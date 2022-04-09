The best starting Wordle word has been revealed

Wordle Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Some say "spire." Others "nears" or "death." This reporter's wife came up with the particularly clever method of testing out four of the five vowels at once with "adieu."

But there is no need for further speculation or debate. The ideal starting word in Wordle has been revealed, NME reported Saturday.

Wordle is a daily online word game in which players have six tries to guess a five-letter word. The answer is the same for all players.

And now, without further ado (not "adieu") the perfect starting word is — "crane."

The ideal word was determined by WordleBot, a new tool created by The New York Times, which bought Wordle in January. According to the Daily Mail, the bot "will pick apart your Wordle strategy and offer you patronizing advice about what you should have done differently."

"WordleBot solves the 2,309 possible Wordles using the fewest number of guesses when it starts with 'Crane' in normal mode and 'Dealt' in hard mode," a version of Wordle where "any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses," the Times explains.

Per NME, WordleBot also identified other solid starters, including "crate," "slate," "slant," "trace," "carte," "least," and "trice."

