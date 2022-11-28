30 splurge-worthy gifts that will stand the test of time — tech, home, style, travel and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So many look forward to the holiday season as a reason to shop for items they otherwise wouldn't purchase during the earlier months. Whether you've been saving all year to buy a quality soundbar or down jacket or need the perfect luxury gift for a deserving loved one or friend, this guide to splurge-worthy gifts that actually last will help you decide what to snag.

To make your shopping experience a bit easier and a lot more enjoyable, we've broken down the best splurge-worthy gifts into five categories:

Tech Kitchen Home Travel Style

You're sure to find something you or a loved one will treasure for years, from the best-selling Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Speaker — a vintage staple on many people's shelves — to Rothy's premium and machine-washable handbag and carryall.

If you're looking for the perfect suitcase that will last you a lifetime, the new Monos Hybrid Trunk is the one to buy. For those looking for the absolute best men's watch that's versatile enough to wear in both casual and formal settings, the new Casio G-Shock Full Metal 2100 Series is worth the investment. Also, Michael Kors' new limited-edition crystal-encrusted women's watch is an absolute stunner.

Now is also the best time to shop for high-end home items like Jo Malone London and LAFCO New York's scent diffusers and scented candles.

Check out our favorite splurge-worthy gifts ranging from Oprah-approved bamboo sheets to best-selling retro sneakers below.

Tech

Credit: Philips Sonicare

$249.96 $379.96 at Philips Sonicare

Dentists recommend using an electric toothbrush over a manual toothbrush to get the most thorough clean when brushing your teeth. Several say the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush With SenseIQ is their personal and professional go-to pick.

Though a bit of an investment, this electric toothbrush is among the best of the best, with Philips Sonicare being one of the most trusted toothbrush brands on the market.

This electric toothbrush makes the perfect gift and is one of the best ways to treat yourself while reaping long-term benefits over time. It provides a personalized and superior toothbrushing experience at home in between dental visits, thanks to its SenseIQ and artificial intelligence technologies.

What sets this toothbrush above the rest, though, is its ability to ensure that you cover every area of your mouth thoroughly, for the right amount of time and with the right amount of pressure. It also connects to the Philips Sonicare app to provide real-time guidance to improve brushing over time.

Credit: Marshall

$579.99 at Marshall

Marshall is known for making some of the best high-end speakers that double as premium home decor pieces, and the 2022 Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Speaker ranks No. 1 on everyone's wishlist.

Boasting a luxe and high-grade professional outer design with textured vinyl covering and brass plating, this is one you'll want to display front and center on a bookshelf or entertainment center. External aesthetics aside, this one's also a monster with sound.

One of the most versatile and robust speakers you can buy, this perfectly executes both larger-than-life, room-shaking sound and softer, more contained emissions with ease. This piece complements any space with that luxurious vintage touch Marshall has mastered for decades.

Credit: Amazon

$149.99 $189.99 at Amazon

While nothing beats the nostalgia and classic aesthetic of a standard framed photo, a digital picture frame is a more sustainable and space-saving alternative that gives you more bang for your buck.

Unlike regular single-photo frames, the Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame stores tons of photos and video clips and displays them in a slideshow. What's even more impressive is that several users can send photos to the device from their smartphones no matter their location in the world. This is a wonderful gift for your parents, best friends or long-distance partners.

Credit: Amazon

$498 $699.99 at Amazon$498 $699.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the techie in your life, the person who already has everything or just yourself, this compact and powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar is the ideal option for many reasons.

The Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar With Surround Sound boasts a 3.1 driver configuration and a slim design that saves space while easily delivering floor-to-ceiling surround sound without additional bulky speakers or gadgets.

When this one burst onto the scene in August 2022 to rival the best-selling and more expensive Sonos Arc soundbar, shoppers were impressed and pleasantly surprised by its power and clarity. It's a definite must-have for movie nights and Netflix binges.

Credit: Amazon

$578.55 at Amazon

DSLR cameras are definitely an investment, but purchasing the camera as part of a bundle is the best way to get the most bang for your buck.

This Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle comes with a three-lens kit, a lithium-ion battery pack, a neck strap, camera bag, tulip lens hood, a three-piece filter kit, a memory card, a portable and steady tripod, a camera and lens cleaning kit and so much more.

Credit: Flexispot

$439.99 $499.99 at FlexiSpot

With so much of today's workforce working from home, sales of standing and sit-stand desks have skyrocketed. This made it almost impossible to find one that wasn't massively inflated in price or sold out.

The FlexiSpot sit-stand desk is one of my top recommendations due to its premium quality, functionality and size. It features a tempered glass top that's easy to wipe clean when needed, smart height presets that the desk remembers, plus two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

If you've been looking for the perfect standing desk to make working from home more productive and comfortable, this FlexiSpot option is, without a doubt, the one to buy.

Credit: Amazon

$348 $399.99 at Amazon$349.99 $397.95 at Walmart

High-end headphones can cost a pretty penny. According to shoppers and several trusted tech reviewers, the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are the absolute best on the entire market for this year.

Sony is among the leading brands in premium audio products, and these headphones are one of the brand's best-selling releases to date. They're arguably one of the best over-ear headphones around, plus they're stylish, durable and, best of all, comfortable. They also have audio noise canceling optimizer, which automatically kicks into gear to give you the best noise cancelation depending on your movement and surroundings.

One Amazon reviewer even said these are "Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet," so it's safe to say that this is a top-of-the-line pick if you're looking for the best of the best.

Kitchen

Credit: Sur La Table

$699.96 $1,500 at Sur La Table

Viking is one of the leading brands in high-end cookware, and its new Tri-Play 11-Piece Cookware Set is a must-have for anyone who loves to cook and needs quality pots and pans that will last for years to come.

The luxury set comes with two skillets, two saucepans with lids, a sauté pan with a lid, a stockpot with a lid and a steamer insert. Each piece also features copper handles for a stylish, heirloom-quality touch that complements any kitchen or stovetop.

This set's aluminum core conducts heat evenly and quickly while the stainless steel cooking surface is non-reactive, easy to clean and delivers excellent browning and searing on meats and vegetables. The heavy-duty glass lids are also a premium touch as they lock in heat and moisture to keep food warm until you're ready to serve.

$229.99 at Amazon

This is a splurge relative to how much you're willing to spend on a smart appliance. The folks who created the No. 1 best-selling Instant Pot recently launched the new Instant Precision Dutch Oven, and it's already Amazon's No. 1 new release.

This beautiful new kitchen gadget is currently $80 off on Amazon and features five-in-one functionality. It braises, slow-cooks, sears/sautés, warms and serves as a cooking pan. This is ideal for those who easily over- and undercook food, as it precisely controls cooking time and temperature for you.

The elegant, heavy-duty enameled cast-iron pot is removable, as well as oven- and stovetop-safe. So you can use it on its own or as a unit with the device. It cooks up to six servings and is great for entertaining and family dinners.

Credit: Misen

$285 $355 at Misen

A quality knife set is an absolute kitchen essential, and this five-piece option from trusted brand Misen is one of the best you can buy.

This set includes a chef's knife, serrated knife, paring knife, Santoku knife and a utility knife. This five-piece bundle maximizes versatility and minimizes countertop clutter, eliminating the need for a bulky 15-piece set.

Each knife is made from premium high-carbon Japanese stainless steel and is thoughtfully designed to feel good in your hand and last a lifetime.

Credit: Our Place

$375 $525 at Our Place

This year saw Our Place release its biggest launch to date: a brand new, first-of-its-kind tableware collection that covers prepping, cooking, serving and storing, with the pieces serving multiple purposes.

A plate can easily become a lid for a bowl, and each piece stacks for minimal storage. They're also hand-glazed from premium stoneware, and each piece is safe to put in the dishwasher, oven, microwave and fridge.

This exciting new collection features four plate sets, four bowl sets, one set of gather platters, one mug set, one drinking glass set and a carafe. As with all Our Place launches, each item comes in three to four of the brand’s signature colors, including Terracotta, Steam, Spice and Char.

The Our Place Everyone's Invited Full Tableware Set includes all of the key pieces.

Credit: Ninja Kitchen

$369.60 at Ninja Kitchen

Air fryers and smart cookers have been having a moment for some years now, and with so many to choose from, it's almost impossible to know you're buying the best one for your needs. After digging and scouring through tons of reviews, we've found that the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo & Air Fryer With Built-In Thermometer is the best of the bunch thanks to its all-in-one functionality and compact package.

What makes this the best countertop all-in-one cooking appliance is its ability to cook an entire course all at once with the nuance to finish all at the same time. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro performs all top cooking functions thanks to its independently powered grill grate that gives you direct, edge-to-edge high heat for steakhouse grilling, griddle searing and more.

Also, this device functions as an indoor grill, griddle, air fryer, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roaster, broiler, dehydrator and more.

Home

Credit: Cozy Earth

$319 at Cozy Earth

After sleeping on Cozy Earth's No. 1 best-selling, Oprah-approved bamboo sheets, you'll never go back. Trust me — I haven't gone back. I'm that obsessed. These are 100% the softest and smoothest sheets on the market and, best of all, they keep you cool throughout the night without leaving you freezing.

They feature this unique breathable weave that keeps you at the perfect temperature and has an incredible soft sateen finish that slides across your skin.

Each set includes one flat (top) sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Sizes range from twin/twin XL to split king. Right now, they're available in two limited-edition colors for the fall: Navy and Olive.

$499.99 $689.99 at Dyson

It's no secret that Dyson is one of the leading home tech brands on the market. Frankly, nothing beats the quality, performance and customer service that comes with this brand and the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Purifying Fan is proof that it's only getting better.

This two-in-one tower fan and air purifier is one of the brand's newest best-selling models. Re-engineered to deliver 50% cleaner air, it features Dyson's most advanced filtration system to date.

It has a precise, solid-state formaldehyde sensor with a unique catalytic filter that continuously destroys formaldehyde without making a single sound. From personal experience, I can confidently say that it’s the most silent fan I’ve ever used. It’s literally whisper-quiet.

This Dyson purifying fan also has an activated carbon filter that removes gases and odors and a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Best of all, it’s certified asthma- and allergy-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

$220 $269.99 at Amazon

After you've used a quality air purifier, you'll wish you'd joined the bandwagon a lot sooner. In fact, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests adding air purifiers to indoor living spaces to "help reduce airborne contaminants," and shoppers say the Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier is one of the most thorough options on the market.

The EPA also stressed that high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter products work best for combatting airborne pollution. This Honeywell pick fits the bill perfectly as it boasts a certified HEPA filtration system and four cleaning levels, including Turbo Clean to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, dust-mite debris and smoke.

Perfect for large to extra-large rooms, this option captures up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles to help provide cleaner, fresher air.

Credit: Vitruvi

$160.30 $229 at Vitruvi

Vitruvi, known for its absolutely stunning stone diffusers, recently released its first-ever cool mist humidifier that has arguably the most thoughtful design of any we've seen.

The gorgeous Vitruvi Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier comes in three neutral colors and naturally hydrates the air to keep you cold-free and to help you maintain soft skin throughout the fall and winter months when the air is harsh and dry.

What makes this one special, though, is its nightstand-friendly shape with slopes that allow you to place other objects close to it. It's also whisper quiet, has a 24-hour run time, is baby-safe, easy to clean and has an adjustable mist spout.

Credit: West Elm

$99-$159 $110-$220 at West Elm

A faux-fur throw blanket is the perfect accessory to elevate your living space while providing warmth as you're lounging on the couch in the colder months. But everyone with a cheaper faux fur throw knows they're not all made equally. Budget options tend to shred and thin over time, but West Elm's standard and oversized faux fur throws are premium, plush and long-lasting.

Made from long, silky fibers, these throws are thick, hefty and feel like a warm hug when draped across your body. (I can personally attest to this). They also come in two rich colors that look like real fur. These are currently on sale for a limited time, but they won't last long, so shop now while supplies last.

Credit: Solo Stove

$79.99 $119.99 at Solo Stove

Solo Stove is known for its best-selling outdoor fire pits, but with the weather getting colder, most folks are saying goodbye to their open outdoor spaces for a little while. The brand's new Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit lets you safely bring the fire pit experience to your tabletop.

It has the smokeless flame that many love about Solo Stove's products and comes with a stand to keep it slightly elevated. This makes it perfect for roasting marshmallows or getting cozy with family.

This premium tabletop fire pit also has dual fuel technology, allowing you to use it beyond just one fuel source. The included pellet adapter gives you the choice to burn with pellets or any fuel you have on hand. It also has 360° airflow to ensure that the Mesa's flames burn ultra-hot, whether you're using pellets or firewood.

Credit: Jo Malone London

$110 at Jo Malone London

One of the easiest ways to get into the holiday spirit is with a seasonal home fragrance, and Jo Malone London has some of the best (and most long-lasting) with its diffusers.

Just in time for the holidays, the luxe brand released its seasonal Pine & Eucalyptus diffuser. It's bursting with festive and aromatic pine and enlivening eucalyptus to give you that calming and nostalgic smell that spreads across rooms via a tiny vessel.

I've just started using this diffuser myself, and I would say it most resembles the scent of Christmas morning. It includes 10 rattan reeds to release the scent continuously for about three to four months and also comes in a beautiful frosted glass vessel.

When you run out, refill the vessel with any of Jo Malone London's best-selling diffuser refills or any of your other favorite diffuser scents.

Credit: Jo Malone London

$105 at Jo Malone London

If a seasonal scent isn't what you're looking for and you'd prefer something more evergreen, the brand's Red Roses Scent Surround Diffuser is another of my favorites. It smells like a fresh bouquet of red roses with a hint of bright lemon.

This gives you the smell and grassy, floral notes that so many love about freshly cut roses without the short life span and the mess of dead rose petals.

It comes with 10 rattan reeds to release the scent continuously and lasts about three to four months. As with the Pine & Eucalyptus diffuser, when you run out, refill the vessel with any of Jo Malone London's best-selling diffuser refills or any of your other favorite diffuser scents.

Credit: LAFCO New York

$125 at Neiman Marcus$125 at Sake Fifth Avenue

Staying on the theme of scent diffusers, this one from LAFCO New York is a bit more expensive, but you get much more bang for your buck.

While Jo Malone London's diffusers will always be in my top three favorites for their longevity and scent robustness, I recently added LAFCO New York's Penthouse Champagne Diffuser to the list. It comes in a larger vessel and has three times the amount of oil at 15 oz, compared to Jo Malone London's 5.6 oz.

This best-selling LAFCO New York diffuser has a crisp, clean scent with notes of ginger, grapefruit, lemon and raspberry. It comes beautifully packaged with a hand-blown glass vessel that looks beautiful on any surface.

Credit: LAFCO New York

$95 at Neiman Marcus

Those who prefer scented candles over diffusers will love LAFCO New York's new Absolute Candle collection. The new launch features seven unique scents: Rose de Mai, Lavender Flower, Orange Blossom, Forest Oakmoss, Balsam Black Pepper, Clary Sage and Labdanum.

This beautiful collection brings a new level of artistry to home fragrance and luxury candles, with each glass vessel deliberately made to be a one-of-a-kind work of art. Each is crafted by master artisans using time-honored tools and techniques to make them the perfect tabletop art pieces.

The Labdanum Absolute Candle (pictured above) blends herbaceous sage with calming chamomile and red currant for an earthy scent spiced with notes of cedarwood, orris and a touch of oud. This is one you'll get so many compliments on — trust me!

Travel

Credit: Monos

$445 at Monos

Monos is one of the leading brands in luxury luggage and accessories. Its pieces are luxe and impeccably made without being over-the-top or flashy, and the Monos Hybrid Trunk is the perfect example of this aesthetic.

Described as "a purpose-built case that effortlessly doubles as a timeless statement piece," this beautiful trunk suitcase calls back to the early era of global travel, but is updated and elevated to reflect the times.

The Monos Hybrid Trunk reimagines the iconic silhouette with a modern take. It has a taller frame and offers convenience when packing for longer trips thanks to its deeper central compartments that carry bulkier items without strain. Best of all, this luggage piece has a zipperless aluminum frame with two TSA-approved locks, whisper-quiet wheels, anodized corner guards and an unbreakable polycarbonate shell that's perfect for withstanding the constant tossing around during baggage handling.

Choose from three luxe colors: Obsidian, Silver and Champagne.

Credit: Monos

$285 $300 at Monos

Today, traveling can be stressful, especially with the ever-changing carry-on parameters and rules. With this in mind, it's important to have a carry-on suitcase that fits the bill and isn't too big for the overhead compartment. The Monos Carry-On Pro is the best overall pick.

By far the most user-friendly and stylish carry-on suitcase you can buy, the Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 x 14 x 19 in., making it the perfect size for overhead storage on a flight. It also features a built-in front compartment for easy access while you travel. There, you can store your passport, headphones, wallet and more.

The front compartment also fits a 15-inch laptop and keeps it protected under the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate as the rest of the suitcase. In fact, the shell is actually unbreakable. Get it while it's on sale for $49 off.

Style

$425 at Rothy's

There's nothing worse than investing in a luxury handbag only for it to get so dirty that it has to be professionally cleaned. To make this more manageable, Rothy has designed The Handbag, which is not only stunning but fully machine-washable.

It's also knit with 100% recycled materials and crafted with a blend of ocean-bound marine plastic and Rothy's signature thread. Like all of the brand's products, simply toss it in the wash when it gets dirty. It comes in six colors (four classic and two limited-edition) and is the perfect everyday handbag.

$395 at Rothy's

In 2021, Rothy's expanded its men's collection with four accessories perfect for everyday use. The Carryall was, by far, the standout for a few reasons.

Available in four signature colors and prints (Forest Black, Slate Brown, Woodland Camo and Desert Camo), this bag fits seamlessly into everyday life. Use it as a tote or shoulder bag and never worry about convenience again, thanks to its adjustable and detachable strap, several concealed storage pockets and substantial build.

This is the ideal replacement for that pile of canvas bags you grab while running errands or commuting to work.

Credit: Casio

$600 at Casio

Casio's G-Shock series is one of, if not its most, iconic series. So when the brand released its first full-metal lineup to its iconic 2100 line, everyone's jaws dropped.

This all-metal line adds a sophistication that hasn't been associated with the G-Shock series before. All three pieces (gold, black and silver) feature luxe, full-metal construction with a screw-back case, bezel and band crafted in stainless steel. This metal-everything design creates a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic while protecting the module from impact when dropped.

The Casio G-Shock Full Metal 2100 Series also has high-density mounting to keep the analog-digital combination module slim while still providing the same advanced functions shoppers love in a compact profile and comfortable fit.

Also, the watch pairs with a smartphone via Bluetooth for precise timekeeping to keep you on track. This is a watch you'll have and love for the rest of your life.

Credit: Michael Kors

$650 at Michael Kors

As far as luxury watches go, no one's touching Michael Kors' Limited-Edition Everest collection this year. This new watch comes in two sparkling sizes (for him and her), but the women's Mini Everest Two-Tone Pavé Silver-Tone Watch is the true stunner.

This new release sees the brand's iconic Everest watch get a significant update with two-tone oversized baguette stones for a versatile and timeless timepiece. The mini silver-tone watch has a stainless steel case and stands up to longtime wear. It also has a crystal-encrusted bracelet that makes it perfect for adding a touch of glamor to any look.

You'll also find Michael Kors' signature on the reverse of the eye-catching dial and the unique edition number. It comes beautifully packaged in an elegant box that makes the perfect gift, so there's no need to wrap it!

Credit: Buck Mason

$495 at Buck Mason

Contrary to popular belief, now is the perfect time to shop for winter jackets and coats. If you're looking for the best pick that covers all bases — warmth, style, insulation and comfort — the Buck Mason Down Expedition Jacket is the one to buy.

Buck Mason is known for its premium quality knitwear and outerwear, and this jacket is one of its best overall releases to date. This jacket feels like a warm hug, as it covers every exposed area between your chin and hip and features a detachable hood that snaps into place up to your nose.

The jacket's also cut from a recycled nylon shell with a durable, water-resistant coating and is packed with 650 fill-power traceable duck down. If you're concerned about fit, this one boasts a relaxed silhouette through the chest and sleeves with a slimmer waist. It also features quilted channels, an internal pocket and hand-warmer pockets lined with cozy fleece. 10s across the board!

$236 $295 at Credit: Koio

Last up is Koio's "Moonlight" Retro Runner. Retro-styled sneakers will always be timeless, but most of the options available on the market right now are unflattering and, frankly, look like dad sneakers.

The Koio Retro Runner has that classic silhouette with an updated, modern twist, made with the most premium materials possible. Inspired by vintage trainers, these sneakers are handcrafted from LWG-certified sustainable Italian suede in Tuscany, Italy, and set on a durable custom-designed TPU sole for maximum comfort.

This will surely be your go-to sneaker for the fall and beyond. I own a pair, and they're arguably one of the most comfortable sneakers I've ever worn.

