Best ‘Star Wars’ Toys: From Baby Yoda to All Things Lego

Thanks to the licensing geniuses at LucasFilm and Disney, the world of “Star Wars” merch is even bigger than the galaxy far, far away that the films explore. While that includes everything from kitchen accessories to shoes and nearly everything in between (golf balls, socks, hats, and more), there’s also an even more obvious tie-in category that’s deserving of its own list: toys.

Below, we’ve collected a list of toys perfect for the “Star Wars” fans in your life in every age bracket — from kid-friendly toys to experts-only LEGO sets. And don’t worry, it’s not entirely composed of different sizes of stuffed Baby Yodas. (If you haven’t watched “The Mandalorian” yet, make sure to click here to sign up for Disney+ so you can have every “Star Wars” film and TV series at your disposal.)

There is only one logical place to start this roundup of “Star Wars” toys in the year 2020, and that is with BABY YODA MERCH. Yes, the character’s name is technically “The Child,” but we all know that it is more correct to refer to the adorable alien of indeterminate origin and unnamed species as Baby Yoda, as it is a teeny, adorable, baby version of the wise Jedi Master. There are truly dozens of Baby Yoda toys, but some of the best ones are these plush versions available in a variety of sizes: There’s the small 11-inch one from Disney; there’s the even smaller 8-inch one from Mattel; this talking one from Hasbro; and even this plush backpack.

Okay, one more Baby Yoda toy before we move on. While there are many adorable “Star Wars” Funko Pops to choose from — the Kylo Ren one is a fave, since it distills all of the character’s angst into a sweet little toy you can put on your shelf — it doesn’t get much cuter than this lil’ Baby Yoda sipping from a mug. (There’s also a bobble head version available for $29.99.)

While plenty of the items on this list are suited for adults and kids alike, this particular “Star Wars” toy is for the older enthusiasts owing to its 7,541 pieces. The official item description warns that this is for “expert builders,” and it’ll take you many, many hours to complete. This replica of Han Solo’s beloved starship recreates the main hold more accurately than you’d think for a toy (there’s a Dejarik holographic game, combat remote training helmet, and engineering station with turning minifigure seat; plus a rear compartment featuring the engine room with hyperdrive and console and two escape Pod hatches; and an exterior including detailed removable hull panels, lowering boarding ramp, concealed blaster cannon, four-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, and interchangeable round/rectangular sensor dishes). It also comes with two crews of mini figures (four classic: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO; four newer: Older Han Solo, Rey, and Finn).

If you’re looking for a Millennium Falcon model for an actual child to play with, this Disney toy (for ages 3 and up) features light-up and sound effects plus figures of Rey, BB-8 and D-O at the ready to pilot the starship. Fun features include a rotating gun with seat for figure on top, foldable legs for landing, hatches that open, and accessories compatible with all Star Wars Toybox figures.

LEGO makes several of these helmet sets (you can also recreate Boba Fett’s iconic headwear) clearly meant for display — not sure what kind of games you can play with a giant Stormtrooper head — but this one, in honor of the 40th anniversary of “The Empire Strikes Back,” is visually striking. Plus, if you put it on your shelf, it kind of looks like a hunting trophy, but for stamping out fascism.

Out Nov. 1, these action figure sets come in three different configurations — the original trilogy’s Rebel Alliance (R2-D2, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Luke Skywalker), the prequel trilogy’s Jedi Order (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, and R7-A7), and the sequel trilogy’s Resistance (Poe Dameron, Rey, Finn, C-3PO, BB-8, and a Porg).

There are truly so many different lightsaber toys to choose from, but they’re definitely a requirement for any respectable “Star Wars” toy collection. Your choice, really, depends on whether or not you’re planning to actually play with them — the low-tech toy versions of Kylo Ren’s three pronged lightsaber (pictured) or even just a simple Luke Skywalker “Return of the Jedi” one are both fun choices, plus there’s a fancy electronic version of Luke’s that lights up. If you’re looking for more of a collectible, there are many high-priced options, including this cool Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber.

This LEGO art is meant for display — so after you complete this 3,395-piece LEGO set (which includes nine canvas wall decor plates, a “Star Wars” signature plate, brick-built LEGO frame, plus a unique hanging element and piece separator) you can proudly show off your hard work.

You can still get one of those delightful rolling BB-8 remote controlled droids that everyone was obsessed with a few holidays ago, but why not pay tribute to the past (using some fun modern technology that definitely wasn’t available in the ’70s) with this app-controlled R2-D2 droid?

Baby Yoda might’ve distracted you with cuteness, but don’t forget another adorable recent “Star Wars” creature: the porg. There are plenty of plush porg options out there, but this one comes with a magnetic disc you put under your shirt sleeve so you can perch your porg on top of your shoulder.

The Star Wars x Barbie collection is inspired by the films’ original concept art and

“re-imagines iconic characters through a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” That is very apparent in this homage to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which includes an outfit that evokes C-3PO’s armor, complete with organza, sequins, bangles, glossy knee-high boots, glasses, and a belt — sorry, “cincture” — inspired by C-3PO’s primary power coupler outlet. You’ll get a doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity, too.

If you’re feeling more new school “Star Wars,” this 5″ Finn action figure features the “Force Awakens,” “Last Jedi,” and “Rise of Skywalker” hero. It can also complete a “fast blast attack action move” if you push his arm down — it’ll swing back up in a fast blast attack move.

Everyone’s favorite resistance Commander gets his own 3.75-Inch scale figure with original Kenner branding and vintage-inspired packaging.

This 11-inch Rey figure is highly poseable, and comes with BB-8, lightsaber, holster belt, vest, pair of boots, two arm wraps, skirt, and blaster.

It’s pretty self-explanatory — this is a Bop-It toy (you know, “bop it, twist it, pull it”) that looks like Chewbacca and features sounds of the famed Wookiee. Play solo or in “pass-it” mode with multiple players.

