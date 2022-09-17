The Best, Steamiest, and Just-Plain Weirdest TV Sex Scenes of All Time

The Daily Beast
·10 min read
Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

As The Daily Beast celebrates the month of Sextembersee what we did there?—our entertainment team decided to celebrate all the hot, inventive, and often extremely weird ways that TV shows have dreamed up in order to depict our favorite thing: two hot actors boning. More than two? Even better. Are they on public transportation on the way to the Hamptons? Hell yeah. Is a ghost involved? A dream.

We asked our esteemed staff of writers, editors, reporters, and critics to come up with their own criteria and category for what constituted a “best”—read: memorable—TV sex scene and to write up their pick. Here’s the erotic madness that we came up with:

Best Ghost Sex Scene

Katherine Heigl and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Grey's Anatomy

Among the most deliciously cruel write-offs in Shonda Rhimes history? That would be when poor Izzie Stevens started hooking up with the "ghost" of her very dead lover, Denny Duquette. Sadly for both Izzie and her would-be resurrected amore, Denny was never actually there; Katherine Heigl was just paying for an interview faux pas with her character's life. We'd soon find out these trysts were just hallucinations due to brain cancer.

- Laura Bradley

Best Sex Scene Featuring a Member of the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Patrick Adams in Suits

In the Season 2 finale of Suits, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) finally shared his dark secret with the object of his affection, Rachel (Meghan Markle): He never went to Harvard and wasn’t a lawyer. His being a total fraud, however, didn’t stop the pair from giving in to their lust in the file room, slamming each other’s bodies against filing cabinets in a pretty hot sex scene (especially by USA Network standards). During an interview with Larry King, both Adams and Markle said it was one of their favorite scenes to shoot, with Adams calling it “the culmination of a lot of pent-up emotions,” and Markle adding, “It was what people wanted to see from Mike and Rachel, and it happened in a file room.”

- Marlow Stern

Best Unholy Sex Scene

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in Fleabag

It took five grueling episodes full of sexual tension, but at the end of Fleabag’s penultimate episode, the Hot Priest finally kisses God goodbye. How can you pretend to love some random dude when Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the most heavenly person planet Earth has ever seen? Their union is made even better by the events of the episode prior, in which God forbids them from having sex by making a church painting crash to the ground. Forbidden love is great, especially when there’s a sexy priest involved.

- Fletcher Peters

Best Ass-Eating Scene

Jonathan Groff and Michael Rosen in Looking

With all due respect to Allison Williams and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Girls—and, of course, to Murray Bartlett’s Emmy-winning rimming performance in The White Lotus—we’re going with the sex scene that opened the Looking movie between Jonathan Groff and Michael Rosen. Sure, those other examples grabbed headlines, but this scene did one better: It was actually hot.

- Kevin Fallon

Is Ass-Eating Finally Having Its TV Moment?

Best First-Time-Having-Sex Sex Scene

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in Normal People

Normal People was the perfect pandemic watch. Two hot, young, horny kids going at it? Nothing beats that when you’re in self-isolation! But the limited series, based on the Sally Rooney novel, is not designed to titillate. Instead, each sex scene is filmed in a tender, quiet way, allowing Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) to tentatively explore each other. The most memorable of these scenes is undoubtedly the first, unforgettable in the same way that losing your virginity is. While Connell’s been around the block a time or two, Marianne hasn’t. Sensitive to this, he makes her first sexual experience completely safe and caring: They get comfortable, then get naked, then get busy. It’s stumbly, exciting, and anxious for Marianne, Connell, and the viewers. Sometimes, nothing is sexier than the truth.

- Allegra Frank

Best Sex Scene in a Firehouse

Kim Cattrall and Michael Lombardi in Sex and the City

Picking a favorite sex scene from Sex and the City is like choosing which of your children is your favorite: It’s impossible. They’re all worth loving in their own, unique way. But the “Where There’s Smoke” episode of the series is forever one of my favorites—the trip to Staten Island, Charlotte getting too drunk, the introduction of John Slattery’s character—and the scenes between Kim Cattrall’s Samantha and the fireman she crushes on are certainly memorable. I think I love them because, while it confirms that the actual banging of a fireman is as hot as we might dream about, it also hilariously subverts the fantasy: He’s kind of a dweeb, unsexy to be around while clothed, and the act itself is interrupted in embarrassing fashion.

- Kevin Fallon

Best Sex Scene Without Physical Contact

Adam Driver and Jemima Kirke in Girls

Girls is a show known more for its awkward sex scenes than its arousing ones. But as someone who’s binged the entire series too many times, I’m here to tell you that they do exist—and, more often than not, involve Famously Sexy (in A Weird Way) Actor Adam Driver. Some of his sexiest work on the show is when he and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) are sleeping around behind Hannah’s (Lena Dunham) back in Season 5, unleashing a red-hot chemistry viewers didn’t know existed. In episode two, when they realize they’re probably going to fuck, Jessa makes Adam promise that they’re not going to touch each other. But of course, these crafty people find a roundabout way, masturbating while fully clothed from opposite ends of a couch. This moment is sweetly emblematic of how naturally independent they both are but also really hot when they realize they can’t stop looking at each other.

– Kyndall Cunningham

Best Sex Scene in a Graveyard

Anna Paquin and Steven Moyer in True Blood

One doesn’t necessarily realize that one of their kinks is watching a Louisiana waitress pull her vampire boyfriend out of a grave and then bone him passionately while he was still covered in dirt in the cemetery until they see it. So I guess we can thank True Blood for that revelation?

- Kevin Fallon

Best Sex Scene on Affordable Public Transportation

Blake Lively and Penn Badgely in Gossip Girl

For a show that became famous for its OMFG-inducing, badly-behaved teens, the OG Gossip Girl is surprisingly light on actual sex scenes, thanks to a more tame era of The CW. But the show was so good at drawing out its panting, will-they-won’t-they allure that when the sex did happen, just the mere suggestion of it was enough to make viewers need a cigarette. Case in point: Serena and Dan’s tryst on the Jitney returning to New York from the Hamptons. Some seductively eaten chocolate covered strawberries, a traded copy of the now-defunct physical version of NYLON (2008, how sexy), and a bumpy, underfunded New York State road were all it took for these two ex-lovers to end up in the bus’ cramped bathroom. Legend has it if you reenact this in real life, you should be immediately tested for all five types of hepatitis.

- Coleman Spilde

The Worst TV and Movie Sex Scenes We’ve Ever Seen

Best Sex Scene Involving Food

Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Hunt in Dickinson

There are plenty of sex scenes that involve food. Do we count Call Me By Your Name’s peach scene? Maybe. Maybe not. But even that wouldn’t be topped by the girlish delight of Dickinson’s second season finale, which finally brings a will-they-won’t-they together in the most delicious way possible. Emily Dickinson is reunited with her best friend/one true love Sue, and the pair share an elongated moment of bliss together in the kitchen shoving cake into each other’s faces, eating the cake off each other, peeling grapefruits, and taking a luxurious bath. That’s self care.

- Fletcher Peters

Best Sex Scene Involving an Asian Guy

Steven Yeun and Lauren Cohan in The Walking Dead

It’s no secret that Asian men are typically stripped of their sexuality in film and television. The situation has gotten so dire that a couple of brief shirtless scenes of Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians managed to cause a stir. Steven Yeun’s Glenn Rhee is an exception to the rule. His steamy sex scene with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in Season 3, Episode 13 (“Arrow on the Doorpost”) of The Walking Dead—in a fortress, surrounded by zombies—was a landmark moment for Asian male sexuality on screen. It even led artist David Choe to jokingly compare his pal Yeun to Rosa Parks during a hilarious exchange on Ugly Delicious.

- Marlow Stern

Best May-December Sex Scene

Hunter Parish and Julie Bowen in Weeds

The MILF trope is well-trodden on TV, of course. But this one sticks out to us because a) Weeds-era Hunter Parrish was peak early-millennium hotness and b) Julie Bowen’s subsequent on Modern Family added a meta layer to the whole mom-and-young-hunk dynamic.

- Kevin Fallon

Best Deadly Group Sex Scene

Lady Gaga and Matt Bomer in American Horror Story: Hotel

No, this is not the first or only group sex seen on television—but it might be the first involving fingernail razors, slit throats, and the most sensual "bloodbath" imaginable. L.A. vampires, indeed!

- Laura Bradley

Best Solo Sex Scene

Adam Driver in Girls

Yes, there’s more Adam Driver Jerking Himself Off content for me to rave about. In Season 1, Episode 5, Hannah visits Adam, who she thinks is officially her boyfriend after she finally reprimands him for being a fuckboy. It turns out this couldn’t be further from the truth. So much so that Adam starts masturbating in her presence as to say that he really doesn’t need her. This moment isn’t sexy at all, except that Driver is moving his arm up and down like his dick is 12 inches long. But it does become extremely satisfying when Hannah turns this very rude gesture into a dom-sub moment and instructs Adam to give her a couple hundred bucks. Hannah may be bound to this man to an embarrassing degree, but at least she’s getting compensated.

– Kyndall Cunningham

Best Home Demolition Sex Scene

Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Before Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's famous bed-breaking scene in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, we had Buffy and Spike hurling each other around a dilaptidated old house with enough sexual gusto to literally break down walls. Angel, who?!

- Laura Bradley

Best Chris Messina Sex Scene

Chris Messina and Amy Adams in Sharp Objects

Yes, there is an honorary category just for Chris Messina. OK, I’m not necessarily sure how robust this category is, at least strictly speaking about TV series. (Messina’s sex-scene filmography does, however, merit your perusal.) But our crush on Messina knows no bounds, and, in this Sharp Stick scene with Amy Adams, the way he undresses and then touches himself before getting down to business is just so hot in an inexplicable way.

- Kevin Fallon

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea