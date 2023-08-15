Best Spots in the USA For Whitewater Rafting

ozgurdonmaz - Getty Images

Whitewater rafting is one of the most thrilling river water sports, and if you like to plan your entire vacation around opportunities to get out on the rapids, you are certainly not alone. People all over the world are drawn to the excitement of navigating the fast, shallow stretches of water by raft with a group of their friends in tow, and they flock to destinations known for their exciting courses. A number of these must-visit whitewater rafting spots are located right within the United States, in regions along the East Coast, West Coast, and everywhere in between. If you've been considering planning a whitewater rafting trip, you are definitely going to want to visit these locations, break out your paddles, and get in the water.

Arkansas River, Arkansas & Colorado

The Arkansas River runs between Arkansas and Colorado and is one of the country's most sought-after whitewater rafting spots, largely because of the stunning views of the white mountains of Colorado. Guests tend to spend anywhere between a half-day and fifteen days exploring the area and spending time out on the rapids.

Salmon River, Idaho

Known for its thrilling drops that make you feel like you're riding a rollercoaster, the Salmon River in Idaho offers visitors one of the most beautiful whitewater rafting journeys in the country. The area is also home to an abundance of wildlife, grasslands, and canyons, which serve to create truly beautiful scenery and a one-of-a-kinf experience.

Kennebec River, Maine

Maine's Kennebec River is home to class III and IV rapids, which make for a perfectly thrilling and often challenging rafting journey. The 12-mile long course has a few drops that can be quite startling if you're not ready for them, so beginners might want to sit this one out.

Colorado River, Arizona

The Colorado River flows right through the Grand Canyon, and many argue that it is the number one destination for whitewater rafting in the United States. The waters are typically fairly calm, though once in a while they become more challenging as the result of high waves and water speed.

Gauley River, West Virginia

Seasoned whitewater rafters flock to West Virigina to traverse the Gauley River, which offers a challenging experience. While beginner rafters might find the class V rapids scary, it's also exhilerating and fun for a thrill-seeker.

Kern River, California

California's Kern River is home to 165 miles of whitewater rafting known for its high elevation and quick flow. While some parts of the river are best suited to intermediate or advanced whitewater rafters, there are plenty of opportunities for beginners to learn the ropes on the Lower Kern River.

St. Louis River, Minnesota

The St. Louis River, located in Minnesota, is 192 miles long and is the longest in the country that flows into a lake, which, in this case, is Lake Superior. The class II and III rapids make the St. Louis River an excellent destination for whitewater rafters of all skill levels, and the natural surroundings provide an endlessly gorgeous view.

Tuolumne River, California

One of the most challenging whitewater rafting destinations in the United States, the Tuolumne River spans 149 miles of Central California. The river begins in Yosemite National Park, ensuring the views are exciting as the class IV and V rapids are challenging.

Rogue River, Oregon

Oregon's Rogue River is home to class I, II, and III rapids, making it an excellent destination for beginner whitewater rafters without compromising on the gorgeous scenery. Every inch of the course offers glimpses of nature and wildlife that can't be found anywhere else.

