette and still support you.”

Whatever your style and body type, there are plenty of strapless bras in the market to suit your needs.

From bandeau to lace and padded to plunging, here are some of our tried and tested picks.

Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Lightly Lined Multi-Way Bra

The first thing we noticed about this bra is the extra soft Memory Fit padding on the cups. It's that added layer of softness that makes all the difference in the way it fits and feels. Unlike some new bras, this doesn't dig into your skin and we did not struggle to do it up either thanks to the stretchy lace sides.

We wore this bra as a strapless piece but also as a cross back and it worked perfectly as both. If you're looking for good coverage and a comfortable all day bra, then this ticks all the boxes.

Sizes range from 30 to 38DDD and it comes in black, white and a lovely evening blush shade.

Buy now £49.00, Victoria’s Secret

Heist The Satin Bra

If retro-glam is your thing then look no further than this luxurious balconette bra by Heist. Made from recycled plastic bottles, this Italian satin number is sexy, sultry, sustainable and ticks so many boxes. It’s breathable, has a lovely feel on the skin and comes with detachable straps. This non-padded bra has an underwire and a centre-front U-wire for added support.

Sizes range from extra small to extra large, which can be tricky if you're looking for something that fits like a glove. We tried the large based on the Heist size chart and it was slightly loose around the top and the U-wire did not sit right. Having said that, we would happily wear this bra all day every day just because of the sumptuous fabric.

Buy now £75.00, Heist

Wacoal Halo Lace strapless bra

Wacoal has a large selection of strapless bras to suit various sizes and body shapes. Halo Lace is, as it says on the tin, a lace bra in a bandeau style with underwires, gripper elastic and detachable straps. This bra style is perfect for those conscious of spillage or like full coverage. We tried it for a few hours under a t-shirt and we forgot we were even wearing it. It doesn't have padding so may not work under a tight outfit but you could wear it under anything floaty and most evening wear.

We also tried the Red Carpet strapless bra by the same brand and it was much curvier and provided the bust with more support and lift. The thin padding gives it a smooth and rounded shape on the outside, while the anti-slip silicone strip keeps the bra intact. We thought the bra gave decent coverage and stayed up after our jumping test. We also wore this with straps for an entire day and would recommend it highly. Both bras come in nude and black colours.

Sizes range from 32B to 36E.

Buy now £36.00, John Lewis

Wonderbra Ultimate Silhouette Plunge Bra

This is the bra for those outfits that don't allow for a bra. The Wonderbra Ultimate Silhouette Plunge Bra is strapless, low-backed, and extremely low-fronted making it versatile to fit any outfit that's proving tricky.

Plunging at the cleavage, the main draw is this bra's ability to be worn invisibly with the lowest of low-cut tops. This does mean the bra sits low on your ribs which isn't the most comfortable, but it does its job there well. Smooth and seamless, it creates clean lines and offers impressive support alongside Wonderbra's signature cleavage enhancement.

Available in sizes 32C to 38DD.

Buy now £40.00, John Lewis

Triumph Amourette charm

This wired, non-padded strapless bra is pretty as a picture and light as a feather. The delicate barely-visible lace offers full coverage around the chest, while the underwire provides the perfect support. It also comes with multi-way straps giving you the freedom to turn it into whatever you want it to be. There are three hook-and-eye fastenings at the back and there are five different colour options.

The best thing about this bra is the 3D Flexi side bones which mould according to your body type, so no more pressure marks or irritation. We loved this bra for its versatility - and pretty looks (who doesn't love a bit of lace?).

Sizes range from 32B-42DD

Buy now £46.00, Triumph

SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra

You may think that a bandeau won’t work for you as those with a larger bust often struggle to find the support in this type of bra. But SKIMS blows that myth out of the water. If comfort is what you're after, then it doesn't get better than this. Kim Kardashian has developed a range of nine skin tones in this basic, no-frills, stripped-down bra, the fabric of which feels like butter on the skin.

The no-cut design is simple but effective, with the thick band at the bottom giving your busts a little support. We tried the bra in a size 32DD and felt it held together just fine. If you're looking for something to accentuate your boobs then this isn't the bra for you, however, this works a dream under more baggy dresses. You could even pass this off as a tank top.

Buy now £28.00, SKIMS

Savage x Fenty Strapless Bra

As soon as we opened the packaging we could tell that this strapless bra had a really good frame. The sturdy underwire structure provides a nice lift and the wide straps keep the shape intact and secure. As opposed to the usual matt finish, this bra is made from high shine microfibre which gives it a lovely smooth texture. There is also a tiny rose gold x charm for subtle logo detailing at the front which is a nice addition.

This is perhaps not as breathable as some of the others we've tried but it's perfectly comfortable to wear for a few hours in the evening. There is a silicone lining that goes all around the cup and the straps which makes it anti-slip. And anti-slip it is. We did the jump test and neither the bra nor the boobs moved.

It comes with adjustable and removable straps and in sizes up to 46DD.

Buy now £50.00, Savage x Fenty

Verdict

There is no one size fits all when it comes to strapless bras, mostly because women prefer different styles that suit their body type. If you're looking for full coverage with curves then Savage x Fenty does a good range. For something sexy, go for one of the lace bras, either Halo Lace or Triumph. And if you're planning on wearing a strapless bra for the entire day then Victoria's Secret is your best friend.