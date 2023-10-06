Spice Girls songs: the pop icon’s best hits ranked, from Wannabe to Viva Forever

The Spice Girls perform on stage at the Brit Awards ceremony in London in 1997 (PA)

So here's the story from A-Z (or 11 to 1 rather)...

After David Beckham’s documentary landed on Netflix yesterday, the nation has been reminded just how much it loved – and loves – Posh (Spice, that is) and the Spice Girls.

The iconic British girl band, like their songs, have an immovable place in British popular culture – you’d be hard pressed to go to sit through a wedding DJ set or warble through a karaoke night without hearing a Spice Girls track. Although the band first parted ways in 2000, nearly two decades later they are still selling out stadiums (despite Victoria sitting it out of some of these concerts).

So, with Victoria revealing insights into her early days in the band in the new docuseries, what better way to just generally celebrate Posh and the Spice Girls by ranking the girl group's best tracks?

From dance-in-the-bedroom classics Who Do You Think You Are to cry-on-your-pillow bangers like Mama, here's our pick of the bunch, all guaranteed to spice up your life.

English pop girl group the Spice Girls at the Billboard Music Awards in 1997 (Getty Images)

11. Spice Invaders

This hot mess of a B-side has faded from memory for all but die-hard Spice fans, but it represents everything they were loved for. Left in a room with just a microphone, the Spices idly chit-chat, and we get some sense of what being in the Spice bubble must have been like. Mel B advises to never wee with your knickers on, Geri reads from a self-help book and Victoria complains that ‘Geri’s probably writing a poem under a tree somewhere’. JT

10. Holler

"I wanna make you holler, and hear you scream my name." Geri was gone, and so was all the subtlety. Holler is like Marmite. You either love it, or you despise it. After years of rebellion, the Spice Girls 2.0 eventually gave into the R&B craze with this refined, overtly sexy and slick track produced by Darkchild. It might take a while to get into, and definitely has nothing on there more colourful hits, but it’s low-key bop vibes and almost anti-girl group pop beat make it worthy of a cheeky (and controversial) addition to this list. And get this, it was the very first Spice Girls song to feature a male backing track. With the Nineties over and Geri out of the band, anything in music was now possible. Truly groundbreaking. LA

9. Saturday Night Divas

Listening to the entire Spice World album stirs up glorious memories of watching the film of the same name. It may be one of the worst films ever made, but we reckon it deserves to be re-watched at least three times a year (how was Roger Moore convinced to get involved?). The second album provides banger after banger, from the weird dad rock-inspired Move Over to Chicago the musical offcut The Lady is Vamp - but we’re nominating the raunchy Saturday Night Divas, not least for the line, “you’re a twisted luuvvaaa; kiss and tellin’ on a superstar”. It’s also a reminder that when it comes to album tracks, surely the Spice Girls’ biggest influence was early Nineties R’n’B girl group En Vogue - listen to Love Thing if you don’t believe us. JT

Emma ‘Baby Spice’ Bunton, performing at London's Wembley Arena with the Spice Girls (PA)

8. Stop

Can you remember the last time a pop group were allowed to look this working class? Mel B is basically wearing a dressing down in the street, for goodness sake. Not only did this Motown-tinged banger come complete with an easy to learn dance routine, it empowered young women to tell speedy Steves to chill out and slow things down. “It’s cool but you don’t even know me,” Baby Spice sings, a line that still works like a charm to this day. Entering the charts at number 2, it was the first song to break their run of consecutive number ones. (FYI to Run DMC vs Jason Nevins, we’re still not okay about this.) JT

7. Too Much

Perhaps it’s controversial to choose this slow-burner over the safe sex advocating 2 Become 1, but it just reminds us too much of going to a pre-pubescent school disco. This woozy ballad, the band’s second consecutive Christmas number one, is the Spice Girls in the mood we like best: disappointed by the inadequacy of men. “What part of no don’t you understand? I want a man, not a boy who thinks he can,” commands Mel C. The video also shows the girls at their most iconic, dressed up as stars from their favourite films (Incongruously, Baby Spice chose Poltergeist.) JT

6. Spice Up Your Life

When the group reformed for six minutes of absolute pop epicness at the 2012 London Olympics, it was this heart-stopping Nineties banger that hands down stole the show. For those who can resist not singing along to Spice Up Your Life, we have some life advice for you: go and see a doctor, because you obviously have some kind of neurological disorder. No other song in the Spice Girls canon has captured the sheer might, power and energy so perfectly as this fabulous number. Yeah, the song barely makes any sense (Victoria softly pouting ‘we moonwalk the fox trot?’), but that's all the more reason why it's an instant, wild, chaotic and nonsensical classic. LA

Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Victoria Beckham with Prince Charles in 1997 (PA)

5. Mama

With the wisdom of age, we all realise that we used to be a bit of a nob to our mums. How to set about making reparations? The only answer is to sing her a song about how much you love her whilst clad in a bikini top, feather boa and leather trousers. Mama was the one song that would make the mums a bit weepy; how could they resent spending hundreds on endless Spice Girls-branded tat with a tune so emotional? The video is a heartbreaker too, as the actual Spice mums hold up pictures of the girls whilst looking slightly confused, as if they were appearing in a missing people ad. There are acoustic guitars everywhere - they’re never used. But why try and understand? We’re still sobbing, and our mums are too. JT

4. Who Do You Think You Are?

Listen to this song and it's impossible not to scream the words, "swing it, shake it, move it, make it who do you think you are. Trust it, use it, prove it, groove it, show me how good you are." Wait... twenty years have passed since our childhood ears heard this song, and it all suddenly sounds a bit like pre-coital advice. Whatever it means, it'll make you want to grab your hun crew and furiously grind the night away. And who could blame you? After all, this was the song that gave the girls their most iconic moment: re-rewind to 1997, when Geri Halliwell donned the now infamous Union Jack dress at the Brit Awards for a performance of this tune. The stunt made front page news and firmly cemented itself in the annals of pop culture history. Now if that’s not an achievement, I don’t know what is. LA

3. Say You'll Be There

Where to begin? The harmonica solo? The hapless, frightened men in the music video? The bad Nineties CGI? The message that a boyf should be a loyal pal as much as a lover? This song is one of the true Spice greats. The story behind it is brilliant too: according to legend, the group drove to Sheffield to meet a producer, despite having no idea what his address was. They got their hands on a phone book, tracked him down, went to his house and knocked this tune out in ten minutes. JT

Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh Spice (PA)

2. Viva Forever

Everyone was devastated when they heard this song for the first time. Why? Because it was the end of the Spice Girls as we knew them. The sad irony of Viva Forever is that Geri Halliwell was actually the master songwriter behind the tune, but actually left the group a few weeks before it was officially released as a single. And if you’ve ever sat there and wondered, this explains why it’s the only Spice Girls video not to star the girls themselves. Remember those creepy animated puppet things that gave us all nightmares? See, it all makes sense now because Geri had already said her bye byes. For those that remember, four of the girls famously sang the song live on the National Lottery in May 1998 and said that Halliwell couldn’t be there because she was ill. Lies. Ginger announced her departure the next day and the world mourned. Viva Geri. A true icon. LA

1. Wannabe

Why does Wannabe deserve the number one spot on this list? Simple: it’s a feminist classic, that’s why. Long before the arrival of the Spice Girls, pop icons like Madonna paved the way for the expression of female sexuality and the celebration of what eventually would become ‘Girl Power’ in the music world. Nothing encapsulates this movement more so that this song. From its infectious beat to its bangin’ and sometimes nonsensical chorus, everything about it just works. Heck, "zigazig-ah" is even an official word now. Surely that’s got to mean something? Oh, and if you're still unconvinced, the video was filmed on the Grand Staircase at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, AKA the most Instagrammable staircase in London, so there. LA